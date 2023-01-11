Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City. Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher will be proposing a trespassing and encampment ordinance this week. KFOR broke down the documents that include his plans. The two new proposed...
Midwest City FD mourning passing of longtime firefighter
A local community is mourning the loss of a hero.
Oklahoma Daily
Ward 1 Norman City council member resigns, ends reelection campaign
Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley resigned Friday from her position and is no longer seeking reelection. In a statement on Facebook, Studley wrote she is seeking opportunities outside of Norman, leading her to leave before her term expires and ending her campaign. “I recognize the impact this has and the...
KOCO
New director named for Edmond parks and recreation
The city of Edmond has named a new director of parks and recreation. Brad Raney will start the job in March. KOCO spoke with Raney about his plans for the position. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
Donation bucket for beloved Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee stolen
Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing donations for an Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee.
Dozens of Popeyes workers frustrated at lack of pay
Dozens of Oklahoma City Popeyes chicken workers are expressing anger that they haven't been getting paid by the company, with some saying they haven't gotten a paycheck in a month.
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
KOCO
Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
ktxs.com
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
Man leads El Reno police on chase reaching 100 mph
Newly released body camera video shows a man leading El Reno police on a high speed chase after firing multiple gunshots into a business earlier this month.
Oklahoma City Zoo announces passing of beloved bobcat
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a young bobcat.
KOKI FOX 23
Payne County Emergency Management deputy director saves man from fire with leaf blower
STILLWATER, Okla. — Troy Choplin says he was just doing his job, when he realized a grass fire was moving in on a Stillwater home and later that there was someone inside. Choplin, the deputy director for Payne County Emergency Management, was the first to arrive for a grass fire call Tuesday afternoon. When the call went out there was no mention of a house, but when he got there things quickly changed.
KOCO
OU Health lays off approximately 100 employees
OKLAHOMA CITY — Approximately 100 people at OU Health were laid off this week as part of a redesign of the company. Employees who lost their jobs said they dedicated several years to the company, and now they are asking for more answers. “I am a Hispanic employee," said...
kswo.com
Update: Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co
Update (1:45 p.m.): Law enforcement spent several hours searching the creek and wrapped up before 2 p.m., it is unclear if anything was found. Update: The Public Information Officer for OSBI has confirmed that they are searching for Athena at the reservoir. Authorities have been out at the creek for...
OKC Files Lawsuit Against Oil Company Over Alleged Water Theft
The city of Oklahoma City filed a lawsuit against an oil company that stole water from the city, according to city officials. City officials said Revolution Resources and contractor Select Services asked for permits to build a road and pipeline, but were denied by the city utilities department. The lawsuit...
KOCO
Norman police search for graffiti vandal; house tagged with racial slur
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police are searching for a vandal on the loose, and it appears some of the graffiti left behind was racist. "Seems like somebody kind of just went on a vandalism rampage through Norman," said Capt. Eric Lehenbauer, with the Norman Police Department. A garage in...
KOKI FOX 23
OSBI confirms first arrest in missing girl case in Caddo County
CYRIL, Okla. — There are several ways you can help with the search. If you have any information, call the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. A bank account has been created to collect donations. Click here to donate. You can also donate in person at any First National Bank or Trust of Chickasha location.
Rustling up some grub: Stillwater Police, Animal Welfare wrangle cow in Olive Garden parking lot
Stillwater Police and Animal Welfare officers received a unique call Thursday.
KOCO
Interstate clear after crash causes extensive backup on I-240 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A rollover crash involving three vehicles caused an extensive traffic backup Thursday morning on Interstate 240 in Oklahoma City. The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. just off the eastbound lanes of I-240 near Santa Fe Avenue. Sky 5 Pilot Chase Rutledge said the rollover crash caused about 3 miles of backup at one point.
KOCO
Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation
EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
