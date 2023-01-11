Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Commissioners Court approves $4.2M for Tamina water project
The court approved $4.2 million to help prefund the Tamina water project. (Community Impact staff) Montgomery County Commissioners Court on Jan. 10 approved moving Building Maintenance Director Tim Stewart to the chief of staff position for Precinct 4 Commissioner Matt Gray as well as approving $4.2 million out of American Rescue Plan Act monies to prefund the first phase of an interlocal project that will extend water and sewer infrastructure from the city of Shenandoah to the community of Tamina.
Cy-Fair ISD board approves attendance boundary changes for 2023-24
In a split 4-3 vote, the Cy-Fair ISD board of trustees approved new attendance boundaries at a Jan. 12 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In a split 4-3 vote, the Cy-Fair ISD board of trustees approved new attendance boundaries at a Jan. 12 meeting to populate three new campuses opening in the next two years—Middle School No. 20, Elementary School No. 58 and Elementary School No. 59.
Montgomery, Tomball ISDs named finalists for H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards
Montgomery and Tomball ISDs were both named finalists for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards. The Magnolia Place H-E-B opened Nov. 2. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Montgomery and Tomball ISDs were both named finalists for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards, the districts announced in January. According to H-E-B, the awards...
Humble ISD trustees approve academic calendar for 2023-24 school year
Humble ISD trustees approved the district’s academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year during their Jan. 10 board meeting. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble ISD trustees approved the district’s academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year during their Jan. 10 board meeting. Officials noted the school year will...
Fort Bend ISD intruder detection audit results issued
According to available documentation from that meeting, three of the four schools audited passed the audit with no recommendations, while one school was directed to take corrective actions. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) The Fort Bend ISD board of trustees recently requisitioned a series of intruder detection audits for campuses across the...
CALENDAR APPROVED: See when Cy-Fair ISD students will have time off from school in 2023-24
Cy-Fair ISD officials finalized the academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year during a Jan. 12 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cy-Fair ISD’s board of trustees unanimously approved the instructional calendar for the 2023-24 school year at its Jan. 12 meeting. The calendar was approved as proposed by the district’s calendar committee, which is comprised of teachers, parents, administration, paraprofessionals and members of the community.
League City City Council extends recycling agreement with Keep Pearland Beautiful, plans to submit grant applications for trails
League City City Council authorized a resolution to submit hike and bike trail grant applications, approved a water facilities agreement and extended a recycling center agreement. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact) League City residents will have to pay an increase of $0.04 in waste fees after the City Council passed a resolution...
Klein ISD officials name 2 new campus principals
Beginning with the spring semester of the 2022-23 school year, Kimi Williams and Sarah Deckard will serve as principals of Hildebrandt Intermediate School and the Vistas High School Program, respectively. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Klein ISD officials named two new campus principals during the Jan. 10 meeting of the board of...
Spring ISD trustees OK 2023-24 academic calendar with added fall break
Spring ISD trustees approved a new calendar for the 2023-24 school year Jan. 10. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) On Jan. 10, Spring ISD trustees approved a calendar for the 2023-24 school year granting students an extra break in October and postponed a decision on a bilingual stipend for administrators. At the...
Bellaire looks into new strategic plan, staffing study
As part of the comprehensive planning process, in the first quarter of 2023, the city will hire a consultant to assist with updating the city’s land use plan and comprehensive plan, Citino said. (Community Impact file photo) The city of Bellaire will adopt a strategic plan in the 2023-24...
Harris County commissioners approve climate action plan, worker safety policy
Harris County commissioners approved a climate action plan and a worker safety policy during their Jan. 10 meeting. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners unanimously approved adopting a worker safety policy for contractors at construction sites, but voted along party lines to approve a climate action plan at their Jan. 10 meeting.
City of Friendswood to make upgrades to its water system
Friendswood will invest nearly $1.2 million for upgrades to its water system. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) Friendswood will address needed improvements to the city’s water system with two projects. City Council authorized an agreement with Garver, LLC, for engineering and technical services for the design, bidding and construction of two...
Montgomery to see fee increase in solid waste management
Montgomery City Council members approved a rate adjustment and an additional 2.5% increase in solid waste collection service fees at a routine council meeting Jan. 10. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Montgomery City Council members approved a rate adjustment and an additional 2.5% increase in solid waste collection service fees at a...
