



Montgomery County Commissioners Court approves $4.2M for Tamina water project

The court approved $4.2 million to help prefund the Tamina water project. (Community Impact staff) Montgomery County Commissioners Court on Jan. 10 approved moving Building Maintenance Director Tim Stewart to the chief of staff position for Precinct 4 Commissioner Matt Gray as well as approving $4.2 million out of American Rescue Plan Act monies to prefund the first phase of an interlocal project that will extend water and sewer infrastructure from the city of Shenandoah to the community of Tamina.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX


Cy-Fair ISD board approves attendance boundary changes for 2023-24

In a split 4-3 vote, the Cy-Fair ISD board of trustees approved new attendance boundaries at a Jan. 12 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In a split 4-3 vote, the Cy-Fair ISD board of trustees approved new attendance boundaries at a Jan. 12 meeting to populate three new campuses opening in the next two years—Middle School No. 20, Elementary School No. 58 and Elementary School No. 59.


CALENDAR APPROVED: See when Cy-Fair ISD students will have time off from school in 2023-24

Cy-Fair ISD officials finalized the academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year during a Jan. 12 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cy-Fair ISD’s board of trustees unanimously approved the instructional calendar for the 2023-24 school year at its Jan. 12 meeting. The calendar was approved as proposed by the district’s calendar committee, which is comprised of teachers, parents, administration, paraprofessionals and members of the community.


League City City Council extends recycling agreement with Keep Pearland Beautiful, plans to submit grant applications for trails

League City City Council authorized a resolution to submit hike and bike trail grant applications, approved a water facilities agreement and extended a recycling center agreement. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact) League City residents will have to pay an increase of $0.04 in waste fees after the City Council passed a resolution...
LEAGUE CITY, TX


Klein ISD officials name 2 new campus principals

Beginning with the spring semester of the 2022-23 school year, Kimi Williams and Sarah Deckard will serve as principals of Hildebrandt Intermediate School and the Vistas High School Program, respectively. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Klein ISD officials named two new campus principals during the Jan. 10 meeting of the board of...
KLEIN, TX




Houston, TX
