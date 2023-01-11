When scholars speak of ancient Israel, they are usually speaking of tribes, kingdoms, and dynasties formed by the ancient Jewish people of the Levant (the region that includes present-day Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria). The People of Israel (also called the Jewish People) trace their ancestry back to Abraham, who established the belief that there is one God, the Creator of the universe (see Torah). There is one God, the Creator of the universe. The modern-day Israelites share a similar language and culture, which is shaped by Jewish traditions and religions passed down over generations, beginning with Abraham.

