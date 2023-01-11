Comfort foods are especially sought after during the cold winter months to help warm you up and keep you full. One of my top 5 comfort foods is most definitely Pot Roast. For years, I was intimidated to make it because unless I bought a super expensive cut, it would come out not very tender and mediocre at best. Through trial and error, I've been able to defeat my fear and master the savory, tender and flavorful pot roast using a good cut and a decent price! For this recipe used a 3lb chuck tender roast and the key lies in the spices, broth and having patience. If you are looking to cook something quick this is not the recipe you need, as it calls for at least 4 to 4 1/2 in the oven! Low & Slow is the concept here.

