4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?Chibuzo NwachukuLos Angeles, CA
Adam Schiff to discuss what to expect from Congress with KCRW’s Madeleine Brand at virtual event on February 8D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
LA Mayor Karen Bass administration clears large Venice encampment, houses 92 homeless
In her first 100 days, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is dealing with the homeless crisis straight on. She was out there when crews started clearing encampments in Venice.
Inverse
California flooding reveals an unexpected solution to endless droughts
California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated, and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought. All that runoff in the middle of a drought...
kcrw.com
‘Every dish is masterful’: Bill Addison reviews Kuya Lord
Lord Maynard Llera had a dream to open a humble Filipino noodle shop so he started hosting occasional pop-ups around Los Angeles. Then came the pandemic and Llera transformed Kuya Lord into a full-tilt takeout venture, operating from the garage of his La Cañada Flintridge home. Last summer, he went legit and debuted a storefront at the corner of Melrose and Western. Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Bill Addison is a fan.
Downtown LA Hotel Used To Help Combat Homelessness Will Remain Open After All — For At Least A Year
Two days after LAist reported on problems at The L.A. Grand Hotel related to plans to shut it down — city officials announced it will stay open.
kcrw.com
More than money needed for reparations in CA, task force says
California is the first state in the nation to create a reparations task force to study the history and effects of systemic racism on Black people, and to look at the many ways to atone for it and remedy it. Dr. Cheryl Grills is a member of that task force and a professor of psychology at Loyola Marymount University.
Will.i.am helps close the digital divide in his Boyle Heights community
Thanks to will.i.am and WeLink, Estrada Courts residents are getting fast internet at no cost to them.
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles
This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
2urbangirls.com
Los Angeles Urban League appoints Cynthia Mitchell-Heard as its new Chief Operating Officer
The highly respected non-profit executive makes history by becoming the first woman Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the legendary civil rights organization as it begins its second century of service to underserved communities in Los Angeles County. LOS ANGELES – Cynthia Mitchell Heard, a highly respected leader in nonprofits, has...
Los Angeles reimagined: images show what city would look like without billboards, other ads
It seems like everywhere you go in a major city, you’re inundated with advertisements, signs and other distractions that steal the precious moments of your attention away from the city itself. In addition to being distracting, studies even suggest that too much visual stimuli can affect a person’s mental health, causing eye fatigue, dizziness and […]
NBC Los Angeles
I-Team Shows Dire Homeless Conditions in LA's Skid Row Ahead of Next Storm
As heavy rains showered the city this week, LA Mayor Karen Bass pushed ahead with her promise to get some of the homeless off the streets and into motel rooms, as part of her "Inside Safe" program. Less than a month after announcing the program, the Mayor's office says more...
kcrw.com
Farmers market produce dangles a carrot in front of Zarah Khan
Newly-minted executive chef Zarah Khan is carrying the torch of Rustic Canyon’s vegetable-forward cuisine. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson caught up with her at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market where she is shopping for carrots for a chicken dish. The root vegetable appears on the plate in four ways including a muhammara, which is traditionally made with red peppers and walnuts, roasted carrots tossed in carrot molasses, and a carrot top yogurt. She is using red Kyoto and nance carrots from the Garden Of.
kcrw.com
As Bruce’s Beach sells for $20M, what’s the future of reparations?
Unable to develop the land, the Bruce family decided to sell Bruce’s Beach back to LA County for $20 million. KCRW speaks to the attorney representing the family. California has created a reparations task force to study the history and effects of systemic racism on Black people, and to look at ways to atone for it and remedy it.
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Los Angeles
Who says you need to get stuck in L.A. traffic? If you want to ditch the car while enjoying the sunshine, check out the city's most walkable neighborhood.
Mayor Bass Declares State of Emergency in Los Angeles Due to Storms
Mayor Karen Bass has declared a state of local emergency in Los Angeles as the city recovers from a series of strong storms and prepares for more rain and wind in the coming days.
Descendants of Black-Owned Beach at War Over Decision to Sell it Back to County for $20M
A family is split in two over the decision to sell a historic Los Angeles beach property. After a decision was made by the heirs of Charles and Willa Bruce to resell the Black-owned land Bruce’s Beach, back to Los Angeles County, some descendants objected to that decision. Earlier...
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak
The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
Surfline
The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California
Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend
Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
L.A. Weekly
What’s Popping Up? Long Beach Black Restaurant Week Is Back
The city-wide second annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week takes place from Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Organized by the nonprofit Long Beach Food & Beverage, the event is an eight-day festival devoted to celebrating African, African American, and Caribbean fare, in and around Long Beach. The event highlights Black-owned food businesses, as well as Black chefs and bartenders, to showcase the city’s diverse Black food scene.
