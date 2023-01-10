Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.Sherif SaadSanta Rosa, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
As storms return to California, the rising river threatens to cut off some houses.Sherif SaadMonterey County, CA
Devastation in California from floods is reminiscent to that in British Columbia.Sherif SaadCalifornia State
Federal Judge Rejects Elon Musk's Attempt to Move or Delay TrialSilence DoGood
Related
NBA
Utah Jazz to Celebrate Former All-Stars
The Utah Jazz are set to celebrate four former All-Stars during the month of January prior to the team’s hosting of the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, Feb. 17-19. Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur, and Leonard “Truck” Robinson will be in attendance for the game against Philadelphia on Jan. 14 with Adrian Dantley being recognized at the game against Dallas on Jan. 28.
Full Injury Report: Warriors vs. Bulls
The Golden State Warriors are in Chicago to face the Bulls
NBA
Defensive Effort Fuels Thunder Win
The Thunder faced a difficult challenge on the second night of a back-to-back. After defeating the 76ers handily on Thursday night, the team traveled back to the Central Time zone and had to get back to zero-and-zero to take on the Chicago Bulls and a confident Zach LaVine on Friday night.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
Bucs hosting playoff game could mean boost in local economy
The GM of Hotel Haya in Ybor City said when the Bucs make the playoffs, hotel occupancy and restaurant reservations increase.
NBA
Some big, memorable single-game crowds in NBA history
Fans have fueled the NBA’s global presence for decades. The explosion of national television audiences in the 1980s and live-stream viewers in the 21st century each served as pivotal launching pads for the visibility of the league and its stars. But attending the game itself remains the ultimate experience,...
NBA
"Great Stuff Down The Stretch" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Orlando
There’s one thing you can say about this Utah Jazz team — they’re always entertaining. No matter the odds or circumstances, the Jazz are going to be a team that fights until the end — and Friday night in Vivint Arena was more of the same. Thanks to clutch play on both ends of the court, Utah pulled out the 112-108 victory over Orlando.
NBA
Orlando Magic Among Very Best in This One Important Defensive Category
SALT LAKE CITY - Can you guess which four teams last season were the best at defending the 3-point line?. It’s easy to answer if you remember how the playoffs unfolded. The top four teams at guarding the 3-point line in the 2021-22 regular season were the four teams that ultimately reached the conference finals: the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat, the Golden State Warriors, and the Dallas Mavericks. Fifth, by the way, were the Phoenix Suns, who had the league’s top overall record going into the playoffs.
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night. Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, at the moment of the dramatic reveal […]
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury
Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills' facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital
NBA
Lillard Remains 7th Among West Guards In Second All-Star Voting Returns
New year, mostly the same All-Star starters voting results. Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, who ranks 12th in points per game and 13th in assist per game this season, remains at seventh among West guards in the latest round of fan voting returns for starters at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Lillard now has 480,259 votes, roughly 166,000 more votes than he received in the first release of fan votes last week.
NBA
"I'll Be Back" | Sexton Expected To Return When Utah Hosts Orlando On Friday Night
After picking up arguably their best win of the season three nights ago against Cleveland, the Jazz continue their extended homestand when they face the streaking Magic on Friday night. In what was an emotional night following the return of Donovan Mitchell back to Vivint Arena, Utah showed off its...
NBA
Bulls and United Airlines partner on community program for students at Infinity High School
The Chicago Bulls and United Airlines announced today the launch of a new community program with Infinity Math, Science & Technology High School in Little Village – a predominantly Latinx neighborhood in Chicago. The program, which will conclude in May, is focused primarily on providing Latinx youth with opportunities to explore professional pathways across the STEM industries. It will also support the school’s efforts to strengthen its art curriculum and include programming for students through a collaboration with Bulls Creative Strategy & Design Advisor Don C. to design a deck of cards for the Bulls’ “Los Bulls Game” giveaway on March 15 vs. the Sacramento Kings at the United Center.
NBA
"This Team Doesn't Go Away" | Jazz Show A Lot Of Heart And Fight Before Falling In The Final Seconds
Coming into Saturday night, the Jazz knew it would be challenging against the 76ers. Not only were they on the second game of their league-leading 12th back-to-back, but they were also facing one of the best teams in the NBA — and doing so without future All-Star Lauri Markkanen.
NBA
Turnover-Prone Hornets Get Swept In Toronto To Finish Road Trip
Season-High 32 PTS for Ball, But Giveaways and Fouling Crush Charlotte’s Chances. Back-to-back north-of-the-border outings this week for the Charlotte Hornets produced the same result – although for largely different reasons – the second of which was a 124-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.
NBA
Utah Jazz to bring back Delta Center as arena sponsor
SALT LAKE CITY – The Delta Center is coming back to Utah. The global airline will assume the naming rights for Utah’s premier sports and entertainment center – which is home to the Utah Jazz and more than 320 evenings of events each year – effective July 2023 as part of a multi-year partnership between the two organizations.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Timberwolves
After notching a dramatic win on Thursday night, the Wine & Gold look to close out their five-game roadie with a winning mark when they take on the Timberwolves at the Target Center. The Cavaliers are coming off one of their best road wins of the year – blowing past...
NBA
Cavaliers Hire Anderson Varejao as Player Development Consultant and Global Ambassador
Returns to Cleveland in full-time role after retiring from 14-year NBAplaying career, including 13 illustrious seasons as a member of the Cavaliers; will be honored with special presentation at halftime during Cavaliers January 21 game. CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have hired Anderson Varejão as a Player Development Consultant and...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/13/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 13, 2023. Herb Jones questionable for Friday game at Detroit. New Orleans second-year wing Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as questionable on Thursday’s official injury list submitted...
Comments / 0