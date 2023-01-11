Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Easy air fryer recipes
As most of you who read my column probably know, I recently moved into my own apartment. While I am still getting used to it, though I will say I am almost there, I have been living out of my refrigerator/freezer for meals. However, in comes the air fryer, and...
12tomatoes.com
Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak
Salisbury Steak has a long history of being an economical meal that still manages to feel indulgent. (Not to mention super comforting too!) It’s an easy enough stovetop meal to throw together, but sometimes the crockpot makes things even easier. That’s the case with this Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak — same meaty, hearty taste you know and love, with a delicious savory onion gravy, but it’s a set-it-and-forget kind of operation. And we all need those once in a while.
agupdate.com
Mom’s Beef Vegetable Soup
Day 1: Cook beef roast or steak in the crockpot until done. Cool overnight in the refrigerator so you can remove the white fat and cut it into bite-size pieces for soup. Day 2: Fill your favorite large soup pan one-third full of water and heat on medium-high heat. Cut up and add any fresh and then canned vegetables you and your family like, deciding on amounts according to how many people you were going to feed. Add the cooked beef, cut into bite sizes (while cold) and then add the broth.
Fox47News
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
Wichita Eagle
Old-school pancake recipes take less than 30 minutes and elevate the breakfast staple
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. Step back in time say at least a couple of centuries and even further back. It is then that two ingredients add flavor to modern-day baked goods. Yeast and buttermilk in baked goods could be...
shugarysweets.com
Instant Pot Salisbury Steak
Need comfort on a cold day? Try my savory Instant Pot Salisbury Steak, topped with mushroom gravy and it’s easy to make too. It’s just like mom used to make, with much less effort and only a single dish to clean when you’re done. Love using your...
Crockpot Merlot Beef
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.
Chicken Marsala - a delicious Instant Pot dinner
I hadn't made many Instant Pot recipes lately but I'm back to enjoying cooking this way. I’m a big fan of Instant Pot's website, especially the section containing recipes. There’s an Instant Pot app that you can download onto your iPad, tablet, or phone as well.
Instant Pot Beef Tips
I'm always looking for good meals that can be on the table in about an hour including preparation and cooking time. I did some digging through my collection of recipes and came across this recipe for Instant Pot Beef Tips that I had made several times before. It has an almost 5-star rating from 85 votes when I just looked, so that tells me others are just as happy with it as I was.
Allrecipes.com
Sheet Pan Breakfast Bake
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray. Mix Greek yogurt, flour, and carne asada seasoning together in a medium bowl until a shaggy dough forms. Transfer to a surface dusted with self-rising flour, and knead for about 5 minutes until smooth. Continue adding flour as needed if the dough is too sticky.
suggest.com
How To Make Julia Child’s Two-Ingredient ‘Supreme Potato Recipe Of All Time,’ But Healthier
Pommes Anna is truly a culinary marvel, being regarded as the supreme potato recipe of all time by the late, legendary French chef Julia Child. Its extraordinarily simple ingredient list, consisting of only potatoes and butter, may seem a bit mysterious when it comes to how it made Child’s hall of fame, but the technique is key here.
Martha Stewart's Healthy Cookie Recipe Is Perfect For Making Your Kids Eat Healthier Without Realizing It
Martha Stewart just gave us a present for 2023: a healthy cookie recipe that even our kids will love! On Jan 12, Stewart shared a mouth-watering video of her cookie recipe that anyone of any age will adore. She posted the video with the caption, “Pull a fast one on the kids: In just 10 minutes, whip up the dough for these sweet, crunchy treats made with whole-wheat flour. Many recipes for baked goods can be tweaked to use equal parts whole-wheat and all-purpose flours, without losing flavor or texture. Follow along, or head to the link in our bio for...
Skillet Pork Chops in Pineapple-Soy Sauce
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Ingredients. 6 boneless pork loin chops (5 ounces each) 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Chocolate Chip Oatmeal - Quick Bread 🍞
This bread is amazing with a hot cup of java in the morning, when no-one is up, the house is quiet and peaceful, it's my favorite time of the day. I love making breads, especially quick breads. They aren't as intimidating as breads that require kneading and rising. Don't get me wrong, I try to make those types of breads but I haven't quite mastered the skill or the patience. So until I do, quick breads are where it's at for me! This chocolate chip oatmeal bread is just the right amount of sweet, has a tender crumb thanks to the buttermilk and is moist and delicious. You could always substitute peanut butter or cinnamon chips in place of the chocolate chips. They all taste amazing.... don't ask me how I know...
Allrecipes.com
Easy Creamy Chicken Ramen
Melt butter in a heavy skillet over medium heat. Add minced garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add chicken broth, cream, and ramen noodles. Cook, stirring occasionally, until noodles soften, about 3 minutes. Add soy sauce and chopped cooked chicken. Allow to get hot. Serve garnished with...
thecountrycook.net
Tater Tot Casserole
Enjoy a helping of Tater Tot Casserole- a hearty and filling ground beef and veggie dinner topped with everyone's favorite, tater tots!. Ready in just over an hour, this tasty casserole is the epitome of comfort food and will have the whole family ranting and raving with full bellies. No need to make side dishes or a separate main dish, this casserole is a whole meal served all in one serving dish. We love when there are less dishes to do at the end of the night after a delicious dinner!
ReddRoxx Recipes: Savory Pot Roast & Gravy
Comfort foods are especially sought after during the cold winter months to help warm you up and keep you full. One of my top 5 comfort foods is most definitely Pot Roast. For years, I was intimidated to make it because unless I bought a super expensive cut, it would come out not very tender and mediocre at best. Through trial and error, I've been able to defeat my fear and master the savory, tender and flavorful pot roast using a good cut and a decent price! For this recipe used a 3lb chuck tender roast and the key lies in the spices, broth and having patience. If you are looking to cook something quick this is not the recipe you need, as it calls for at least 4 to 4 1/2 in the oven! Low & Slow is the concept here.
msn.com
Gardener shares tomato-planting hack that almost works ‘too’ well: ‘They’re just too big and healthy’
In a viral Instagram Reel, Sarah Christenson (@silverchrysalis) sarcastically complains about how annoying her tomato plant has become after a gardening hack worked too well. “I did this, and I have a complaint,” Christenson says. The gardening hack, which Christenson found elsewhere on the app, claims that you should...
Sheet Pan Chicken- Fajitas 🌶️
Don't loose this one friends, it's a game changer. Here it is... my favorite kind of recipe! Easy to make and easy to clean up! Did I also mention it's freakin DELICIOUS! No joke, one pan and maybe one small bowl to mix the spices. It really doesn't get much easier than this. The chicken comes out juicy and tender with the perfect crisp tender veggies. This is one of our favorite weeknight dinners.
