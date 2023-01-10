ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

1 dead after shooting at west Columbus shopping center

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting at the Consumer Square West shopping center in west Columbus Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police say they received a call at approximately 6:45 p.m. for a shooting in the 3600 block of Soldano Boulevard,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two teens with guns arrested after large fight at Easton mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two teenage boys have been arrested following a Saturday evening fight at Easton Town Center that involved multiple juveniles. According to Columbus police, officers went to the mall just before 8:45 p.m. after calls reporting a large fight on the first floor. Security at Easton alongside special duty police officers observed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 injured in shooting outside a south Columbus McDonalds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said one person was injured in a shooting outside of a McDonald's in south Columbus Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of South High Street just before 9:20 a.m. following reports of a shooting. One victim was found at the scene...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man killed in Marion County fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Southwest Columbus bank robbed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Woman killed, 2 juveniles injured in South Linden crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed and three other people were injured in a crash in the South Linden neighborhood Friday morning. Just before 12:40 a.m., the Columbus Division of Police said a woman was driving north on Cleveland Avenue toward East 17th Avenue in a 2013 Ford F-150. At the same time, a man and a woman were heading south on Cleveland Avenue in a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

City, community groups respond to violence after McDonald’s homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said we need more street responders to serve and protect our communities. A busy fast-food chain on South High street turned into a crime scene Saturday morning when shots were fired. Police confirmed the victim, Christopher Mateen, was rushed to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead at 10 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 seriously injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in south Columbus Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at 1:30 p.m. Police say one person, who is described as being male, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police search for gunman after Morse Road accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help locating a man accused of shooting another man after getting into an accident in north-central Columbus. Police said that on Oct. 1, 2022, an auto accident resulted in a shooting at the intersection of Morse Road and Kingshill Drive in the Woodward Park neighborhood, near Interstate […]
COLUMBUS, OH

