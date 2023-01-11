It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO