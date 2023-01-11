ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingfisher, OK

Oklahoma Daily

Ward 1 Norman City council member resigns, ends reelection campaign

Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley resigned Friday from her position and is no longer seeking reelection. In a statement on Facebook, Studley wrote she is seeking opportunities outside of Norman, leading her to leave before her term expires and ending her campaign. “I recognize the impact this has and the...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

New director named for Edmond parks and recreation

The city of Edmond has named a new director of parks and recreation. Brad Raney will start the job in March. KOCO spoke with Raney about his plans for the position. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
NORMAN, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Payne County Emergency Management deputy director saves man from fire with leaf blower

STILLWATER, Okla. — Troy Choplin says he was just doing his job, when he realized a grass fire was moving in on a Stillwater home and later that there was someone inside. Choplin, the deputy director for Payne County Emergency Management, was the first to arrive for a grass fire call Tuesday afternoon. When the call went out there was no mention of a house, but when he got there things quickly changed.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

OU Health lays off approximately 100 employees

OKLAHOMA CITY — Approximately 100 people at OU Health were laid off this week as part of a redesign of the company. Employees who lost their jobs said they dedicated several years to the company, and now they are asking for more answers. “I am a Hispanic employee," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Update: Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co

Update (1:45 p.m.): Law enforcement spent several hours searching the creek and wrapped up before 2 p.m., it is unclear if anything was found. Update: The Public Information Officer for OSBI has confirmed that they are searching for Athena at the reservoir. Authorities have been out at the creek for...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OSBI confirms first arrest in missing girl case in Caddo County

CYRIL, Okla. — There are several ways you can help with the search. If you have any information, call the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. A bank account has been created to collect donations. Click here to donate. You can also donate in person at any First National Bank or Trust of Chickasha location.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation

EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
EDMOND, OK

