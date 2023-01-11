ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

nicholls.edu

Nicholls Biology Professor Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

THIBODAUX, La. — Alcee Fortier Distinguished Service Professor of Biological Sciences Dr. Raj Boopathy received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Bioprocessing Association for his achievements in biological processing research. He received the award at the 10th International Conference of IBA-IFIBiop 2022 held in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Oct. 27, 2022.
Haunted by Hubig's
myneworleans.com

Haunted by Hubig’s

Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
COVINGTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Fly fishing anyone? 2023 is right time, right place

Welcome to 2023 and a full slate of outdoors adventures especially if you want to get into the art — OK, the sport — of fly fishing. There are fly fishing clubs across south Louisiana with the New Orleans Fly Fishers Club and Baton Rouge’s Red Stick Fly Fishers leading the charge. Both groups hold monthly fly-tying sessions and general meetings along with special freshwater and saltwater excursions to expand your fishing horizon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Eater

Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023

It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

NOMTOC parade route has detour thanks to major sinkhole

NEW ORLEANS — There isn't much that can stop a parade in New Orleans, but in this case, the marching bands met their match. A sinkhole opened up on NOMTOC's parade route last November, forcing the Westbank krewe to re-route. “They can put all the resources in right now....
HENDERSON, LA
theadvocate.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

