Sacramento, CA

Fox40

Hook and Ladder

WITH 33 RESTAURANTS PARTICIPATING, SACRAMENTO’S EXCLUSIVE DINING EXPERIENCE “DINE DOWNTOWN”. BEGINS THIS FRIDAY, JANUARY 13-22 Popular culinary program continues with new restaurants and special guest chefs. Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s 18th annual restaurant promotion, Dine Downtown, starts this Friday, January 13 and continues through January 22, 2023. With a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Be Our Guest – Big Sexy Brewing

Big Sexy Brewing is an award-winning Sacramento craft brewery known for its tasty brews. Come enjoy IPA’s, Stouts, Lagers, Porters, Red Ales, Blonde beers, and more. Live Music Fridays every Friday evening with Local Music, and Local Food Trucks! Inside and Outside open! Come enjoy!. 5861 88th St. Ste...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento crews respond to commercial fire near Del Paso Heights

The cause of a structure fire that occurred in the Del Paso Heights area on Saturday is being investigated, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Sac Fire said that the flames were contained at a residential fourplex home on the 700 block of Lindsay Avenue. There were no injuries reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento opens two sandbag locations through Jan. 16

(KTXL) — Sacramento residents can get sandbags in preparation for the coming storms at two locations starting on Jan. 16. Residents will be able to get sand and bags for free at the locations, and there will be a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. Staff at the site will not be available to help […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Roseville and Citrus Heights recap recent storm damage

(KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights and the Roseville Fire Department shared a collection of images on Thursday showcasing the damage in their area caused by the most recent series of storms. It has been nearly two weeks since the first of several major storms arrived in the Sacramento region and much of Northern […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

The Sacramento Weir: What it is, and when it comes into play

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When relentless rains hammered the Sacramento Valley, the American and Sacramento Rivers rose quickly. The Department of Water Resources constantly monitored the river levels and rising water. "We monitor that level and that determines whether or not if we open or close the weir," said Casey...
SACRAMENTO, CA
iheart.com

iHeartMedia Sacramento Presents The Louisiana Sue Mardi Gras Carnival

Louisiana Sue Mardi Gras Carnaval Is Coming To Old Sacramento February 18th - 19th. Experience a taste of Mardi Gras that is coming to the River City February 18th and 19th!. For 2023, there will be a full weekend of Parades, Food, Drinks, Live Music & More to celebrate Mardi Gras in Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mix96sac.com

Forbes Ranks Sacramento Best Place To Live In California

California is known for so many things; breathtaking national parks, sprawling wine country, (usually) gorgeous weather, bountiful agriculture, innovative technology and of course Hollywood. Visiting California is on the bucket list of travelers from all over the world. But when it comes to actually living here there’s a lot more to consider.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

New BBQ restaurant coming to Elk Grove

A new BBQ restaurant is coming to the Old Town area of Elk Grove. The name of the restaurant will be called LowBrau’s Slow & Low Smokehouse. The location will be on Railroad Street near Dust Bowl Brewing Co, which opened at the end of 2021. Much like Dust...
ELK GROVE, CA
Fox40

Pride Industries

PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, has debuted its Youth Employment Services (YES!) pilot program which supports opportunity youth in Sacramento and Placer counties, enabling them to gain the skills they need to succeed in their chosen careers and to live independently. The YES! program is designed to assist people aged 16-24 who have disabilities. It also provides services to young people who have spent time in the child welfare, juvenile justice, or criminal legal systems, as well as those who are unhoused, living in concentrated poverty, or facing other barriers to employment.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Oddfellows Tavern

Established in 2019 along the Maklamue river, in the historic Woodbridge Oddfellows building, their mission is to provide our guests with local Modern farm cuisine highlighting local farms and wineries throughout our menu. They strive to connect with our community and give them the same joy they bring to our establishment day in and day out. As they continue to grow it is our passion to provide our patrons with a stunning ambiance, unforgettable dishes and craft cocktails. Their connection to local agriculture and local wineries allows us to provide our guests with a true farm to table and vine to glass experience. They understand that without our community they are nothing and because of you, they are able to do what they love to do and for that they thank you from the bottom of their hearts and they looking forward to serving you soon.
WOODBRIDGE, CA

