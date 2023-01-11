The Young Bucks on Staying Quiet Amid AEW All Out Incident Fallout, “Young Bucks” Being a Dirty Word In Pro Wrestling

Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Former WWE star set to make AEW debut on Dynamite in Fresno, CA
Former WWE NXT star Kushida finished up with the company back in the spring of 2022 as his contract reportedly expired. Since leaving WWE, Kushida returned to Japan and has been wrestling for NJPW. AEW President Tony Khan announced via Twitter that Kushida will be debuting with the company this...
nodq.com
Update on the claim that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H “opposed” a WWE sale
As previously noted, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday. Following Stephanie’s departure, it was reported by Axios.com that her and Triple had “opposed” the idea of WWE being sold. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding that claim…. “Regarding the story out that...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite
MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Title Change at Impact Hard To Kill, New #1 Contender Also Named
Mickie James is your new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion. The main event of tonight’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view saw James defeat Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match to capture the Knockouts World Title. This is James’ fifth reign with the strap. Grace began her second...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Thinks That AEW Will Benefit From Vince McMahon’s Return and Reports Of A WWE Sale
Matt Hardy thinks Vince McMahon’s WWE return is beneficial, but for his new boss, Tony Khan. The Broken One spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, where Hardy gave some insight into the situation and why he believes Vince being back could unveil more skeletons in the closet. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Met Kenny Omega After Leaving Brother's Wedding Early
The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) have been one of wrestling's most prominent factions over the last 15 years, along with other pro wrestling luminaries such as Cody Rhodes and Kota Ibushi. While Omega and the Bucks have seemingly been friends and on-screen allies across multiple promotions for years, the way their friendship started out was not how one may expect. In an interview with "Sports Illustrated," The Bucks' Nick Jackson revealed how he met Omega and what they spoke about that day.
stillrealtous.com
Major AEW Star’s Contract Expiring This Year
Over the last few years All Elite Wrestling has signed some big names and in December of 2020, Sting shocked the world when he debuted at Winter Is Coming. Sting has been able to add another exciting chapter to his storied career, but it looks like his run with the company will be coming to an end sooner than later.
PWMania
Shad and Tony Khan of AEW Are Among a “Pool of Potential Buyers for WWE”
Barron’s, which is owned by Dow Jones & Company and is the sister paper to the Wall Street Journal, says that AEW’s Shad and Tony Khan are interested in buying WWE. The story states that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund seems more likely to buy Vince McMahon’s company, but a source close to the deal says that the Khan family “is in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”
wrestlingrumors.net
There She Goes: Former WWE Star Officially Announces Retirement From Wrestling
Everyone does it eventually. Retirement is a tricky subject in wrestling, as you never know how long it might be before someone finally hangs up their boots. In an industry where everyone can come back for one more match, it is difficult to find someone who truly retires. Several wrestlers say that they are though and that is the case with another former WWE star.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News & Notes On Tony Khan & Jon Moxley
AEW President Tony Khan was an in-studio guest on the Rich Eisen show prior to Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite in Los Angeles, CA. You can check out a video of his appearance below:. OTT Wrestling sent out the following tweet on Thursday to announce that AEW wrestler Jon...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Was 'Blown Up' After AEW Match
November 19, 2022, marked the beginning of the comeback story for Saraya. After nearly five years away from the wrestling ring, she made her long-awaited return, battling one of AEW's biggest names, Dr. Britt Baker. Saraya stepped up to the former AEW Women's Champion at the company's Full Gear pay-per-view...
wrestlingheadlines.com
UWN Red Carpet Rumble Preview – Tickets Still Available!
Today is the day! If you’re ready to Rumble, head on down to Bellbank Park in Mesa, Arizona as the United Wrestling Network presents the Red Carpet Rumble!. The United Wrestling Network, the force behind Championship Wrestling from Hollywood who also once presented CHampionship Wrestling from Arizona, returns to the Grand Canyon State for the first time in quite some time this time in an intimate yet larger setting!
Wrestle Zone
Taya Valkyrie Names Her Mount Rushmore of Women’s Wrestling, Favorite Matches She’s Been In
In the wake of her release from WWE, Taya Valkyrie took matters into her own hands, soon budding into arguably the hottest free agent on the professional wrestling circuit. In 2022, “La Wera Loca” soared into the forefront of Major League Wrestling’s developing women’s division, returned to her old stomping grounds in AAA and IMPACT, and lent her veteran experience in new endeavors, including a debut in the NWA. Valkyrie’s upward trajectory soon became validated, as she ranked #10 on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Women’s 150 list, cementing herself as one of the top women in the game.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Brody King Celebrates One Year With AEW, CM Punk Comments
Brody King is feeling grateful for where he is at in his wrestling career. The AEW star took to Twitter to comment on his one-year anniversary with the company, which culminated in a matchup at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, a match that will air on this evening’s Rampage. The venue holds a special place in King’s heart because he used to work there.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Happenings for the Final Two SmackDown Episodes Before the Royal Rumble
WWE has announced a few happenings for the next two episodes of SmackDown on FOX. Next Friday’s SmackDown will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns meet Kevin Owens in the ring for a contract signing. This will make their title match official for the Royal Rumble. Owens has...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dax Harwood Provides Big Update on the Future of FTR In AEW
Dax Harwood gave an update on the future of FTR on the latest episode of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast. Harwood noted that he and Cash Wheeler have asked AEW for the next few months off, and the request was granted. This could lead to their contracts being extended after they are set to expire in April.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Latest Update On When Cody Rhodes Will Return, Rhodes Reportedly Training At The WWE PC
Cody Rhodes is nearing his return for WWE. The American Nightmare has been out of action since last summer due to a torn pectoral injury, one that required surgery and has forced him to sit on the sidelines for the last few months. However, a positive update has been released.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Explains Why He Didn’t Like Working In The Ring
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the AEW announcer talked about not liking to do angles in the ring while in WWE as he wanted to just be an announcer on camera:. “Hot shotting. it was hot shotting in...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed for This Week’s AEW Dynamite from Los Angeles
The following producers and coaches have been revealed for last night’s AEW Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed Dynamite recap:. * Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page was produced by Senior Producer Dean Malenko. * Big Bill...
bodyslam.net
WWE and AEW Stars All Heard About The Saudi Deal, Tuesday Night Explained
Bryan Alvarez explains his side of the story. Earlier this week, Tuesday night, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer took to Twitter and was one of the first to tweet out that huge news was coming imminently. We later found out that the news was WWE selling to the Saudi’s, which has now caused a fire ring of reports with both yes it happened and no it didn’t happen being said. Now, Bryan has taken to Wrestling Observer Live to explain what happened Tuesday night throughout all the chaos.
