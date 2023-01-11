Read full article on original website
Richard Davis, 73, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Richard Davis, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning January 14, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center. Richard was born on December 9, 1949, in West Carthage, NY. The eldest son of Roy and Lela (Toni) Rounds Davis. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1970. Richard retired from Fort James Paper Mfg. Carthage, NY.
Macklin Murrock, 90, formerly of Carthage
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Macklin Murrock, 90, formerly of Carthage, died peacefully Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown, NY. He was born on July 13, 1932, in Pinckney, NY in Lewis County to the late Dewey & Cara Lillian (Beadle) Murrock. He attended...
Wilma M. Nelson, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Wilma M. Nelson, 86, affectionately known as “Wilmom” and “GW” to family, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on January 12, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse after suffering a stroke. Wilma was born on September 16, 1936...
Hope D. Kizzer, 67, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Hope D. Kizzer, 67, of Dexter, NY passed away unexpectedly with her family at her side on January 12, 2023. She was born on March 22, 1955 in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Paul L. and Ortha G. (Huck) Bellinger. Hope graduated from General Brown High School and attended SUNY Brockport where she received her Certificate of Education.
Cornhole is on the rise in St. Lawrence County
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - “Cornhole to us is a couple of things. More than anything, its community, camaraderie.”. To players, this is more than just a game to pass the time, but a game of skill. Mike Langstaff founded Seaway Honey Holes in Rensselaer Falls only a...
Betty B. Binsley, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Betty B. Binsley, passed away at Summit Senior Village where she had been a resident since Oct. 2019. She was born in Hampstead, London England Dec. 10 1927, her parents were Samuel and Sara Binsley. During the World War II Blitz of London she...
Madeline Elizabeth Drake, 94, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Madeline Elizabeth Drake, 94, a long-time resident of Philadelphia, passed away at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown, on January 11, 2023. Madeline was born on her grandfather’s farm on the Vrooman Hill Road in the Town of Antwerp, on July 4, 1928. She is the fourth of thirteen children born to Raymond Francis (Pat) Robinson and Ruth Harriet Morse Robinson.
Carlton “Sonny” George David, 83, of Black River
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Carlton “Sonny” George David, 83, a patient of SKNH formerly of LeRay Street, died peacefully late afternoon on January 11, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown, New York. Born on April 21, 1939, in Henderson, NY; son of the late Carlton Irwin & Myrtle Mae (Lowery) David. A 1958 graduate from General Brown High School.
Watertown Target store evacuated Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Target on outer Arsenal Street in the Town of Watertown was evacuated for a short time Saturday night. Town of Watertown Fire Department officials say they were called to the store around 5:30 PM for a burning odor that was coming from an office area inside the store.
Renovations are underway for a Hops Spot location in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delayed, but still set to to open. The old Cavallario’s Cucina on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets will house a new Hops Spot location. It would be the second in the North Country: the first is in Clayton. The property was...
Ganter to retire from the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence CEO is set to retire after 44 years of service. Howard Ganter has been working for the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center for nearly 5 decades and now he’s set to retire on January 27. According to Ganter, numerous changes...
Sherron G. Stevenson, 78, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sherron G. Stevenson, 78, of Valley View Courts, Lowville, passed away at Lewis County Health System Hospital on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Among her survivors are a son and daughter-n-law, Edward J. (Barbara Healy) Wormwood of South Mills, NC and two grandchildren. She is predeceased by two children, Michael A. Wormwood and Shelley Rumney.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Nature shots, young champions & all-county chorus
(WWNY) - This Pics of the Week starts with a pretty sight in Hannawa Falls sent in by Cheryl Ellis. Steve Anderson caught a nice reflection at Getman Park in West Carthage. Phyllis Ward shows us what Lake Erie looks like covered in ice. Former 7 News reporter Keith Benman...
Zoo New York Comes to the Library
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Because it may be too cold to walk around outside at the zoo, Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library is bringing a bit of the zoo inside. This Saturday at 10 a.m., children ages 3-12 and their families can meet some creatures that live at Zoo New York by visiting the library.
Watertown’s new YMCA location construction is coming along
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s hard to miss the steel foundations that have erupted in Watertown. They’re part of the construction process for Watertown’s New YMCA. The interior is starting to take shape, so we got a look inside. After years of planning, and a summer...
Ogdensburg lifts boil water advisory
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory for parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted. The advisory affected the 500-800 blocks Proctor Avenue, the 200 block of William Street, the 500-700 blocks of Lisbon Street, and the 200 block of Dearborne Street. It was prompted by water main repairs...
North Country communities could qualify for state help to pick up the cost of the Christmas Blizzard
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Whether it was the high winds, or the white-out conditions, the Christmas blizzard cost counties. Either in overtime costs to cleanup roads, or damages to the waterfront like in Ogdensburg. St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matt Denner says New York State could help with...
JCC offers academic ‘fresh start’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Need a fresh start? Jefferson Community College can give you one. Academically, at least. JCC education coordinator Zoey Smith says there’s still time to register for the spring semester. Classes start Monday, January 23. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This...
No names named for Scott Gray’s vacated Jefferson County Legislature seat
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When it comes to Jefferson County’s open seat for District 13 on the legislature- no names are named. That’s after Watertown City Councilmember Sarah Compo Pierce declined to move from council and be appointed to the legislature seat. When asked, Don Coon with...
ONNY Winter Concert
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Featuring ONNY’s fabulous strings, this concert includes the brilliant Divertimento in D major, K. 136 by Mozart, Mahler’s beautiful “Adagietto” from his Symphony No. 5 in C# Minor, Jessie Montgomery’s dazzling composition, Strum (2006; Rev.2012), John Rutter’s beautiful Suite for Strings (1971) based on English folk melodies, and Elgar’s lush Serenade in E minor, Op. 20. Our distinguished Concertmaster for 35 years, John Lindsey, performs “Winter” from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons.
