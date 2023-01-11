Read full article on original website
Nicholls Biology Professor Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
THIBODAUX, La. — Alcee Fortier Distinguished Service Professor of Biological Sciences Dr. Raj Boopathy received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Bioprocessing Association for his achievements in biological processing research. He received the award at the 10th International Conference of IBA-IFIBiop 2022 held in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Oct. 27, 2022.
Some Mardi Gras visitors disappointed, but already planning next trip
NEW ORLEANS – Even with tougher COVID-19 restrictions, visitors made their way to New Orleans in hopes of letting the good times roll. This Mardi Gras, police did their best to prevent large gatherings in popular spots like the French Quarter. A clean and quiet Bourbon Street is not...
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
One Louisiana City Is Considered One Of America’s Friendliest
Merriam-Webster defines friendly as: of, relating to, or befitting a friend: such as showing kindly interest and goodwill; Not hostile; Cheerful, comforting; serving a beneficial or helpful purpose; not causing or likely to cause harm. You get the picture. So, when studyfinds.org listed the findings of their new report on...
Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a home, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge wants to help. The nonprofit housing organization announced it is now accepting applications for its homeownership program. To apply for the Habitat Homeownership program, you’ll have to register to...
Haunted by Hubig’s
Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
Fly fishing anyone? 2023 is right time, right place
Welcome to 2023 and a full slate of outdoors adventures especially if you want to get into the art — OK, the sport — of fly fishing. There are fly fishing clubs across south Louisiana with the New Orleans Fly Fishers Club and Baton Rouge’s Red Stick Fly Fishers leading the charge. Both groups hold monthly fly-tying sessions and general meetings along with special freshwater and saltwater excursions to expand your fishing horizon.
Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023
It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
With cancellation of Carnival parades, Krewe of Tucks throwing fun virtual experience
NEW ORLEANS– In 2021 the Krewe of Tucks invites the citizens of New Orleans to enjoy a “Virtual Tucks Experience.”. Due to the cancellation of Carnival parades because of the pandemic, Tucks will put on a very special broadcast intended to spread joy and spirit to everyone in our city.
High quality jobs coming to the City of Franklin
Kumho Tire, one of the world’s leading tire manufacturers, signed a contract with The Melis Gruup to construct and operate a 350,000 square foot state of the art Distribution Logistics Center.
NOMTOC parade route has detour thanks to major sinkhole
NEW ORLEANS — There isn't much that can stop a parade in New Orleans, but in this case, the marching bands met their match. A sinkhole opened up on NOMTOC's parade route last November, forcing the Westbank krewe to re-route. “They can put all the resources in right now....
Irvin Mayfield out of prison after pleading guilty to stealing from the New Orleans Public Library Foundation
A famed New Orleans musician has been released from prison on Jan. 9. Irvin Mayfield spent nearly a year in federal prison for pleading guilty to diverting $1.3 million in New Orleans Public Library Foundation money to other accounts for personal use. As part of their plea deal, he and...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of juicy chicken, crisp waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to know that a famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another location in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana
Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.
2 Louisiana Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
Bleeding and in Pain, a Pregnant Woman in Louisiana Couldn’t Get Answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
A Louisiana Felon Has Been Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison After Being Spotted with a Firearm by Police
A Louisiana Felon Has Been Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison After Being Spotted with a Firearm by Police. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana felon has been sentenced to ten years in prison for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Friday, January...
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
'Only In Your State' Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate,com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana.
