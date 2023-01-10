ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBA

Utah Jazz to Celebrate Former All-Stars

The Utah Jazz are set to celebrate four former All-Stars during the month of January prior to the team’s hosting of the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, Feb. 17-19. Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur, and Leonard “Truck” Robinson will be in attendance for the game against Philadelphia on Jan. 14 with Adrian Dantley being recognized at the game against Dallas on Jan. 28.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Defensive Effort Fuels Thunder Win

The Thunder faced a difficult challenge on the second night of a back-to-back. After defeating the 76ers handily on Thursday night, the team traveled back to the Central Time zone and had to get back to zero-and-zero to take on the Chicago Bulls and a confident Zach LaVine on Friday night.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Former Major League Baseball Star Dies

The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
NBA

Some big, memorable single-game crowds in NBA history

Fans have fueled the NBA’s global presence for decades. The explosion of national television audiences in the 1980s and live-stream viewers in the 21st century each served as pivotal launching pads for the visibility of the league and its stars. But attending the game itself remains the ultimate experience,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Orlando Magic Among Very Best in This One Important Defensive Category

SALT LAKE CITY - Can you guess which four teams last season were the best at defending the 3-point line?. It’s easy to answer if you remember how the playoffs unfolded. The top four teams at guarding the 3-point line in the 2021-22 regular season were the four teams that ultimately reached the conference finals: the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat, the Golden State Warriors, and the Dallas Mavericks. Fifth, by the way, were the Phoenix Suns, who had the league’s top overall record going into the playoffs.
ORLANDO, FL
WDTN

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night. Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, at the moment of the dramatic reveal […]
TEXAS STATE
NBA

Lillard Remains 7th Among West Guards In Second All-Star Voting Returns

New year, mostly the same All-Star starters voting results. Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, who ranks 12th in points per game and 13th in assist per game this season, remains at seventh among West guards in the latest round of fan voting returns for starters at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Lillard now has 480,259 votes, roughly 166,000 more votes than he received in the first release of fan votes last week.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Bulls and United Airlines partner on community program for students at Infinity High School

The Chicago Bulls and United Airlines announced today the launch of a new community program with Infinity Math, Science & Technology High School in Little Village – a predominantly Latinx neighborhood in Chicago. The program, which will conclude in May, is focused primarily on providing Latinx youth with opportunities to explore professional pathways across the STEM industries. It will also support the school’s efforts to strengthen its art curriculum and include programming for students through a collaboration with Bulls Creative Strategy & Design Advisor Don C. to design a deck of cards for the Bulls’ “Los Bulls Game” giveaway on March 15 vs. the Sacramento Kings at the United Center.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Turnover-Prone Hornets Get Swept In Toronto To Finish Road Trip

Season-High 32 PTS for Ball, But Giveaways and Fouling Crush Charlotte’s Chances. Back-to-back north-of-the-border outings this week for the Charlotte Hornets produced the same result – although for largely different reasons – the second of which was a 124-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Utah Jazz to bring back Delta Center as arena sponsor

SALT LAKE CITY – The Delta Center is coming back to Utah. The global airline will assume the naming rights for Utah’s premier sports and entertainment center – which is home to the Utah Jazz and more than 320 evenings of events each year – effective July 2023 as part of a multi-year partnership between the two organizations.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Timberwolves

After notching a dramatic win on Thursday night, the Wine & Gold look to close out their five-game roadie with a winning mark when they take on the Timberwolves at the Target Center. The Cavaliers are coming off one of their best road wins of the year – blowing past...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 1/13/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 13, 2023. Herb Jones questionable for Friday game at Detroit. New Orleans second-year wing Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as questionable on Thursday’s official injury list submitted...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

