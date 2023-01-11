Read full article on original website
Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America
On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office.Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.The new crew’s marquee players tell the story. Itamar Ben-Gvir is the public security minister. In 2007, an Israeli court convicted him...
Israel accused of trying to ‘topple’ the Palestinian Authority – as it bans public waving of Palestinian flag
Israel’s new far-right government has been accused of trying to “topple” the recognised Palestinian Authority after it announced a slew of new sanctions and banned the waving of Palestinian flags in public. In recent days, Israel has withheld millions of dollars of Palestinian tax revenues, stripped Palestinian officials of VIP privileges and broken up a meeting of Palestinian parents discussing their children’s education. Late on Sunday, Israel’s firebrand security minister banned public displays of the Palestinian flag. It has ignited further concerns about the new government of Benjamin Netanyahu, which is deemed the most religious and hardline cabinet in Israeli history.The Palestinian prime minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, said the Israeli measures came...
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Offers to Suspend Sovereignty Plans in Exchange for Peace with Saudi Arabia – Report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex or apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this end, Yediot...
The Jewish Press
King of Jordan Threatens Conflict if Israel Crosses Jerusalem ‘Red Lines’
Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday said he was ready for a conflict should Israel’s incoming government violate “red lines” by changing the status quo governing relations at Jerusalem’s Jewish holy sites. “If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” Abdullah...
US leads criticism of Israel minister for Al-Aqsa visit
The United Nations and the United States led a chorus of international criticism of a visit by Israel's extreme-right new national security minister to Jerusalem's super-sensitive Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Tuesday. Jordan's foreign ministry spokesman Sinan Majali said Amman summoned the Israeli ambassador, to "convey a protest message about the recklessness of the Israeli national security minister in storming the blessed Al-Aqsa mosque".
The Jewish Press
Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties
Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Channel 13 Exposes European Union Plan to Help Palestinian Authority Seize Land in Area C
Israel’s Channel 13 News team on Monday night exposed a shocking document by the European Union revealing a plan to meddle in Israel’s sovereign affairs by secretly helping the Palestinian Authority seize land in Area C. The six-page document was written at the European Union’s mission in eastern...
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
msn.com
A Chinese official said 'Putin is crazy' but Beijing may be trying to have it both ways by distancing itself from the Ukraine war while still supporting Russia financially
While much of the world condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and instituted crippling sanctions on the country, China has helped bankroll the Kremlin's war effort. This week, after several unnamed Chinese officials ripped into Putin in comments made to The Financial Times, some suggested that another of...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Hear what some Russians think about Putin's invasion
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports that while Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is heating up, it's getting a frosty reception from many Russians in Moscow.
Netanyahu’s Betrayal of Democracy Is a Betrayal of Israel
This past summer, I marked a personal milestone: 40 years since moving to Israel. The summer of 1982 was one of the lowest points in Israeli history. All of the ambivalence over Israel that would divide the Jewish people in the coming decades began to coalesce then, when Israel was fighting a war in Lebanon that large parts of the Israeli public regarded as unnecessary and deceitful.
The Guardian view on democracy in Israel: under assault from the top | Editorial
Editorial: Even some on the right are having second thoughts as a government of extremists attacks the country’s institutions
The Jewish Press
Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews
According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
BBC
Israel and Palestinians in holy site war of words
Israeli and Palestinian envoys have traded accusations at a UN meeting over an Israeli minister's visit to a contested holy site in Jerusalem. The Palestinian ambassador said Israel displayed "absolute contempt" for the international community, and demanded the UN take action. His Israeli counterpart accused the Palestinians of mounting "a...
Israel’s outgoing army chief rebukes far-right government
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s outgoing army chief on Friday warned against plans by Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition to grant more control to pro-settler lawmakers and make other changes to the Israeli security establishment, joining a loud chorus of criticism against the most right-wing government in the country’s history.
The Jewish Press
UN Security Council to Confirm Jewish Inferiority on Temple Mount
According to Reuters, citing diplomats, the UAE and China are asking the UN Security Council to meet, preferably this Thursday, to discuss the “recent developments at Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem,” by which they mean that a Jewish politician on Tuesday dared to set foot on the Temple Mount, the holiest site for Jews.
Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government
TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court — a step that critics say will destroy the country's democratic system of checks and balances.
BBC
UK minister's visit to Jerusalem holy site hampered by Israeli police
Israeli forces blocked the UK's Middle East minister from visiting the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem for 30 minutes before allowing him to enter. Lord Ahmad, a practising Muslim, was visiting the occupied east of the city during an official trip to the region. The Islamic authority administering the site...
BBC
Over 80,000 Israelis protest against Supreme Court reform
More than 80,000 Israeli protesters have rallied in Tel Aviv against plans by the new right-wing coalition government to overhaul the judiciary. The reforms would make it easier for parliament to overturn Supreme Court rulings, among other things. Protesters described Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed changes as an attack on...
