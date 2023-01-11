Read full article on original website
Snow Drought: Here Are Next Chances For White Stuff In Northeast
Pockets of light snow fell in parts of the region to start off the weekend on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Some areas saw a light coating forming on the grass and reduced visibility on roadways. (See the first image above from the National Weather Service.) It was "nuisance" precipitation at...
Good News for Winter Haters! Warm Temperatures Continue in New York
If you hate the cold temperatures and snow Old Man Winter brings every year in New York, here's some good news. The warmer weather will continue through January. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is calling for a warmer-than-average month for the eastern U.S. The January temperature outlook favors well above...
What’s going on with the snow in NYC?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Where’s the snow?!? Whether you’re relieved not to have to shovel or upset to miss out on snowball fights, there’s no question that this winter has been somewhat confusing for people expecting snow accumulation. There’s been less than an inch of snow across New York City so far this season, according […]
First Alert Forecast: Cold and brisk, bundle up!
Happy weekend! Did you catch any snow showers this morning? They were out there, but nothing of concern ... perhaps a dusting on the car hood or grass, that's about it.Other than some flurries, expect clouds to rule today with much cooler (but seasonable) temps in the mid to upper 30s.With a brisk north wind gusting to 30 mph at times, wind chills will hang in the 20s this afternoon. Bundle up!Mostly cloudy skies early on will give way to some clearing overnight. Lows will be in the 20s, feeling more like the teens.Sunday will be the brighter half of the weekend for most, including New York City. One exception may be the east end of Long Island, where they're closer to an offshore storm and could get some passing rain/snow showers at times.Highs will be in the low 40s.Early Monday morning may bring another quick round of light snow showers to the east end. Everyone else will start off with lots of sunshine, and it stays nice for the MLK holiday.Highs will be in the mid 40s.Our next chance of showers comes in Tuesday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 1/15 Sunday morning forecast
It finally felt like January Saturday, after days of above average temps. In fact, NYC reached the freezing mark for the first time this year Saturday morning.Cloudy skies, with blustery conditions, and even a few flurries dominated Saturday's weather. This will continue through into the overnight hours. Only a light dusting is expected though. Winds will gust between 20-30 mph, with occasional higher gusts. This will send wind chills into the teens and low twenties. Our actual low will be 28.For Sunday, skies will initially be cloudy, but will then progressively get brighter as the day wears on. Blustery conditions will continue, with gusts up to 30 mph.A coastal storm well offshore may bring some snow showers to the extreme east end of Long Island. Light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two are possible. Our high will be 42.
NBC New York
Why Hasn't NYC Seen Any Real Snowfall This Winter? There Are 2 Main Reasons
While we haven’t been completely snow-free in the tri-state area this winter, the flakes have been very few and far between. And that trend doesn’t look to end any time soon. Why such a disappointing season for winter weather lovers, then? There are two main factors: Climate change...
NBC New York
When Will It Snow in NYC? Extended Weather Outlook Says …
It feels like we're missing something -- something white that we usually see this time of year. Right, it's called snow. We almost forgot. In a winter that has seen parts of the country walloped by historic snowstorms, including other areas of the Empire State, New York City has been notably bereft of the white stuff. Bereft might be too light a term, considering we haven't seen any measurable snow at all thus far -- and we're about three weeks into the season already.
N.J. weather: For snow fans, long wait continues for winter’s first accumulating flakes
For New Jersey snow fans, snow plow operators and hardware stores, it’s been a long, quiet winter with no major snowstorms — and, in many areas, no snow at all. Even though we’re already a third of the way through January, a quick look outside tells the story of what the weather statistics are showing: No snow on the ground.
A record-setting winter? Here’s the latest New York City has had to wait for snowfall.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A slow start to winter has already made this season at least the eighth-latest to experience a first measurable snowfall in New York City. Accumulation at the National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not surpassed one-tenth of an inch from the start of winter through Jan. 10, 2023 — just one day short of the seventh-latest start with no snow forecasted through the end of the week.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] 11 Things You Can Only Do in New York City!
11 Things You Can ONLY Do In New York Chapter List:. 05:30- 7) Visit the tallest observation deck in the Western Hemisphere. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City
© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
Flight delays: Newark Liberty among the nation’s worst airports, study finds
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Newark Liberty International Airport has the second highest number of flight delays of any airport in the United States, a recent study has found. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in the country in 2022 — and only one airport had more than nearby Newark, the study found.
pix11.com
Boy told mom 'be calm' before being swept away in floodwater
The mother of a 5-year-old boy missing in floodwaters from California’s epic winter storms says she thought it was safe to drive across a creek flowing over the road she drove to school every day. Boy told mom ‘be calm’ before being swept away in …. The...
brownstoner.com
‘Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico’ Street Sign Was Changed to ‘Graham Ave,’ Then Quickly Restored
Williamsburg residents awoke to a surprise today: The “Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico” street sign that hangs above traffic on corner of the busy thoroughfare and Moore Street was removed and replaced with a sign simply reading “Graham Ave.”. Alarm spread on social media after Instagram account...
‘Cold-Blooded Murder:’ Hudson Valley Mom Murdered By NYC Man
A young Hudson Valley mother of two was murdered by a New York City man "where she should have felt safest – her home." On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced a New York City man was sentenced for murdering a lower Hudson Valley mother. New...
wwnytv.com
Winter storm warning issued in SLC, up to 10 inches of snow expected
(WWNY) - A winter storm warning has been issued for northern St. Lawrence County. It’s in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service expects heavy snow with mixed precipitation during that time. The NWS forecasts 6 to 10 inches of snow and ice...
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
Largest Lottery Jackpots Ever Won In New York
Everyone has done it. You sat at home or in your office and dreamt about what you would do if you ever won the lottery.
tourcounsel.com
The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey
If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
