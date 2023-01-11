ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

No. 6 Delsea needs criteria to down No. 8 Paramus Catholic in epic showdown

As Delsea’s 106-pounder, Gage Summers heard something not many lightweights do from their head coach — “we’ll win on criteria.”. Summers, who was the last to wrestle in No. 6 Delsea’s epic showdown against No. 8 Paramus Catholic, took the mat with his team down 27-24. It was at that point, right before he took the mat to close things out — a rarity for him as a lightweight — that Delsea coach Greg Sawyer relayed the situation to Summers.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Rachilla leads Hillsborough past Phillipsburg - girls basketball recap

Amy Rachilla finished with 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead Hillsborough to a 65-53 victory over Phillipsburg in Hillsborough. Mya Loniewski contributed 18 points, four rebounds and four steals for Hillsborough (7-4). Monet Gonda led Phillipsburg with 14 points, while Nilaja Wiltshire added 13 points in the loss.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 St. Rose defeats Keyport - Boys basketball recap

Matthew Hodge led St. Rose, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Keyport 66-38 in Belmar and move to 12-0. St. Rose (12-0) took control early as it led 38-19 at halftime before outscoring Keyport 28-19 in the second half. Gio Panzini added 13 points while Peter Mauro had 12.
KEYPORT, NJ
NJ.com

Haddon Heights tops Palmyra - Boys basketball recap

Damier Outterbridge-Ali scored 10 points to lead Haddon Heights as it defeated Palmyra 46-35 in Palmyra. Haddon Heights (7-5) led 18-15 at the half and outscored Palmyra 28-20 in the second half. Brendan Shannon also had eight points. Kwinten Ives led Palmyra (4-6) with 13 points with Richie Butler adding...
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Karen Centinaro: "The Face of the Office" in the Bloomfield High Athletic Department has Done the Job Flawlessly for Nearly 20 Years

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Steve Jenkins has devoted his professional life to education and coaching. Those attributes made his transition to the athletic director at Bloomfield High a natural step. As a successful coach, Jenkins knows the importance of a good staff, and his admiration and respect for long-time administrative assistant Karen Centinaro shows why the department functions so efficiently. "Karen started at Bloomfield High in 2005," said Jenkins. "From the start, her abilities were evident." Centinaro, the former Karen Byrne, grew up in Belleville, NJ, and was graduated from Belleville High School. A loving wife and caring mom, her work ethic speaks volumes, while her...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Pascack Hills over Bergen Tech - Girls basketball recap

Kate Glass scored nine points in Pascack Hills’ 34-26 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Katie Goodwin had seven points and Gianna Juliano added six for Pascack Hills (2-9), which led 16-10 at halftime. For Bergen Tech (3-8), Natalia Howard scored nine points and Julianna Bono had seven. The...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Riverside defeats Moorestown Friends - Boys basketball recap

Jashir Bridges recorded 21 points and six rebounds to lead Riverside past Moorestown Friends 59-57 in Riverside. Both sides opened the game scoring 16 points before Riverside (6-6) took a 28-24 lead into halftime. Riverside opened up the game in the third outscoring Moorestown Friends 23-15 before holding on in the fourth for the win.
RIVERSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Kot leads Bloomfield past East Orange

Gabrielle Kot stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points to lead Bloomfield to a 54-35 victory over East Orange in Bloomfield. Ava Barker contributed 10 points in the win for Bloomfield (6-6). Kerla Mathurin led East Orange with a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Azire Mistietta contributed eight points in the loss.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: No. 12 GIll St. Bernard’s tops Springfield Central (MA)

Sidney Quinn led the way for Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Springfield Central (MA) at the Rose Classic Super Jam in Brooklyn, NY. Gill St. Bernard’s trailed by one, 10-9, at the end of the first quarter, but went on a 14-11 run in the second to take a 23-21 led at the half. It closed the game out with a 6-2 run in the fourth, outscoring Springfield Central 14-10 in the second half.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Hoboken over Dickinson - Girls basketball recap

Jolie Jacobelli totaled 17 points and nine rebounds during Hoboken’s 50-43 win over Dickinson in Jersey City. Hoboken (6-4) was strong on both ends of the floor, totaling 10 steals. Emma Conway came away with four of them, to go along with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sa’Maya Davis...
HOBOKEN, NJ
