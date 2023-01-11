Read full article on original website
Girls Basketball: Results, links and featured coverage for Thursday, Jan. 12
No. 5 Red Bank Catholic vs. Red Bank Regional, 5:15. No. 12 Gill St. Bernard’s at Hunterdon Central, 5. Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 41, Somerset Tech 31 - Box Score. Keansburg 45, Academy For Urban Leadership Charter 15 - Box Score. Keyport 26, Lakewood 6 - Box Score. St....
Girls Basketball: Results, recaps, links & scoreboards for Saturday, Jan. 14
No. 12 Gill St. Bernard’s at Springfield Central (MA), 5:30. No. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas vs. North Brunswick, 5:30. Lodi Immaculate 80, Roselle Catholic 39 - Box Score. Saddle River Day 79, Trenton Catholic 33 - Box Score. Westfield 49, West Orange 48 - Box Score. South Jersey Invitational...
West Essex tops Columbia - Girls basketball recap
Sasha Resnick posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double with three assists and three blocks to go along with it as West Essex defeated Columbia 62-53 in North Caldwell. Jordan Cohen also had 21 points with Olivia Weiss adding 12 points and eight rebounds. West Essex (8-3) held a 32-25 lead at...
Top daily boys basketball stat leaders for Saturday, Jan. 14
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Saturday, Jan. 14, in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Saturday night.
Haddon Heights tops Palmyra - Boys basketball recap
Damier Outterbridge-Ali scored 10 points to lead Haddon Heights as it defeated Palmyra 46-35 in Palmyra. Haddon Heights (7-5) led 18-15 at the half and outscored Palmyra 28-20 in the second half. Brendan Shannon also had eight points. Kwinten Ives led Palmyra (4-6) with 13 points with Richie Butler adding...
Boys Basketball: Mendham cruises past Whippany Park
Mendham got out to a big lead early and ended up cruising to a 48-31 win over Whippany Park, in Mendham. Mendham (8-4) allowed just seven first half points and led by 25 points at halftime. A much better, 24 point second half from Whippany Park (2-9) was still not...
East Brunswick Magnet over Dunellen - Boys basketball recap
Scott Pede put in 16 points while Estevan Atanacio added 14 more while going five of six from the line as East Brunswick Magnet won at home, 38-24, over Dunellen. East Brunswick Magnet (6-4) trailed 11-8 in the first quarter but led 23-18 at the half and then stayed ahead.
No. 14 Rutgers Prep holds off Franklin - Boys basketball recap
Jadin Collins’ 23 points, six rebounds and five assists powered Rutgers Prep, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 62-55 victory over Franklin in Somerset. Franklin Jones had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Rutgers Prep (8-4), which led 35-22 at halftime. Jordan Atkins added nine points with six steals and four rebounds, while John Kelly added seven points and seven rebounds.
Girls basketball: Tuohy leads Boonton with double-double as it defeats Brearley
Amanda Tuohy had a 24-point, 13-rebound double-double with five assists and four steals as well to lead Boonton as it defeated Brearley 44-17 in Boonton. Boonton held a 23-8 lead and extended the lead to 36-15 after a 13-5 run in the third. Bianca Sode led Brearley (2-9) with six...
Unbeaten No. 17 Trenton hits triple digits against Allentown - Boys basketball recap
Kabrien Goss scored 32 points with six 3-pointers as Trenton — No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20 — won its 13th straight game 100-50 at home against Allentown. Antwan Bridgett added 19 points. Dymir Bailey had 12 and Davontay Hutson 11 in the win. Ray Gooley had...
Who are 2023 boys basketball Player of the Year candidates in Skyland Conference?
In all corners of New Jersey, players have stepped up early on and put themselves in a position to be known as the best in their area. NJ Advance Media breaks down who the top stars are at this point and who’s in the running for Player of the Year in all 15 conferences.
Pascack Hills over Bergen Tech - Girls basketball recap
Kate Glass scored nine points in Pascack Hills’ 34-26 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Katie Goodwin had seven points and Gianna Juliano added six for Pascack Hills (2-9), which led 16-10 at halftime. For Bergen Tech (3-8), Natalia Howard scored nine points and Julianna Bono had seven. The...
Hanson leads Morris Knolls past Passaic Charter - Boys basketball recap
Justin Hanson posted an incredible game with 32 points, six rebounds, four assists and seven steals to lead Morris Knolls past Passaic Charter with a score of 74-59 in Passaic. Morris Knolls (8-2) held a 44-24 lead at the half and held on despite being outscored 35-30 in the second...
North Plainfield over Iselin Kennedy - Girls basketball recap
Nyla Felton’s 13 points, five steals and four rebounds lifted North Plainfield to a 57-38 victory in Iselin. Tori Wick scored 10 points and Saionni Patrick had seven with seven rebounds for North Plainfield (8-3), which used a 19-9 second quarter to take a 10-point lead into halftime. Sidney...
St. Elizabeth over Kittatinny - Girls basketball recap
Greta Servitto logged a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds as St. Elizabeth was able to hang on for a 47-46 victory over Kittatinny in Newton. St. Elizabeth (5-6) built an 11-point lead heading into the fourth quarter but Kittatinny (0-9) would not go quietly. Riley Hough totaled 15...
Elizabeth over Union - Girls basketball recap
Alani Gordon scored 13 points as Elizabeth defeated Union, 64-27, in Elizabeth. Dynasty Chandler had 18 rebounds and 10 steals for Elizabeth (13-0), which broke the open with an 18-6 third quarter. Jah’nae Lembrick and Ashanti Dewalt scored 12 points apiece with Lembrick adding six steals. Alexandra Koon had nine points with seven rebounds and Damani Anderson scored eight points.
Newton topples Johnson - Boys ice hockey recap
Brayden Dabrowski scored four goals and assisted on another as Newton beat Johnson 5-3 in Hardyston. Dabrowski’s second goal broke a one-all first-epriod tie. Maksym Pastukh made it 3-1 before the first period ened. Anthony Jacobs scored twice and Jack Kalikas had a single goal for Johnson. The N.J....
Boys Basketball: Burnam leads way for No. 18 Linden, which wins big over Camden Prep
Five different players scored in double figures for Linden, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 95-29 win over Camden Prep in Linden. Jekhi Burnam (20 points), Jaylan Hodge (13), Elijah Motley (11), Elijah Butler (10), and Jalil Turner (10) led Linden (10-2) in scoring. The 95 points...
Rachilla leads Hillsborough past Phillipsburg - girls basketball recap
Amy Rachilla finished with 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead Hillsborough to a 65-53 victory over Phillipsburg in Hillsborough. Mya Loniewski contributed 18 points, four rebounds and four steals for Hillsborough (7-4). Monet Gonda led Phillipsburg with 14 points, while Nilaja Wiltshire added 13 points in the loss.
Mendham over Newark Academy - Girls basketball recap
Lia Manuel led all scorers with 22 points as Mendham defeated Newark Academy, 50-34, in Livingston. Maddie Pela had 11 points and Alex Kupka added eight for Mendham (5-5), which used a 20-6 second quarter to take a 13-point lead into halftime. Katerina Dakos scored 14 points for Newark Academy...
