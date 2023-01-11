Read full article on original website
Sporting News
A trainer's guide to keeping up with fitness resolutions
January is a month for new goals and new beginnings. To set the year off right and with good intentions, many choose to set resolutions for the months ahead. The most popular new year's resolutions centre around leading a healthier lifestyle. That could be anything from eating better, hitting the gym more often or losing weight.
How Much Weight Loss Per Month Is Safe?
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- So, after a month of holiday eating, your pants are too tight and you're desperate to lose the extra weight as quickly as possible, but how much can you lose in a month?. Experts say there is no speedy way to shed pounds.
2 Habits Experts Say You Should Break If You Actually Want To Lose Weight
So, you’ve made the decision to make weight loss a priority in the new year–good for you! But as you may know, making the decision is unfortunately only a small portion of the battle. As it turns out, putting in extra effort at the gym and eating more salads may not be enough to reach your goals. If you want to see real progress, you’ll likely have to break some tough habits–especially when it comes to your diet.
A Health Expert Tells Us How To Beat Your Mid-Day Slump–Without Caffeine
If you rely on a cup of coffee to give you the energy you need to get through the day, it’s safe to say you’re not alone. 63% of Americans drink at least one cup of joe daily. In fact, the average coffee drinker has over 3 cups a day. And while there’s nothing wrong with a bit of a caffeine boost to start your morning, the jitters, crash, and digestive issues that often come with excessive caffeine consumption aren’t everyone’s cup of tea (no pun intended). However, reducing your intake can seem daunting–especially because caffeine can quite literally be addictive. Even sticking to just one cup a day may become difficult when the afternoon rolls around and that midday fatigue starts to set in. But as it turns out, when you find yourself slipping into the dreaded afternoon slump, you don’t have to go for an extra dose of caffeine. There are tons of other ways to keep your energy levels stable all day long–no coffee required.
3 Simple Exercises Trainers Swear By To Get Rid Of Bloating & Fatigue
Unfortunately some days we wake up with painful bloat and fatigue, and when this is the case, one of the best things you can do is get up and moving. There are plenty of ways to get your digestion flowing and help you wake up, from a cup of coffee to a cold shower but one of the best things to do is stretch your body with some soothing yoga poses or go on a brisk walk.
5 Tips For Endless Weight-Loss Motivation
Weight loss can be a challenging journey, and one of the biggest obstacles to overcome is a lack of motivation. It's easy to start off strong, but as the weeks and months go by, it can be difficult to maintain the same level of enthusiasm and determination. In this article, we will share 5 tips that will help you stay motivated and achieve your weight loss goals.
macaronikid.com
Resolution #2: A Healthy Body - Exercise and Eat Well
Are you tired of constantly feeling tired? Is it hard to get the kids up for school in the morning? Taking care of your body doesn't mean exercise only, it means eating well, too. Improving your body's physical condition can have an increased energy effect!. Quick Links:. Exercise. Aim for...
Eating High Calorie Food In the Morning May Help Your Lose Weight
The best part of starting a new diet is that it’s one of the more socially acceptable things to cheat on. As much as you don’t want to set up yourself for failure when it comes to health goals, you don’t want to beat yourself up over falling short either. But it’s possible to strike a balance by minimizing the extent of setbacks by timing missteps just right. The key is not instituting cheat days, but rather cheat hours. And those should occur in the morning.
MindBodyGreen
How To Optimize Your Metabolism & Achieve Your Healthy Weight Goals This Year
While nuanced, maintaining a healthy weight—and, more importantly, supporting an active metabolism—are key components to your whole-body health and well-being. That said, there are myriad factors that influence your weight and overall body composition (i.e., the personalized matrix of fat, bone, and muscle that make up a human body) that may be playing a bigger role in your weight journey than you realize—such as genes, life stage, sex, hormones, body composition, physical activity, gut health, stressors, health care access (or lack thereof), and food security.
Is A Shortened Yoga Session Still A Good Workout?
Yoga's benefits are fairly wide-ranging. For many, however, the question remains of how much yoga is required to attain these benefits. Is 20 minutes enough?
