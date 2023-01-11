Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
No. 6 Delsea needs criteria to down No. 8 Paramus Catholic in epic showdown
As Delsea’s 106-pounder, Gage Summers heard something not many lightweights do from their head coach — “we’ll win on criteria.”. Summers, who was the last to wrestle in No. 6 Delsea’s epic showdown against No. 8 Paramus Catholic, took the mat with his team down 27-24. It was at that point, right before he took the mat to close things out — a rarity for him as a lightweight — that Delsea coach Greg Sawyer relayed the situation to Summers.
The State and the Shore Fight for a Cure recaps for Jan. 14: No. 10 St. Rose edges No. 7 Ewing
Amanda Castro netted a game-high 18 points as Marlboro downed Middletown North in the first game of the State and The Shore Fight for a Cure showcase at Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Eric DiSimone added 10 points for the Mustangs, which broke the game open with a 16-5 third...
Wrestling: Manalapan goes 2-0 at tri while Wall edges past Lower Cape May
Manalapan recorded wins over Wall and Lower Cape May during a tri-meet hosted by Wall. The Braves improved to 16-1 off a 25-24 win over Wall, and a 52-18 win over Lower Cape May. Anthony Vitola kept his season unbeaten by pinning Wall’s Joseph Matri and by taking a 14-3...
Wrestling: Hillsborough wins on criteria to hand Watchung Hills first loss of season
Hillsborough handed Watchung Hills its first loss of the season by taking a 34-33 criteria win over the Warriors during a quad meet at Warren. Morris Knolls and Emerson also took part in the quad. A 4-2 sudden victory win by Watchung Hills’ Camerson Kolakowski over Thomas Kester in the...
Pope John lower weights put on show at Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament
The start of the finals set up for Pope John fireworks at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday in Phillipsburg and that’s what we got. The Lions advanced three to the championship round – sophomore Jake Holly (106), senior Jason Athey (120) and sophomore Carson Walsh (126) and saw all three of them take gold.
Rachilla leads Hillsborough past Phillipsburg - girls basketball recap
Amy Rachilla finished with 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead Hillsborough to a 65-53 victory over Phillipsburg in Hillsborough. Mya Loniewski contributed 18 points, four rebounds and four steals for Hillsborough (7-4). Monet Gonda led Phillipsburg with 14 points, while Nilaja Wiltshire added 13 points in the loss.
Hanson leads Morris Knolls past Passaic Charter - Boys basketball recap
Justin Hanson posted an incredible game with 32 points, six rebounds, four assists and seven steals to lead Morris Knolls past Passaic Charter with a score of 74-59 in Passaic. Morris Knolls (8-2) held a 44-24 lead at the half and held on despite being outscored 35-30 in the second...
No. 11 St. Rose defeats Keyport - Boys basketball recap
Matthew Hodge led St. Rose, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Keyport 66-38 in Belmar and move to 12-0. St. Rose (12-0) took control early as it led 38-19 at halftime before outscoring Keyport 28-19 in the second half. Gio Panzini added 13 points while Peter Mauro had 12.
Haddon Heights tops Palmyra - Boys basketball recap
Damier Outterbridge-Ali scored 10 points to lead Haddon Heights as it defeated Palmyra 46-35 in Palmyra. Haddon Heights (7-5) led 18-15 at the half and outscored Palmyra 28-20 in the second half. Brendan Shannon also had eight points. Kwinten Ives led Palmyra (4-6) with 13 points with Richie Butler adding...
Karen Centinaro: "The Face of the Office" in the Bloomfield High Athletic Department has Done the Job Flawlessly for Nearly 20 Years
BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Steve Jenkins has devoted his professional life to education and coaching. Those attributes made his transition to the athletic director at Bloomfield High a natural step. As a successful coach, Jenkins knows the importance of a good staff, and his admiration and respect for long-time administrative assistant Karen Centinaro shows why the department functions so efficiently. "Karen started at Bloomfield High in 2005," said Jenkins. "From the start, her abilities were evident." Centinaro, the former Karen Byrne, grew up in Belleville, NJ, and was graduated from Belleville High School. A loving wife and caring mom, her work ethic speaks volumes, while her...
Boys Basketball: Santarelli stars for Cranford in win over Governor Livingston
Chris Santarelli starred with 29 points as Cranford defeated Governor Livingston 56-46, in Berkeley Heights. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
West Caldwell Tech outlasts Barringer in OT - Boys basketball recap
Jesus Koudou scored 23 points as West Caldwell Tech defeated Barringer, 65-63, in overtime, in West Caldwell. Aziz Sutton-Shorter had 16 points and Joel DeSuze added 11 for West Caldwell Tech (9-4), which jumped out to an 18-3 first quarter lead, but saw the lead shrink to just one by halftime.
East Brunswick Magnet over Dunellen - Boys basketball recap
Scott Pede put in 16 points while Estevan Atanacio added 14 more while going five of six from the line as East Brunswick Magnet won at home, 38-24, over Dunellen. East Brunswick Magnet (6-4) trailed 11-8 in the first quarter but led 23-18 at the half and then stayed ahead.
Pascack Hills over Bergen Tech - Girls basketball recap
Kate Glass scored nine points in Pascack Hills’ 34-26 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Katie Goodwin had seven points and Gianna Juliano added six for Pascack Hills (2-9), which led 16-10 at halftime. For Bergen Tech (3-8), Natalia Howard scored nine points and Julianna Bono had seven. The...
West Morris dispatches Hackettstown - Girls basketball recap
Zoe Kratochvil lead the way with 15 points as West Morris used a strong first quarter to earn a 53-31 road win at Hackettstown. Tori Wehmeyer added 14 points to the WMC cause. Rylie Grant led Hackettstown with a dozen points.
Riverside defeats Moorestown Friends - Boys basketball recap
Jashir Bridges recorded 21 points and six rebounds to lead Riverside past Moorestown Friends 59-57 in Riverside. Both sides opened the game scoring 16 points before Riverside (6-6) took a 28-24 lead into halftime. Riverside opened up the game in the third outscoring Moorestown Friends 23-15 before holding on in the fourth for the win.
Girls basketball: Kot leads Bloomfield past East Orange
Gabrielle Kot stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points to lead Bloomfield to a 54-35 victory over East Orange in Bloomfield. Ava Barker contributed 10 points in the win for Bloomfield (6-6). Kerla Mathurin led East Orange with a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Azire Mistietta contributed eight points in the loss.
Girls basketball: No. 12 GIll St. Bernard’s tops Springfield Central (MA)
Sidney Quinn led the way for Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Springfield Central (MA) at the Rose Classic Super Jam in Brooklyn, NY. Gill St. Bernard’s trailed by one, 10-9, at the end of the first quarter, but went on a 14-11 run in the second to take a 23-21 led at the half. It closed the game out with a 6-2 run in the fourth, outscoring Springfield Central 14-10 in the second half.
Boys Basketball: Solomon scores 28 to lead Woodbury past Westampton Tech
JaBron Solomon led with 28 points as Woodbury held off Westampton Tech by a final of 64-59, in Westampton. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Hoboken over Dickinson - Girls basketball recap
Jolie Jacobelli totaled 17 points and nine rebounds during Hoboken’s 50-43 win over Dickinson in Jersey City. Hoboken (6-4) was strong on both ends of the floor, totaling 10 steals. Emma Conway came away with four of them, to go along with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sa’Maya Davis...
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0