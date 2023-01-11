Read full article on original website
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shows the Ukrainian troops annihilating a unit of Wagner fighters in Soledar. The footage comes from the Donestk region, the scene of some of the war's most fierce battles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has painted a grim picture of the situation in the town. Slide 1 of 6:...
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once worked for its defense ministry, despite an international outcry over his death sentence and those of others held amid nationwide protests. Iran's Mizan news agency, associated with the country's judiciary, announced Ali...
A passenger plane with 72 people on board has crashed in Nepal, killing at least 32
KATHMANDU, Nepal — A 72-seat Nepali passenger aircraft crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the central resort town of Pokhara on Sunday, killing at least 32 people, an official said. Rescuers were scouring the crash site near the Seti River, which is nearly...
Thousands of Israelis have attended a protest against the Netanyahu government
TEL AVIV, Israel — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court — a step that critics say will destroy the country's democratic system of checks and balances.
Russia is touting a rare military victory, but Ukraine disputes that claim
KYIV — After months of fighting, Russia's Defense Ministry says its forces captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar — a claim that Ukrainian military officials denied and that prompted bitter infighting with a pro-Kremlin mercenary group involved in the offensive. If taken, the salt-mining town would be...
What Putin's shake-up of top commanders could mean for the war in the Ukraine
Jealousy. Power struggles. Political infighting. This week's shake-up of Putin's top commander in charge of Russia's invasion in Ukraine has it all, according to some security experts. The Kremlin has named General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, as the new overall commander of the...
Condoleezza Rice calls for 'urgency' in sending weapons and money to Ukraine
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice thinks the way forward for the war in Ukraine is: more, now. More weapons and more money to Ukraine's forces trying to kick Russia out of their country. "My argument is simply, let's have a sense of urgency about getting everything to the Ukrainians...
Russia names a new commander for its war in Ukraine
Who created chicken tikka masala? The death of a curry king is reviving a debate. A Pakistani immigrant in Glasgow claimed he invented the beloved takeout dish with some spices and a can of tomato soup. His death has revived a long debate about who really can lay claim to the food.
Security underpins U.S. ties with Gulf states like Saudi Arabia. But tensions linger
DUBAI — As the war in Ukraine grinds on, the United States is looking internationally to partners to weaken Russia's influence. It's also seeking to blunt China's growing reach. In the Mideast, President Joe Biden has reached out to Gulf allies like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and...
The U.K. says it will supply tanks and other weapons to Ukraine
LONDON — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting the Ukrainian capital and other cities. Sunak's Downing Street office said in a statement that he made the pledge to provide Challenger 2 tanks...
