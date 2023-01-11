ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

SLED investigating inmate death at Laurens County jail

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center on Thursday. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said while routinely monitoring at approximately 7:40 a.m., staff found an inmate to be unconscious...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Greenville County Animal Care asking for help

Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Man missing after recent move to Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man last seen in downtown Greenville has been reported missing by his family. Police said 30-year-old Daniel McGrath has not been heard from since Jan. 7 and his last known location was downtown on Jan. 9. McGrath recently moved to Greenville from Ohio. He...
GREENVILLE, SC
Deputies find fentanyl during Spartanburg Co. traffic stop

Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Officials find missing man last seen leaving hospital in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a 35-year-old man from Greenville who was recently reported missing by his family has been found. Officers said Michael Glenn Jr. was last seen leaving Prisma Hospital on December 29, 2022. Officers described Glenn as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 290 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
GREENVILLE, SC
Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
EASLEY, SC
Deputies investigating fire that left woman dead in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a fire that killed a woman on Tuesday. Deputies said at around 3:21 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Arson Task Force responded to help the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mountain Home Fire & Rescue Department with a fire investigation on Mountain Road.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
DHEC: 3 people exposed to rabid fox in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a rabid fox in Clemson. According to DHEC, the fox found near Sherman Street and Daniel Drive in Clemson tested positive for rabies on Jan. 12. The agency said three people were exposed and...
CLEMSON, SC
Inmate Dies In Laurens County

Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Restaurant Week is underway and FOX Carolina is highlighting some of the participating restaurants. Annual MLK breakfast in Anderson. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Upstate...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Hail in Easley area

SLED is investigating after an inmate was found unconscious in his cell and later died this morning in Laurens County. Some schools in the area dismissed early and are adjusting schedules ahead of the severe weather threat. Dozens associated with Mexican drug cartels arrested in Upstate, Attorney General says. Updated:...
EASLEY, SC
Restaurant Week: Dray Bar and Grill

Dozens associated with Mexican drug cartels arrested in Upstate, Attorney General says. The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Deputy coroner involved in crash (Video: Malarkey News) Murder suspect arrested after 18-year-old...
GREENVILLE, SC
No charges filed after inmate dies at Buncombe Co. Detention Center

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that no criminal charges will be filed for the inmate that died in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Center in 2022. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that DeMarcus Antonio Royal was taken to...
Tractor-trailer overturned blocking Woodruff Road exit on I-385

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An overturned tractor-trailer on an interstate exit for Woodruff Road is impacting traffic. The collision is blocking part of the lane for Exit 35 on I-385 South. Drivers are having to move left around the tractor-trailer. Two lanes remain open. Officials said clearing the roadway...
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville Co. Animal Care asks for help following recent surge in dogs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care is asking Upstate residents for help after they recently took in a larger-than-usual amount of dogs. Officials said the shelter took in 44 dogs earlier this week, 36 on Thursday and continues to accept 18 to 30 dogs a day. Anyone considering getting or fostering a dog can visit their website to learn more about the available pets and how to meet them.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Anderson hosts annual MLK Breakfast

Clemson University Public Safety posted an alert about rising concerns over rainbow fentanyl. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment. NWS to survey Upstate storm damage. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey...
ANDERSON, SC
Inmate found dead inside cell at Laurens Co. Detention Center

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center Thursday morning. Deputies said at around 7:40 a.m., detention center staff were monitoring the area when they found the inmate unconscious in his cell. Staff checked on the inmate, but they were later declared dead.

