What’s going on with the snow in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Where’s the snow?!? Whether you’re relieved not to have to shovel or upset to miss out on snowball fights, there’s no question that this winter has been somewhat confusing for people expecting snow accumulation. There’s been less than an inch of snow across New York City so far this season, according […]
First Alert Forecast: Cold and brisk, bundle up!

Happy weekend! Did you catch any snow showers this morning? They were out there, but nothing of concern ... perhaps a dusting on the car hood or grass, that's about it.Other than some flurries, expect clouds to rule today with much cooler (but seasonable) temps in the mid to upper 30s.With a brisk north wind gusting to 30 mph at times, wind chills will hang in the 20s this afternoon. Bundle up!Mostly cloudy skies early on will give way to some clearing overnight. Lows will be in the 20s, feeling more like the teens.Sunday will be the brighter half of the weekend for most, including New York City. One exception may be the east end of Long Island, where they're closer to an offshore storm and could get some passing rain/snow showers at times.Highs will be in the low 40s.Early Monday morning may bring another quick round of light snow showers to the east end. Everyone else will start off with lots of sunshine, and it stays nice for the MLK holiday.Highs will be in the mid 40s.Our next chance of showers comes in Tuesday afternoon. 
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 1/15 Sunday morning forecast

It finally felt like January Saturday, after days of above average temps. In fact, NYC reached the freezing mark for the first time this year Saturday morning.Cloudy skies, with blustery conditions, and even a few flurries dominated Saturday's weather. This will continue through into the overnight hours. Only a light dusting is expected though. Winds will gust between 20-30 mph, with occasional higher gusts. This will send wind chills into the teens and low twenties. Our actual low will be 28.For Sunday, skies will initially be cloudy, but will then progressively get brighter as the day wears on. Blustery conditions will continue, with gusts up to 30 mph.A coastal storm well offshore may bring some snow showers to the extreme east end of Long Island. Light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two are possible. Our high will be 42.
When Will It Snow in NYC? Extended Weather Outlook Says …

It feels like we're missing something -- something white that we usually see this time of year. Right, it's called snow. We almost forgot. In a winter that has seen parts of the country walloped by historic snowstorms, including other areas of the Empire State, New York City has been notably bereft of the white stuff. Bereft might be too light a term, considering we haven't seen any measurable snow at all thus far -- and we're about three weeks into the season already.
A record-setting winter? Here’s the latest New York City has had to wait for snowfall.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A slow start to winter has already made this season at least the eighth-latest to experience a first measurable snowfall in New York City. Accumulation at the National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not surpassed one-tenth of an inch from the start of winter through Jan. 10, 2023 — just one day short of the seventh-latest start with no snow forecasted through the end of the week.
