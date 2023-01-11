Read full article on original website
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Sacramento's storms wreak havoc - fallen trees and flooded roadsCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
WITH 33 RESTAURANTS PARTICIPATING, SACRAMENTO’S EXCLUSIVE DINING EXPERIENCE “DINE DOWNTOWN”. BEGINS THIS FRIDAY, JANUARY 13-22 Popular culinary program continues with new restaurants and special guest chefs. Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s 18th annual restaurant promotion, Dine Downtown, starts this Friday, January 13 and continues through January 22, 2023. With a...
Big Sexy Brewing is an award-winning Sacramento craft brewery known for its tasty brews. Come enjoy IPA’s, Stouts, Lagers, Porters, Red Ales, Blonde beers, and more. Live Music Fridays every Friday evening with Local Music, and Local Food Trucks! Inside and Outside open! Come enjoy!. 5861 88th St. Ste...
Vet tech crochets 'ears' for Willy Wonka, injured dog brought into Sacramento SPCA
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After losing his ears, a Sacramento pup is home with his new family Friday, wearing new “ears” carefully crocheted just for him by one of the technicians who helped nurse him back to health. Willy is around 2 years old and came to the...
Sacramento crews respond to commercial fire near Del Paso Heights
The cause of a structure fire that occurred in the Del Paso Heights area on Saturday is being investigated, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Sac Fire said that the flames were contained at a residential fourplex home on the 700 block of Lindsay Avenue. There were no injuries reported.
Sacramento opens two sandbag locations through Jan. 16
(KTXL) — Sacramento residents can get sandbags in preparation for the coming storms at two locations starting on Jan. 16. Residents will be able to get sand and bags for free at the locations, and there will be a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. Staff at the site will not be available to help […]
Roseville and Citrus Heights recap recent storm damage
(KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights and the Roseville Fire Department shared a collection of images on Thursday showcasing the damage in their area caused by the most recent series of storms. It has been nearly two weeks since the first of several major storms arrived in the Sacramento region and much of Northern […]
The Sacramento Weir: What it is, and when it comes into play
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When relentless rains hammered the Sacramento Valley, the American and Sacramento Rivers rose quickly. The Department of Water Resources constantly monitored the river levels and rising water. "We monitor that level and that determines whether or not if we open or close the weir," said Casey...
Caretakers scramble to protect animals amid storm barrage in California
The threats to life and property in California brought on by the latest round of dangerous weather have been staggering. Since late December, the death toll from a line of storms has been ever-growing, with at least 18 storm-related deaths reported. The threats extend to animals in the state as...
Sacramento woman gets answers after receiving dozens of unordered packages
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeks after a Sacramento woman began receiving dozens of packages she didn't order, she is finally seeing results and getting answers. Connie Mathews reached out to ABC10 a few weeks ago after trying to get postal carriers to stop delivering her the mysterious packages. "I called...
Tour of Natomas levees with Reclamation District 1000 | To The Point Q & A
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 40 miles of levees surround Sacramento's Natomas basin, and the people responsible for patrolling some of those areas are Reclamation District 1000. Some of the critical interior infrastructure like pumps need updating, and other parts of the flood control system are under improvement by...
Storm updates: Evacuation warnings issued for areas near Wilton, Rancho Murieta
The Sacramento Valley — and much of Northern California — has experienced a series of powerful and deadly storm systems over the past month. And it’s not over yet: The National Weather Service is forecasting more strong storm systems will roll through the region in the coming week.
iHeartMedia Sacramento Presents The Louisiana Sue Mardi Gras Carnival
Louisiana Sue Mardi Gras Carnaval Is Coming To Old Sacramento February 18th - 19th. Experience a taste of Mardi Gras that is coming to the River City February 18th and 19th!. For 2023, there will be a full weekend of Parades, Food, Drinks, Live Music & More to celebrate Mardi Gras in Sacramento.
Forbes Ranks Sacramento Best Place To Live In California
California is known for so many things; breathtaking national parks, sprawling wine country, (usually) gorgeous weather, bountiful agriculture, innovative technology and of course Hollywood. Visiting California is on the bucket list of travelers from all over the world. But when it comes to actually living here there’s a lot more to consider.
'Torrential rainfall' blasts Sacramento Valley and foothills
A narrow cold frontal rainband swept the Sacramento Valley and foothills Saturday morning, dumping torrential rain for a short period.
No explosive device found in backpack that prompted evacuation of downtown Sacramento building
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — No explosive device was found in a backpack that prompted the evacuation of a county building in downtown Sacramento on Friday. the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance building, located at 28th and R streets, had been evacuated earlier in the day when a man walked into the building with a backpack and said he had a bomb.
KCRA Today: UC Davis professor accused of rape, latest on CA inflation relief payments, holiday weekend snow forecast
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
New BBQ restaurant coming to Elk Grove
A new BBQ restaurant is coming to the Old Town area of Elk Grove. The name of the restaurant will be called LowBrau’s Slow & Low Smokehouse. The location will be on Railroad Street near Dust Bowl Brewing Co, which opened at the end of 2021. Much like Dust...
Pride Industries
PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, has debuted its Youth Employment Services (YES!) pilot program which supports opportunity youth in Sacramento and Placer counties, enabling them to gain the skills they need to succeed in their chosen careers and to live independently. The YES! program is designed to assist people aged 16-24 who have disabilities. It also provides services to young people who have spent time in the child welfare, juvenile justice, or criminal legal systems, as well as those who are unhoused, living in concentrated poverty, or facing other barriers to employment.
Oddfellows Tavern
Established in 2019 along the Maklamue river, in the historic Woodbridge Oddfellows building, their mission is to provide our guests with local Modern farm cuisine highlighting local farms and wineries throughout our menu. They strive to connect with our community and give them the same joy they bring to our establishment day in and day out. As they continue to grow it is our passion to provide our patrons with a stunning ambiance, unforgettable dishes and craft cocktails. Their connection to local agriculture and local wineries allows us to provide our guests with a true farm to table and vine to glass experience. They understand that without our community they are nothing and because of you, they are able to do what they love to do and for that they thank you from the bottom of their hearts and they looking forward to serving you soon.
