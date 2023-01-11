Read full article on original website
Milwaukee museum to change its name to celebrate women, nonbinary people
The Charles Allis Art Museum will be known as the Sarah Ball Allis Art Museum from Jan. 26 through June 11.
radiomilwaukee.org
It's not poop! An inside look at how Milorganite fertilizer is made
On this episode of Urban Spelunking, OnMilwaukee's Bobby Tanzilo and I return to Jones Island to learn how one of Milwaukee's most unique exports — Milorganite — is made. In his original story at OnMilwaukee.com, Bobby immediately answers the question burning in our minds, "Number one, Milorganite is not made out of No. 2. Let's get that straight from the get-go. Despite what you may have heard, this Milwaukee-made fertilizer does not contain human feces."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Vintage Vault Arcade coming to Mukwonago
Back in the heyday of arcades the game player would have a bunch of quarters burning a hole in their pocket. James Srnec, owner of Vintage Vault Arcade, plans to open a free play retro arcade in Mukwonago at 715 Main St., Ste. 200. “What that means is you pay...
grocerydive.com
Chicago’s Go Grocer expands to Milwaukee
Chicago’s Go Grocer is expanding to Milwaukee, beginning with two new locations, according to local business publication BizTimes. The first location, opening on Jan. 18, is a 1,985-square-foot storefront in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. A second location, spanning 2,430 square feet with a small indoor seating area, is set to open in the city’s Brewery District this summer.
Huge Wisconsin Toy Store in 100-Year-Old Barn Even ‘Big’ Kids Will Love
I've had a very specific recurring toy store dream since I was a child growing up in Madison, Wisconsin and I think I just found the place for it to play out in real life. When I first laid eyes on a photo of the big toy store, I felt a little twinge in my heart. I wondered if my 7-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son would walk into this place and start having the same recurring dream I'd been having for decades.
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
gotodestinations.com
Cheese, Please: A Guide to the Best Pizza in Milwaukee
Attention all pizza lovers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin! Are you tired of so-so pizza that leaves you feeling unsatisfied?. Look no further, because we’ve scoured the streets of Cream City to bring you the crème de la crème of pizza joints. From deep dish to thin crust, wood-fired...
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine
PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Capitol Drive closing
The Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Capitol Drive in Milwaukee is closing. The store, located at 709 E. Capitol Dr., is offering 10% off all items storewide.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee boxer to fight in Deer District
MILWAUKEE — Rolando “Nano” Vargas has been a boxer for as long as he can remember. He started in the living room — with gloves up to his elbows — as his kneeling father taught him how to throw a punch. Now 23, Vargas is in the gym three times a day preparing for the fight he hopes kicks off a breakout year.
CBS 58
Window Select to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 spent months sharing complaints last year from customers unhappy with home improvement company Window Select. Now, there's word that after hundreds of complaints, the company could be headed for bankruptcy. Customers tell CBS 58 they received calls from a third-party representing Window Select, informing...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Michaleno’s Pizzeria opens at 4 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023
“My son sent me a text, “Friday the 13th a great time to open up,” and I said, “Ha, ha. Never thought of that, I started dating your mom on Friday April 13, 1979. It’s a day of good luck,” said Herbert. Originally the locally...
spectrumnews1.com
Demand for steamfitters on the rise in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The demand for skilled trade workers in the U.S. is soaring. And the current shortage of workers is causing the building trades to increase their recruitment efforts. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that there are currently more than 1 million people working in the trades between...
CBS 58
Work alongside the Crew! Brewers hiring game day staff for 2023 season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced they are hiring game day staff for the 2023 season. It's a unique opportunity to support the Brew Crew all season long at American Family Field. Game day seasonal staff are an integral part of the team, according to a news release...
cwbradio.com
Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments
(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
CBS 58
'I've still got hope': Local snowmobile riders, businesses crossing fingers for more snow
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- At Fuel Powersports in West Bend, business has been busy for one of the largest snowmobile dealers in the state of Wisconsin. "It's honestly been really good," said Fuel Powersports General Manager Evan White. "A lot of the snowmobile customers are very loyal to the industry and very loyal to the hobby as well."
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her Pain
For many, January 1st marks new beginnings and renewed optimism, a time for reflection and appreciation. Many people around the world ushered in the New Year surrounded by family and loved ones with hope and optimism for what lies ahead. But for thousands of Milwaukee parents, it just marked one more year without their children as they wait for answers from Child Protective Services.
CBS 58
'It's disgusting': LGBTQ advocates react to suspension on conversion therapy ban
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Republican-led committee voted to suspend Wisconsin's conversion therapy ban. The practice allows social workers and therapists in Wisconsin to once again try to change a person's sexual orientation. Republicans on the committee argue they had to act after the state licensing board enacted their own...
