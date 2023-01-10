Read full article on original website
10TV
1 dead after shooting at west Columbus shopping center
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting at the Consumer Square West shopping center in west Columbus Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police say they received a call at approximately 6:45 p.m. for a shooting in the 3600 block of Soldano Boulevard,...
2 teens with handguns arrested after large fight at Ohio mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teens allegedly carrying fully loaded handguns were arrested after a fight involving more than 40 juveniles at an Ohio mall on Saturday, authorities said. The two 17-year-old boys were arrested after the fracas broke out on the first floor of Easton Town Center, according to...
10TV
Police: 1 injured in shooting outside a south Columbus McDonalds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said one person was injured in a shooting outside of a McDonald's in south Columbus Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of South High Street just before 9:20 a.m. following reports of a shooting. One victim was found at the scene...
10TV
Police search for robbery suspects accused of beating victim with a gun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in finding two men accused in a November robbery at a southeast Columbus gas station. Police say on Nov. 9, 2022, the two suspects went inside a gas station store just before 11:30 p.m. at the 4200 block of Kimberly Parkway. Following […]
10TV
Man killed in Marion County fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
Southwest Columbus bank robbed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
sciotopost.com
Three accused of shoplifting candy, soda from north Columbus convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three people they say stole food and soda from a north side convenience store on New Year’s Day. Police say that on Jan. 1 just after 5 a.m., two men and one woman went into a store on the 3300 block of Indianola Avenue and stole […]
10TV
14-year-old involved in high-speed chase also wanted in east Columbus fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy involved in a high-speed chase across central Ohio Friday morning is also a suspect in a homicide from last month. A Hyundai Tucson was reported stolen just before 4 a.m. and was quickly spotted. According to a run report obtained by CrimeTracker 10,...
10TV
Woman killed, 2 juveniles injured in South Linden crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed and three other people were injured in a crash in the South Linden neighborhood Friday morning. Just before 12:40 a.m., the Columbus Division of Police said a woman was driving north on Cleveland Avenue toward East 17th Avenue in a 2013 Ford F-150. At the same time, a man and a woman were heading south on Cleveland Avenue in a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta.
10TV
1 seriously injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in south Columbus Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at 1:30 p.m. Police say one person, who is described as being male, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
10TV
'It was so hard to watch': Mother of man killed in Short North beating speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sept. 5th, 2022, is a date that will never leave Geraldine Coleman. "It's very hard…very, very hard,” she said. For the first time 10TV spoke with her after the death of her son Gregory Coleman Jr. On Sept. 5 of last year, Gregory was...
Three injured in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
sciotopost.com
Perry County Arrests 25-Year-Old Man in Connection of Gun Shot Victim
PERRY COUNTY – On January 9, 2023, at 12:36 pm Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The...
Police search for gunman after Morse Road accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help locating a man accused of shooting another man after getting into an accident in north-central Columbus. Police said that on Oct. 1, 2022, an auto accident resulted in a shooting at the intersection of Morse Road and Kingshill Drive in the Woodward Park neighborhood, near Interstate […]
