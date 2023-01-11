ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's not poop! An inside look at how Milorganite fertilizer is made

On this episode of Urban Spelunking, OnMilwaukee's Bobby Tanzilo and I return to Jones Island to learn how one of Milwaukee's most unique exports — Milorganite — is made. In his original story at OnMilwaukee.com, Bobby immediately answers the question burning in our minds, "Number one, Milorganite is not made out of No. 2. Let's get that straight from the get-go. Despite what you may have heard, this Milwaukee-made fertilizer does not contain human feces."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Vintage Vault Arcade coming to Mukwonago

Back in the heyday of arcades the game player would have a bunch of quarters burning a hole in their pocket. James Srnec, owner of Vintage Vault Arcade, plans to open a free play retro arcade in Mukwonago at 715 Main St., Ste. 200. “What that means is you pay...
MUKWONAGO, WI
grocerydive.com

Chicago’s Go Grocer expands to Milwaukee

Chicago’s Go Grocer is expanding to Milwaukee, beginning with two new locations, according to local business publication BizTimes. The first location, opening on Jan. 18, is a 1,985-square-foot storefront in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. A second location, spanning 2,430 square feet with a small indoor seating area, is set to open in the city’s Brewery District this summer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WOMI Owensboro

Huge Wisconsin Toy Store in 100-Year-Old Barn Even ‘Big’ Kids Will Love

I've had a very specific recurring toy store dream since I was a child growing up in Madison, Wisconsin and I think I just found the place for it to play out in real life. When I first laid eyes on a photo of the big toy store, I felt a little twinge in my heart. I wondered if my 7-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son would walk into this place and start having the same recurring dream I'd been having for decades.
DELAFIELD, WI
gotodestinations.com

Cheese, Please: A Guide to the Best Pizza in Milwaukee

Attention all pizza lovers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin! Are you tired of so-so pizza that leaves you feeling unsatisfied?. Look no further, because we’ve scoured the streets of Cream City to bring you the crème de la crème of pizza joints. From deep dish to thin crust, wood-fired...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine

PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
PEWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee boxer to fight in Deer District

MILWAUKEE — Rolando “Nano” Vargas has been a boxer for as long as he can remember. He started in the living room — with gloves up to his elbows — as his kneeling father taught him how to throw a punch. Now 23, Vargas is in the gym three times a day preparing for the fight he hopes kicks off a breakout year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Window Select to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 spent months sharing complaints last year from customers unhappy with home improvement company Window Select. Now, there's word that after hundreds of complaints, the company could be headed for bankruptcy. Customers tell CBS 58 they received calls from a third-party representing Window Select, informing...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Demand for steamfitters on the rise in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The demand for skilled trade workers in the U.S. is soaring. And the current shortage of workers is causing the building trades to increase their recruitment efforts. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that there are currently more than 1 million people working in the trades between...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments

(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greta Nunez

Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her Pain

For many, January 1st marks new beginnings and renewed optimism, a time for reflection and appreciation. Many people around the world ushered in the New Year surrounded by family and loved ones with hope and optimism for what lies ahead. But for thousands of Milwaukee parents, it just marked one more year without their children as they wait for answers from Child Protective Services.
