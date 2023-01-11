Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Weekend Brings More Rain, Snow to Storm-Hit California
FELTON, Calif. (Reuters) -A new weather system packing rain, snow and strong winds moved into storm-lashed California on Saturday, the latest in a parade of atmospheric rivers that have wreaked havoc across the state in recent weeks. While next week should bring some respite, the first of two systems expected...
Biden Declares Emergency for California Due to Winter Storms
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for California on Saturday, as storms have pounded the Golden State since Dec. 26, killing at least 19 people and bringing floods, power outages, mudslides, evacuations and road closures. Biden ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery...
California Deputy Fatally Shot, Suspect Critically Wounded
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The deaths of deputies Darnell Calhoun on Friday and Isaiah Cordero on Dec. 29 were the first since...
Rising California River Could Cut off Some Homes as Storms Resume
SALINAS, Calif. (Reuters) - California's Salinas River began creeping over its banks on Friday morning, flooding roads leading to nearby communities where 24,000 people were urged to evacuate in the face of yet another in a series of storms that have pelted the state. Farmers worked feverishly to erect berms...
