YAHOO!
5 suspects in custody after robbery, police shoot at runaway vehicle at mall near Brighton
GREEN OAK TWP. — Five women are in custody after a late Thursday night beauty store robbery that ended with police shooting at the suspects at the Green Oak Village Place mall. Green Oak Township Police Chief Steven Kramer said the incident stemmed from what he described as an...
YAHOO!
University-Mainland girls basketball game suspended, ruled double forfeit after skirmish
ORANGE CITY — A Five Star Conference girls basketball tournament game between host University and Mainland was suspended and ruled a double forfeit Saturday after a fight between the two teams broke out. The Buccaneers led the quarterfinal matchup 39-8 with 1:47 remaining in the second quarter when the...
