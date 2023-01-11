ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

theobserver.com

Newark tradesman buys Lincoln Cinema property

The Lincoln Cinema property on Kearny Avenue, stuck in a time warp for nearly the last eight years, has finally been sold — to an Essex County tradesman looking to redevelop the site primarily for residential use. But parking issues — or, more to the point, the lack of...
NEWARK, NJ
tourcounsel.com

The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey

If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
ELIZABETH, NJ
PIX11

MTA officers catch single-day record for toll violators at bridge

NEW YORK (PIX11) – MTA officers at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge caught a record number of toll violators in a single day on Wednesday. MTA Bridges and Tunnels officers stopped and towed the vehicles of 21 persistent toll violators on Jan. 11. Seventeen of them were caught at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which is the most caught […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jerseydigs.com

Angry Archie’s Opens Their First Standalone Restaurant in Jersey City

Angry Archie’s have launched their first brick-and-mortar in Jersey City’s northernmost neighborhood. The seafood truck that has been a mainstay at markets throughout Hudson County over the years has now found a permanent home. Jersey Digs reported last summer about the impending arrival of Angry Archie’s to The...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Damaging Tight Squeeze Brings Hackensack Firefighters

A moving company box truck got boxed in when its driver misjudged the height of the parking garage of a Hackensack office building. City firefighters removed the truck, which had damaged the ceiling of the ground-level garage on Passaic Street at Vanderbeck Place while getting wedged in around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
HACKENSACK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Person jumps from Bayonne Bridge, prompting large emergency response, sources say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was pulled from the water after jumping from the Bayonne Bridge on Friday morning, according to sources. The individual was rescued following a search of the waters and taken to an area hospital following the incident, according to preliminary information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a source with knowledge of the incident.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

House explosion in N.J. leaves 2 firefighters injured

Two volunteer firefighters were hurt in a house explosion in Pompton Lakes early Saturday morning, borough officials said. After spotting smoke coming from a residential area at approximately 2:04 a.m. Saturday, members of Pompton Lakes Fire Department, a volunteer organization in Passaic County, responded to the scene of a house fire in the area of Ramapo Avenue and Riverdale Road, according to a statement posted on the fire department’s Facebook page.
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
therealdeal.com

New developer steams ahead on 110-unit Hackensack project

When a developer backs out of an apartment project in Hackensack’s growing downtown, finding a new one isn’t too hard. Legacy Development Group will go before the local planning board in the spring with an amended proposal for 359 Main Street in the New Jersey community, NorthJersey.com reported. If its plans are approved, the buildings at 359 Main Street and 375 Main Street will be razed to make way for Legacy’s project.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Thrillist

You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year

If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023. The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

Westfield Police Send Warning After Home Broken Into, 2 BMWs Stolen Saturday AM

WESTFIELD, NJ — A burglar entered a home on Faulkner Drive at about 5:30 Saturday morning, Jan. 14, then stole two BMWs, according to police. “It appears the residence was entered to locate and steal the keys to the vehicles,” Westfield Police said in a Nixle alert Saturday morning. “Please be sure to safeguard the contents of your vehicles, like garage door openers, by locking doors,” police wrote. “Immediately report all suspicious persons, vehicles and/or activities to the police via 9-1-1.”
WESTFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

5 injured in house fire, explosion in Passaic County

POMPTON LAKES, N.J. -- Five firefighters were injured in an explosion at a Passaic County home Saturday.The flames erupted around 2 a.m. at a home in Pompton Lakes.Officials say seconds after crews went inside to fight the fire, the home exploded.The blast was caught on a home's surveillance video.Two firefighters suffered burns and were taken to St. Barnabas Burn Center, where they were treated and released.Three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
