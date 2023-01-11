Read full article on original website
Related
Questions swirl about Roselle mayor's use of municipal car after documents reveal $5K worth of E-ZPass violations
News 12 has received documents showing Roselle Mayor Shaw racked up nearly $5,000 worth of E-ZPass violations.
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
Newark tradesman buys Lincoln Cinema property
The Lincoln Cinema property on Kearny Avenue, stuck in a time warp for nearly the last eight years, has finally been sold — to an Essex County tradesman looking to redevelop the site primarily for residential use. But parking issues — or, more to the point, the lack of...
Jersey City social services center to receive $2.1 million for renovations to help homeless
A Jersey City social services center will be receiving $2.1 million for renovations to provide meals, laundry facilities and showers for those who are homeless after the Jersey City Council approved a lease agreement for the property at Wednesday night’s meeting. The agreement, approved 8-1, will have the city...
The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey
If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
NJ convicted car thief accused of stealing $200K Mercedes-Maybach, entering owner’s home
A 20-year-old Newark man already convicted of stealing a car has been hit with a list of charges after prosecutors said he burglarized a Morris Township home and stole a luxury vehicle worth about $200,000. Tysean Ware was arrested on Thursday, after several days of run-ins with police in North...
N.J. roofing contractor facing more than $500K in fines for OSHA violations
A New Jersey roofing contractor is facing $584,333 in penalties for exposing workers to fall hazards, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Guelsin Lima, reportedly operating as Extreme Roofing and Siding, LLC, was issued 12 citations – nine willful and three serious violations...
MTA officers catch single-day record for toll violators at bridge
NEW YORK (PIX11) – MTA officers at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge caught a record number of toll violators in a single day on Wednesday. MTA Bridges and Tunnels officers stopped and towed the vehicles of 21 persistent toll violators on Jan. 11. Seventeen of them were caught at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which is the most caught […]
Angry Archie’s Opens Their First Standalone Restaurant in Jersey City
Angry Archie’s have launched their first brick-and-mortar in Jersey City’s northernmost neighborhood. The seafood truck that has been a mainstay at markets throughout Hudson County over the years has now found a permanent home. Jersey Digs reported last summer about the impending arrival of Angry Archie’s to The...
Damaging Tight Squeeze Brings Hackensack Firefighters
A moving company box truck got boxed in when its driver misjudged the height of the parking garage of a Hackensack office building. City firefighters removed the truck, which had damaged the ceiling of the ground-level garage on Passaic Street at Vanderbeck Place while getting wedged in around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
Person jumps from Bayonne Bridge, prompting large emergency response, sources say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was pulled from the water after jumping from the Bayonne Bridge on Friday morning, according to sources. The individual was rescued following a search of the waters and taken to an area hospital following the incident, according to preliminary information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a source with knowledge of the incident.
House explosion in N.J. leaves 2 firefighters injured
Two volunteer firefighters were hurt in a house explosion in Pompton Lakes early Saturday morning, borough officials said. After spotting smoke coming from a residential area at approximately 2:04 a.m. Saturday, members of Pompton Lakes Fire Department, a volunteer organization in Passaic County, responded to the scene of a house fire in the area of Ramapo Avenue and Riverdale Road, according to a statement posted on the fire department’s Facebook page.
New developer steams ahead on 110-unit Hackensack project
When a developer backs out of an apartment project in Hackensack’s growing downtown, finding a new one isn’t too hard. Legacy Development Group will go before the local planning board in the spring with an amended proposal for 359 Main Street in the New Jersey community, NorthJersey.com reported. If its plans are approved, the buildings at 359 Main Street and 375 Main Street will be razed to make way for Legacy’s project.
Orthodox Jewish school gets $1.35M settlement from N.J. town, can build new HS
A township zoning board in Ocean County that refused for nearly a decade to allow an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a new high school has settled a lawsuit for $1.35 million and the project can now moving forward. The Congregation of Oros Bais Yaakov filed an application with Jackson’s...
You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year
If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023. The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.
Westfield Police Send Warning After Home Broken Into, 2 BMWs Stolen Saturday AM
WESTFIELD, NJ — A burglar entered a home on Faulkner Drive at about 5:30 Saturday morning, Jan. 14, then stole two BMWs, according to police. “It appears the residence was entered to locate and steal the keys to the vehicles,” Westfield Police said in a Nixle alert Saturday morning. “Please be sure to safeguard the contents of your vehicles, like garage door openers, by locking doors,” police wrote. “Immediately report all suspicious persons, vehicles and/or activities to the police via 9-1-1.”
5 injured in house fire, explosion in Passaic County
POMPTON LAKES, N.J. -- Five firefighters were injured in an explosion at a Passaic County home Saturday.The flames erupted around 2 a.m. at a home in Pompton Lakes.Officials say seconds after crews went inside to fight the fire, the home exploded.The blast was caught on a home's surveillance video.Two firefighters suffered burns and were taken to St. Barnabas Burn Center, where they were treated and released.Three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
NYPD warns that car thieves are targeting vehicles at gas stations
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD Community Affairs division posted to its Twitter account warning residents to be careful while pumping their gas because car thieves are targeting vehicles at stations. “Protect your vehicle at the pump with the following tips from our Crime Prevention Division,” the tweet states....
Newark Man Busted Again After Morris County Chase In Stolen Mercedes, This Time Ramming Cop Car
A Newark man with a laundry list of prior charges involving eluding and burglary yet again tried — and failed — to get away from police after breaking into a home twice, stealing a Mercedes, and ramming a police cruiser, authorities said on Friday, Jan. 13. Tysean Ware,...
Goodbye MetroCards: Vending machines in NYC will be phased out soon
The already obsolete MTA MetroCard in New York City would be replaced this 2023 by the new OMNY, however, the date was moved to the course of 2024, due to delays caused by software errors.
