NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Colin Cowherd Makes His Six NFL Playoff Bets For Wildcard Weekend
Watch Colin Cowherd make his six betting picks for the upcoming NFL Wild Card games. Ravens at Bengals (CIN -10) I like the Ravens, it's now at -10. They've given Joe burrow issues and I do not like having to face a team back-to-back. Cincinnati's better, there's no question but this series and Baltimore culture made Brady earn every win, made Peyton earn every playoff win, they're built for this stuff. The line is ten, I have to take the Ravens."
Colin Cowherd Gives a Cautionary Tale on Justin Fields' NFL Future
Colin Cowherd: “60/40, I think it’s going to work with Justin Fields. But he, Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, I don’t think they’re gifted enough to overcome nonsense. Mac Jones, the minute he doesn’t have the right coach he regresses badly, he’s not gifted enough to overcome a bad coordinator. My concern with Justin Fields is we’re falling in love with the ‘spectacular’ and the highlights, but that is a small part of quarterback play, you get about two of those a game. We did this for Cam Newton for years, his footwork never got better, his mechanics regressed, but like twice a game Cam Newton did something you couldn’t take your eyes off it. Folks, a lot of movie trailers are amazing… They’re 60 seconds. Very rarely is a movie amazing, that’s two hours and ten minutes. I ‘think’ Justin Fields is going to work, but we all like to fall in love with highlights. That is like 5% of quarterback play. Is Justin Fields going to audible you out of trouble? Is he going to audible you into yards? Is his footwork getting better? Reading the field? Are his mechanics stabilized? The answer may be ‘yes’ to all of these. It’s 60/40 I think it will work, but I still want to see 17 more games. It’s going to take more time with him and I can’t trust this organization, they can’t build up offense. I think they need to move down, get more picks and current players mostly on offense, give him 17 more games, and then make a decision.” (Full Segment Above)
Dolphins Fans Are More Disappointed About Teddy Bridgewater
With Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Sunday's Wildcard game against the Bills, rookie Skylar Thompson is set to start his third career game, but Brady Quinn of 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe tells you what Dolphins fans are surprisingly most disappointed about. Brady Quinn: "The Bridgewater signing and...
