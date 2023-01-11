Buffalo Bills team chaplain say prayer began ‘right away’ after Damar Hamlin’s collapse, hasn’t stopped

Jay Withey stepped up by saving the lives of 24 people during the blizzard in Buffalo on Christmas Eve, and the Bills rewarded his courageous act with a special Super Bowl thank you. Christmas weekend was a brutal one for the Buffalo area, as a blizzard claimed 37 lives in Erie County. Of those deaths, four were found dead inside their vehicles and eight were found outside. That death toll could’ve nearly doubled had it not been for Withey’s actions. To thank thank him, the Bills and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield had team legend Thurman Thomas and his wife...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO