The Young Bucks on Staying Quiet Amid AEW All Out Incident Fallout, “Young Bucks” Being a Dirty Word In Pro Wrestling

The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) have been one of wrestling's most prominent factions over the last 15 years, along with other pro wrestling luminaries such as Cody Rhodes and Kota Ibushi. While Omega and the Bucks have seemingly been friends and on-screen allies across multiple promotions for years, the way their friendship started out was not how one may expect. In an interview with "Sports Illustrated," The Bucks' Nick Jackson revealed how he met Omega and what they spoke about that day.

2 DAYS AGO