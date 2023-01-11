Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
YAHOO!
BLOTTER: Police reports for Jan. 14
—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a gym in the 6600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A male victim told police that he and his brother had gone to the gym to play basketball at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. The victim said he left his car keys in a book bag in an unlocked locker at the gym and when he returned to the locker his keys were gone and his vehicle had been taken from the gym parking lot. After tracking his vehicle on an app on his cell phone, the victim said his father had been able to recover the vehicle in downtown Buffalo. The victim said his wallet had been taken from his vehicle.
YAHOO!
5 suspects in custody after robbery, police shoot at runaway vehicle at mall near Brighton
GREEN OAK TWP. — Five women are in custody after a late Thursday night beauty store robbery that ended with police shooting at the suspects at the Green Oak Village Place mall. Green Oak Township Police Chief Steven Kramer said the incident stemmed from what he described as an...
YAHOO!
Security-Widefield man arrested after allegedly attacking, seriously injuring his mother
Jan. 12—El Paso County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested a Security-Widefield man accused of attacking and seriously injuring his mother, according to a Thursday news release. Quinten Abeyta, 45, faces a charge of first-degree attempted murder and is currently in custody at the El Paso County jail, officials said.
YAHOO!
Son accused of stabbing parents to death in Henrietta. What we know now
Two people were stabbed to death and a third suffered "significant life-threatening injuries" Wednesday during a domestic altercation inside a Henrietta home, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Rajab A. Banahi, 39, of Henrietta was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder,...
YAHOO!
Sparta man pleads guilty in fatal crash that killed local woman, faces prison
A Sparta man is facing several years in prison after he admitted Wednesday he was speeding while under the influence of alcohol when his sports car struck an SUV in January 2022, killing a township married mother of two who nursed the sick during the COVID pandemic. Attila Princz, 42,...
YAHOO!
How a traffic stop led to police solving a decades-old assault case in Mount Laurel
MOUNT HOLLY - A traffic stop in 2019 has led to a prison term for a man accused of raping a woman in her Mount Laurel home 25 years ago. Rodolfo Vasquez, 63, of Pennsauken was ordered to give a DNA sample as a result of the Cinnaminson traffic stop, and that evidence connected him to the previously unsolved sexual assault, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
YAHOO!
Feds investigating Picuris Pueblo homicide
Jan. 12—A man was found dead Wednesday in a residence in Picuris Pueblo and federal authorities are investigating it as a homicide. The man was found after Bureau of Indian Affairs police conducted a welfare check at the home. The BIA and the FBI are investigating, said Frank Fisher, a spokesman for the FBI office in Albuquerque.
YAHOO!
Sangamon County sheriff, others won't enforce weapons ban, gun registry
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell will not enforce the registration requirement of the recently passed statewide assault-style weapons ban. Campbell, who said the bill violates the 2nd Amendment, on Thursday joined more than 70 county sheriffs who have said they will not comply with the act. "I believe this is...
YAHOO!
We asked Minnesota leaders if they’ll return some of the $17.6 billion surplus. Here’s what they said.
Minnesota has a historic $17.6 billion budget surplus as lawmakers work to craft the next two-year state budget that’s expected to top $55 billion. We asked Minnesota political leaders: “Are you committed to giving back some of the budget surplus?”. Here’s what they said:. Gov. Tim Walz,...
