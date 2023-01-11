—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a gym in the 6600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A male victim told police that he and his brother had gone to the gym to play basketball at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. The victim said he left his car keys in a book bag in an unlocked locker at the gym and when he returned to the locker his keys were gone and his vehicle had been taken from the gym parking lot. After tracking his vehicle on an app on his cell phone, the victim said his father had been able to recover the vehicle in downtown Buffalo. The victim said his wallet had been taken from his vehicle.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO