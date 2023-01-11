Read full article on original website
Treasure trove of Jewish silver found near Holocaust ghetto site in Poland. Take a look
As WWII began, someone buried hundreds of silver items but never returned for it.
What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?
Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
Robert Clary Adopted His Stage Name While Imprisoned in Concentration Camps
Here's the story about 'Hogan's Heroes' actor Robert Clary, including his years in Nazi-controlled concentration camps and how he got his stage name.
Meet the Man Who Broke Out of Auschwitz to Warn the World
I first encountered Rudolph Vrba, distinguished professor of biochemistry at the University of Vancouver, survivor of Auschwitz, back in the late 1980s, when I had the privilege of watching Shoah, Claude Lanzmann’s epic film masterpiece about the Holocaust. The purpose of the film, says Yale historian Timothy Snyder, is “to bring the viewer into contact with the seemingly impossible, the unqualified nothingness of mass death.”
35 Horrifying Images of World War II
To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
Josef Mengele, known as The Angel of Death, performed disturbing experimentation with prisoners, especially twins.
Also known as The Angel of Death, Josef Mengele was known to conduct inhumane experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz. Josef Mengele was born on March 16, 1911, in Güzburg, Germany.
"Blonde Poison," the Jew Who Lured 3,000 Jews to Their Deaths
How far would you go to save yourself and your family? Would you betray your community to survive?. That was the conundrum in which Stella Goldschlag found herself when the Nazi commander of the Große Hamburger-Straße assembly camp gave her an offer to be a "Greiferin" ("Catcher")—a Jewish informer for the Gestapo.
Winning bidders of ‘despicable’ Nazi memorabilia urged to donate items to Sydney Jewish Museum
SS paraphernalia and an album of 500 photos from concentration camps which sold for $25,000 among items at Queensland auction
Whoopi Goldberg reiterates false claim that Holocaust "wasn't originally" about race
Whoopi Goldberg is again receiving criticism for her false claims about the Holocaust. In an interview published with The Sunday Times of London on Saturday – the sixth day of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah – the actor and "The View" co-host reiterated her claims that the Holocaust "wasn't originally" about race.
Edith Eger was forced to dance for The Angel of Death, Dr. Joseph Mengele, which possibly saved her life.
Edith Eger is a 93 years old holocaust survivor and is now a clinical-based psychologist living in La Jolla, California. Edith was born September 29, 1927, in Kosice, Slovakia, to Hungarian Jewish parents.
The tragedy at Cannibal Island, one of Stalin's most horrific labor camps
Photo: Михаил Григорьевич Прехнер (1911, Варшава — 1941, Таллин) — советский фотограф /Photo byWikimedia Commons / Public domain.
A Closer Look at the Unforeseen Relationship Between Adolf Hitler and His Jewish Heritage
Growing up, if you were a history nerd, you might have heard at some point that Hitler had Jewish heritage. I've heard it so many times that I can't recall hearing it for the first time. Hitler's paternal grandfather was indeed believed to be a Jew.
Robert Clary Survived Concentration Camps and Lost 10 of His 13 Siblings During the Holocaust
Actor Robert Clary had seen firsthand the tragedy of war. He and his family were prisoners in concentration camps, and most of his relatives did not survive.
Stutthof survivor: Entering Nazi camp meant a death sentence
Manfred Goldberg was 13 when he was sent to Stutthof concentration camp near the coast of the Baltic Sea in August 1943. That same summer, Irmgard Furchner had begun working in the camp commander's headquarters as a shorthand typist. Now 97, she has been found guilty of aiding and abetting the murders of more than 10,500 detainees.
Town Forced to Tell Treasure Hunters to Please Stop Looking for Nazi Gold
Dutch authorities released a WWII-era map last week that marks the spot where Nazis buried a small fortune of looted treasure as they retreated from the Netherlands in 1945, setting off a mad rush to find the long-lost stash of riches that has rankled locals. The treasure is said to...
Biden Compares Illegal Immigrants to Holocaust victims. Where’s the Outrage ?
After two years of pointedly ignoring a problem largely of his own making, President Joe Biden finally made a brief visit to the U.S. southern border in El Paso, Texas. While there, however, he saw little of the human cost of the catastrophe, as he didn’t meet or see any of the illegal immigrants who have streamed across the border since he assumed office.
Book Review: Distrust, Animosity, and Solidarity: Jews and Non-Jews during the Holocaust in the USSR
Editor’s Note: Our columnist, Dr. Alex Grobman, has provided his review of the scholarly volume edited by Christoph Dieckmann and Arkadi Zeltser, Eds. Distrust, Animosity, and Solidarity: Jews and Non-Jews during the Holocaust in the USSR (Jerusalem: Yad Vashem Publications, 2021) ISBN: 978-965–308–644–9 This...
Exploring the Origins of the Nazi Swastika and Its Legacy
You're probably familiar with the Nazi swastika. But do you know the story behind its origins?. The swastika is a powerful symbol with a long and complex history. Sadly, it's most often associated with the atrocities committed by the Nazi regime during World War II. But the swastika didn't always have such a sinister connotation. Its roots are pretty Bizarre.
First Jewish Tribes Of Palestine
When scholars speak of ancient Israel, they are usually speaking of tribes, kingdoms, and dynasties formed by the ancient Jewish people of the Levant (the region that includes present-day Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria). The People of Israel (also called the Jewish People) trace their ancestry back to Abraham, who established the belief that there is one God, the Creator of the universe (see Torah). There is one God, the Creator of the universe. The modern-day Israelites share a similar language and culture, which is shaped by Jewish traditions and religions passed down over generations, beginning with Abraham.
Old Nazi map sparks treasure hunt in the Netherlands
An old map believed to mark the spot where German soldiers hid treasure worth millions of dollars during World War II sparked the imagination of amateur treasure hunters in the Netherlands this week. Armed with metal detectors and shovels, groups wandered through the fields surrounding rural Ommeren in the east...
