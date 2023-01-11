Read full article on original website
Related
Doctor performs needless eye surgery that blinds patient, feds say. She will pay $1.8M
Before one surgery, the Georgia patient didn’t believe she had vision problems, court documents state.
An 11-year-old born with facial paralysis became the first child to receive a complex surgery that will give her a symmetric smile
Surgeons at Cleveland Clinic rewired Nicole Serna-Gonzalez's, 11, muscles and nerves during a 12-hour surgery to give her an eye-crinkling smile.
MedicalXpress
Machine learning-triggered reminders improve end-of-life care for patients with cancer
Electronic nudges delivered to health care clinicians based on a machine learning algorithm that predicts mortality risk quadrupled rates of conversations with patients about their end-of-life care preferences, according to the long-term results of a randomized clinical trial published by Penn Medicine investigators in JAMA Oncology today. The study also found that the machine learning-triggered reminders significantly decreased use of aggressive chemotherapy and other systemic therapies at end of life, which research shows is associated with poor quality of life and side effects that can lead to unnecessary hospitalizations in their final days.
NIH Director's Blog
Adopting pediatric readiness standards improves survival in hospital emergency departments
Emergency departments that have the highest levels of coordination of health care, personnel, procedures and medical equipment needed to care for ill and injured children have far higher rates of survival than hospitals with low readiness, according to a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. Researchers found that more than 1,400 children’s deaths may have been prevented if hospital emergency departments had adopted national pediatric care readiness standards as laid out by the National Pediatric Readiness Project. The six-year study of 983 emergency departments in 11 states followed nearly 800,000 children.
Researchers found that 43% of people who have a stroke notice the same symptoms a week earlier
When you suffer an ischemic stroke, your brain has only minutes to stop receiving oxygen due to a blood clot or narrowed artery. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. The majority of people, however, are aware of warning signs about a week before a potentially life-threatening event occurs. Symptoms may appear to be simple and temporary, but if you know how to locate and seek medical assistance within a day, a more serious situation can be avoided.
Diabetic nurse sacked for taking medication from GP surgery wins £40,000 payout
A diabetic nurse who took medication from the GP surgery where she worked to avoid a hypoglycemic attack was awarded £40,000 after they sacked her.Clair McCluskey was fired from her job as a practice nurse at the Armadale Group Practice in Bathgate, West Lothian, where she was also a patient.She was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was 17 and the surgery was aware of her condition and that it had led to her being admitted to A&E in December 2020.The surgery did not have a policy regarding staff use of medicinal supplies such as plasters, bandages, and paracetamol...
ScienceBlog.com
One solution to America’s opioid epidemic: Tell doctors their patients fatally overdosed
There are no simple solutions to America’s deadly overdose epidemic, which costs 100,000 lives each year and is erasing gains in life expectancy. But a team of USC researchers have found one low-cost intervention can make a difference: a letter notifying providers their patient has died from an overdose.
NICU mom stays by her son's side after his nurses leave to strike
Lora Ribas hasn't left her son's bedside in four days.
Nurse helps fulfill cancer patient's wish in touching gesture
The reason this 29-year-old man married a four-year-old child is not what you expect. Let me explain. Abby, who was just two years old when she received her cancer diagnosis, has spent her whole life in and out of hospitals. She was depressed since all she wanted was to be a typical teenage girl, but that's when she met Matt Hickling, her nurse.
ajmc.com
Role of Non-Medication Strategies in COPD Treatment Pathway
Nonmedication COPD strategies, such as pulmonary rehabilitation, are highlighted. Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: [Summarize] the nonmedication strategies that we can use to optimize the management of COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease]. Mike Hess, MPH, RRT, RPFT: The very first one I’ll throw out there was one [DrPanettieri] mentioned toward...
News On 6
Robotics Procedure Helping People Recover From Joint Replacement Surgery
Tulsa Bone and Joint’s Union Pines Surgery Center is now the first ambulatory surgery center in Oklahoma to have the Mako SmartRobotics technology. With the Mako SmartRobotics system, surgeons can better see how surgeries like a knee replacement will impact the entire body. "What the Mako allows us to...
Scrubs Magazine
Mother Stays with Her Son in NICU While Nurses Go on Strike
Lora Ribas hasn’t left the NICU at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York in four days. Her son, Logan, was born prematurely at 27 weeks and needs to stay on a ventilator because his lungs aren’t fully developed. He’s been in the NICU for three and a half months, but Ribas is afraid to leave his side now that thousands of Mount Sinai nurses are on strike. She said the hospital has called in temporary nurses, but they aren’t familiar with her son’s condition.
MedicalXpress
Medical clowns: A significant contribution to medical care
A first study of its kind by Tel Aviv University researchers examined the "secret magic" of medical clowns. According to researchers from Tel Aviv University and the Israel Center for Medical Simulation, "Medical clowns not only help the patients, but they also help the parents, the medical team, and the achievement of therapeutic goals. In fact, through various communication skills, clowns enable patients to overcome crises and move towards healing."
sheenmagazine.com
Family Nurse Practitioner Chika Odili Believes Prevention Is Key
The phrase, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” was coined by Ben Franklin. “Although this is not a quote that originated from me, it is something that I profoundly believe in and guides the way I practice and what motivated me to start my IV Vitamin Drip Company. There is this societal stigma regarding doctors and healthcare and medicine and how it is a profit-driven industry; where people believe that we make money and capitalize from individuals being sick. While I understand why many people may have that fear and belief, I place more value and importance in preventative care and using the natural things of the earth, like vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The things that God has created for us to naturally keep us healthy and whole,” explains Chika Odili, New York-based Family Nurse Practitioner.
BBC
Mum of boy who needs kidney asks for Asian organ donors
A mother of a boy who needs a kidney transplant has pleaded for more Asian organ donors as she described being on the waiting list as exhausting. Karen Bahia, 34, from Coventry, has been waiting two years for a kidney transplant for her son, Harvey. Latest NHS figures show an...
allnurses.com
Beyond the Bedside: From Coding Patients to Coding Charts
Specializes in Emergency. Has 22 years experience. Simply stated, "clinical documentation" refers to the information entered into a patient's medical record by the healthcare professional. While the data captured is specific to each patient, the components of the medical record are mostly universal. Below are some examples of documentation you will find in a medical chart:
blufashion.com
Enhance Recovery Through Post-Surgery Physical Therapy
As any patient who has undergone surgery can attest, the period of time following a surgery is often filled with pain, uncertainty and anxiety. It is during this time that physical therapy can be of great benefit. Post-surgery physical therapy can help to speed up recovery times, reduce the risk of complications or further injury, and improve overall quality of life following a procedure.
