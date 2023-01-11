ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcrw.com

‘Every dish is masterful’: Bill Addison reviews Kuya Lord

Lord Maynard Llera had a dream to open a humble Filipino noodle shop so he started hosting occasional pop-ups around Los Angeles. Then came the pandemic and Llera transformed Kuya Lord into a full-tilt takeout venture, operating from the garage of his La Cañada Flintridge home. Last summer, he went legit and debuted a storefront at the corner of Melrose and Western. Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Bill Addison is a fan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

More than money needed for reparations in CA, task force says

California is the first state in the nation to create a reparations task force to study the history and effects of systemic racism on Black people, and to look at the many ways to atone for it and remedy it. Dr. Cheryl Grills is a member of that task force and a professor of psychology at Loyola Marymount University.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Travel Bugs World

This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles

This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Farmers market produce dangles a carrot in front of Zarah Khan

Newly-minted executive chef Zarah Khan is carrying the torch of Rustic Canyon’s vegetable-forward cuisine. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson caught up with her at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market where she is shopping for carrots for a chicken dish. The root vegetable appears on the plate in four ways including a muhammara, which is traditionally made with red peppers and walnuts, roasted carrots tossed in carrot molasses, and a carrot top yogurt. She is using red Kyoto and nance carrots from the Garden Of.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS Philly

Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain

A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
AccuWeather

24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Surfline

The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California

Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend

Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

What’s Popping Up? Long Beach Black Restaurant Week Is Back

The city-wide second annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week takes place from Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Organized by the nonprofit Long Beach Food & Beverage, the event is an eight-day festival devoted to celebrating African, African American, and Caribbean fare, in and around Long Beach. The event highlights Black-owned food businesses, as well as Black chefs and bartenders, to showcase the city’s diverse Black food scene.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy