Welcome to a brand new year filled with endless possibilities! Your Pisces horoscope for January 2023 wants you to balance your dreamy and sensitive side with your more driven and practical side. Neptune—your modern ruling planet—is still moving through your 1st house of identity. During this time, your empathy and intuition inevitably increases, allowing you to sense the energies of the people around you without even trying. Creativity will come easily to you so it may be a good idea to carry a notebook and write down your ideas as they come. Follow the inspiration as it strikes! Venus—planet of love...

18 DAYS AGO