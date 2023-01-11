ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?

Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
TheDailyBeast

Meet the Man Who Broke Out of Auschwitz to Warn the World

I first encountered Rudolph Vrba, distinguished professor of biochemistry at the University of Vancouver, survivor of Auschwitz, back in the late 1980s, when I had the privilege of watching Shoah, Claude Lanzmann’s epic film masterpiece about the Holocaust. The purpose of the film, says Yale historian Timothy Snyder, is “to bring the viewer into contact with the seemingly impossible, the unqualified nothingness of mass death.”
24/7 Wall St.

35 Horrifying Images of World War II

To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
owlcation.com

"Blonde Poison," the Jew Who Lured 3,000 Jews to Their Deaths

How far would you go to save yourself and your family? Would you betray your community to survive?. That was the conundrum in which Stella Goldschlag found herself when the Nazi commander of the Große Hamburger-Straße assembly camp gave her an offer to be a "Greiferin" ("Catcher")—a Jewish informer for the Gestapo.
BBC

Stutthof survivor: Entering Nazi camp meant a death sentence

Manfred Goldberg was 13 when he was sent to Stutthof concentration camp near the coast of the Baltic Sea in August 1943. That same summer, Irmgard Furchner had begun working in the camp commander's headquarters as a shorthand typist. Now 97, she has been found guilty of aiding and abetting the murders of more than 10,500 detainees.
The Jewish Press

Biden Compares Illegal Immigrants to Holocaust victims. Where’s the Outrage ?

After two years of pointedly ignoring a problem largely of his own making, President Joe Biden finally made a brief visit to the U.S. southern border in El Paso, Texas. While there, however, he saw little of the human cost of the catastrophe, as he didn’t meet or see any of the illegal immigrants who have streamed across the border since he assumed office.
EL PASO, TX
Lord Ganesh

Exploring the Origins of the Nazi Swastika and Its Legacy

You're probably familiar with the Nazi swastika. But do you know the story behind its origins?. The swastika is a powerful symbol with a long and complex history. Sadly, it's most often associated with the atrocities committed by the Nazi regime during World War II. But the swastika didn't always have such a sinister connotation. Its roots are pretty Bizarre.
Siddhartha Sapkota

First Jewish Tribes Of Palestine

When scholars speak of ancient Israel, they are usually speaking of tribes, kingdoms, and dynasties formed by the ancient Jewish people of the Levant (the region that includes present-day Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria). The People of Israel (also called the Jewish People) trace their ancestry back to Abraham, who established the belief that there is one God, the Creator of the universe (see Torah). There is one God, the Creator of the universe. The modern-day Israelites share a similar language and culture, which is shaped by Jewish traditions and religions passed down over generations, beginning with Abraham.
NBC News

Old Nazi map sparks treasure hunt in the Netherlands

An old map believed to mark the spot where German soldiers hid treasure worth millions of dollars during World War II sparked the imagination of amateur treasure hunters in the Netherlands this week. Armed with metal detectors and shovels, groups wandered through the fields surrounding rural Ommeren in the east...

Comments / 0

Community Policy