Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig

One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators worked for the industry before and immediately after he was tasked with overseeing such facilities. (Photo by Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals) One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators spent 10 years working for the industry before the state hired him...
Gov. Reynolds aims to grow Iowa health careers in $15 million grant expansion

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new $15 million round of funding to expand the state’s Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Program in her Condition of the State address Tuesday. The new funding will support more programs to help meet the high-demands of Iowa’s health care workforce — expanding Registered...
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Momentous first week for the Legislature, Gov. Reynolds' speech, and what Siouxland lawmakers are backing a bill aimed at LGBTQ issues

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met. This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy...
