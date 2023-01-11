ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
The Comeback

Kyler Murray slammed by Cardinals teammate

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had a rough season. After getting paid a huge contract, his stats were down, his team didn’t make the playoffs, he got injured, and his head coach was fired. It’s not the way Murray wanted to end his season. So where does the blame lie? One of his teammates thinks Read more... The post Kyler Murray slammed by Cardinals teammate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
