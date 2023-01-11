ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, NJ

NJ.com

West Essex tops Columbia - Girls basketball recap

Sasha Resnick posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double with three assists and three blocks to go along with it as West Essex defeated Columbia 62-53 in North Caldwell. Jordan Cohen also had 21 points with Olivia Weiss adding 12 points and eight rebounds. West Essex (8-3) held a 32-25 lead at...
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
Top daily boys basketball stat leaders for Saturday, Jan. 14

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Saturday, Jan. 14, in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Saturday night.
Haddon Heights tops Palmyra - Boys basketball recap

Damier Outterbridge-Ali scored 10 points to lead Haddon Heights as it defeated Palmyra 46-35 in Palmyra. Haddon Heights (7-5) led 18-15 at the half and outscored Palmyra 28-20 in the second half. Brendan Shannon also had eight points. Kwinten Ives led Palmyra (4-6) with 13 points with Richie Butler adding...
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
Boys Basketball: Mendham cruises past Whippany Park

Mendham got out to a big lead early and ended up cruising to a 48-31 win over Whippany Park, in Mendham. Mendham (8-4) allowed just seven first half points and led by 25 points at halftime. A much better, 24 point second half from Whippany Park (2-9) was still not...
MENDHAM, NJ
No. 14 Rutgers Prep holds off Franklin - Boys basketball recap

Jadin Collins’ 23 points, six rebounds and five assists powered Rutgers Prep, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 62-55 victory over Franklin in Somerset. Franklin Jones had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Rutgers Prep (8-4), which led 35-22 at halftime. Jordan Atkins added nine points with six steals and four rebounds, while John Kelly added seven points and seven rebounds.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Pascack Hills over Bergen Tech - Girls basketball recap

Kate Glass scored nine points in Pascack Hills’ 34-26 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Katie Goodwin had seven points and Gianna Juliano added six for Pascack Hills (2-9), which led 16-10 at halftime. For Bergen Tech (3-8), Natalia Howard scored nine points and Julianna Bono had seven. The...
HACKENSACK, NJ
St. Elizabeth over Kittatinny - Girls basketball recap

Greta Servitto logged a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds as St. Elizabeth was able to hang on for a 47-46 victory over Kittatinny in Newton. St. Elizabeth (5-6) built an 11-point lead heading into the fourth quarter but Kittatinny (0-9) would not go quietly. Riley Hough totaled 15...
NEWTON, NJ
Elizabeth over Union - Girls basketball recap

Alani Gordon scored 13 points as Elizabeth defeated Union, 64-27, in Elizabeth. Dynasty Chandler had 18 rebounds and 10 steals for Elizabeth (13-0), which broke the open with an 18-6 third quarter. Jah’nae Lembrick and Ashanti Dewalt scored 12 points apiece with Lembrick adding six steals. Alexandra Koon had nine points with seven rebounds and Damani Anderson scored eight points.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Newton topples Johnson - Boys ice hockey recap

Brayden Dabrowski scored four goals and assisted on another as Newton beat Johnson 5-3 in Hardyston. Dabrowski’s second goal broke a one-all first-epriod tie. Maksym Pastukh made it 3-1 before the first period ened. Anthony Jacobs scored twice and Jack Kalikas had a single goal for Johnson. The N.J....
NEWTON, NJ
Rachilla leads Hillsborough past Phillipsburg - girls basketball recap

Amy Rachilla finished with 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead Hillsborough to a 65-53 victory over Phillipsburg in Hillsborough. Mya Loniewski contributed 18 points, four rebounds and four steals for Hillsborough (7-4). Monet Gonda led Phillipsburg with 14 points, while Nilaja Wiltshire added 13 points in the loss.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Mendham over Newark Academy - Girls basketball recap

Lia Manuel led all scorers with 22 points as Mendham defeated Newark Academy, 50-34, in Livingston. Maddie Pela had 11 points and Alex Kupka added eight for Mendham (5-5), which used a 20-6 second quarter to take a 13-point lead into halftime. Katerina Dakos scored 14 points for Newark Academy...
NEWARK, NJ
