Established in 2019 along the Maklamue river, in the historic Woodbridge Oddfellows building, their mission is to provide our guests with local Modern farm cuisine highlighting local farms and wineries throughout our menu. They strive to connect with our community and give them the same joy they bring to our establishment day in and day out. As they continue to grow it is our passion to provide our patrons with a stunning ambiance, unforgettable dishes and craft cocktails. Their connection to local agriculture and local wineries allows us to provide our guests with a true farm to table and vine to glass experience. They understand that without our community they are nothing and because of you, they are able to do what they love to do and for that they thank you from the bottom of their hearts and they looking forward to serving you soon.

WOODBRIDGE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO