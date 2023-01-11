Heavy rain is still hitting California. A few reservoirs figured out how to capture more for drought

Read full article on original website
California storms bring more heavy rain, flooding and power outages
Rounds of heavy rain, wind and snow are battering California once again, prompting flood alerts and power outages in several regions. The storms are expected to continue at least through the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Flood warnings were issued across the Bay Area and Central Valley, including in...
California says it will dismantle death row. The move brings cheers and anger
SAN FRANCISCO — California this week pushed ahead with controversial efforts to dismantle the largest death row system in America. Under Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state is moving to make the transfer of condemned inmates permanent and mandatory after what the state's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) calls a successful pilot program that voluntarily moved 101 inmates off death row into general population prisons across the state.
At least 7 people were killed as a giant storm system hits the Southern U.S.
SELMA, Ala. — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.S. South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma. Authorities said a clearer...
The U.S. renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word "squaw" from geographic names across the country.
A winning ticket for the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Maine
DES MOINES, Iowa — Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers...
Georgia Today: State of emergency, an Atlanta landmark is moving, Georgia city named top destination
On the Friday Jan. 13 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency; an Atlanta landmark is moving; and a Georgia city has been named a top travel destination. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 13. I'm...
An Iowa official's wife is charged with 52 counts of voter fraud in congressional race
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud after she allegedly filled out and cast absentee ballots in her husband's unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020, federal prosecutors said. Kim...
GPB morning headlines for January 13, 2023
Governor Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency after severe storms and tornadoes moved across the state yesterday. Neighborhoods across Atlanta have been awarded $2.5 million in grants to improve community green spaces. Tagged as:. GPB evening headlines for January 13, 2023. Officials are still assessing the damage from...
Kemp celebrates 'resilience' of Georgia to start second term
Gov. Brian Kemp started his second term in office Thursday, using his inauguration address to reflect on the sometimes turbulent past four years leading the state and offering an optimistic yet open-ended outlook for the next four years. That includes billions in tax refunds and rebates along with more pay raises for state employees and teachers.
Georgia Today: Governor Kemp sworn in, indictment in South GA drug ring, trouble at Plant Vogtle
On the Thursday Jan. 12 edition of Georgia Today: Governor Kemp was sworn in for a second term, the largest-ever indictment in South Georgia in connection with a sprawling drug ring, and more trouble at Plant Vogtle. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today...
Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia's Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy
LISTEN: The charges target an extensive opioid trafficking network in Glynn County and nearby communities. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Federal prosecutors in Southeast Georgia announced Wednesday a massive drug trafficking indictment, charging 76 people with operating a drug distribution network of opioids and other controlled substances in and around Brunswick's Glynn County.
Medical Minute: Peripheral Artery Disease
In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses a new study looking directly at whether certain negative social determinants play a role in the prevalence of Peripheral Artery Disease in black adult populations.
The MLK Day weekend features events across Georgia
LISTEN: Savannah Mayor Van Johnson speaks on the city's MLK Jr. parade in his weekly media update. With Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaching on Jan. 16, several events celebrating the life and work of King will take place throughout Georgia, the home state of the late civil rights activist.
Georgia House, Senate adopt ‘problematic’ new rules that reduce public accountability
The Georgia House and Senate gaveled in for a second day of lawmaking Wednesday. Both chambers passed resolutions laying out rules for the rest of the session, but one change has First Amendment advocates concerned. Both chambers’ rules have new provisions shielding communication between lawmakers and third parties under legislative...
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is banning 'Latinx' from state documents
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is banning the term "Latinx" from state documents, according to an executive order she announced Tuesday. "Ethnically insensitive and pejorative language has no place in official government documents or government employee titles," she said. Several adjectives and nouns in Spanish end in "o" and "a"...
Political Rewind: How has Gov. Brian Kemp changed since being inaugurated in 2018?
1. Gov. Brian Kemp prepares to take office for his second term as governor of Georgia. Kemp begins his term as Georgia's 83rd governor. He will be sworn into office again after winning the 2022 election by a bigger margin than he did in 2018. Kemp will again have a...
