As Delsea’s 106-pounder, Gage Summers heard something not many lightweights do from their head coach — “we’ll win on criteria.”. Summers, who was the last to wrestle in No. 6 Delsea’s epic showdown against No. 8 Paramus Catholic, took the mat with his team down 27-24. It was at that point, right before he took the mat to close things out — a rarity for him as a lightweight — that Delsea coach Greg Sawyer relayed the situation to Summers.

PARAMUS, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO