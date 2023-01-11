ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Suspect wanted in four bank robberies over two days

By By KYLA PEARCE
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7wbg_0kBYiFEV00

One suspect has robbed four different metro Denver area banks in two days earlier this week and FBI officials are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

On Tuesday just before noon, an unknown suspect robbed the First Bank at 6701 S. Wadsworth Blvd. in Littleton. The suspect approached the teller, verbally demanded money, threatened the teller, then fled the bank, according to a crime alert.

That was the suspect's fourth bank robbery in the past two days.

On the same day, the suspect robbed the US Bank at 8441 W. Bowles Ave. in Littleton at 11:50 a.m. and the First Bank at 8901 E. Hampden Ave. in Denver at 10:33 a.m.

On Monday at 10:35 a.m., the suspect robbed the Chase Bank at 7605 W. 88th Ave. in Arvada.

The crime alert described the suspect as a white male in his 20s, about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. He is described as having a slender build, dark hair, brown eyes, "stubble" facial hair and black glasses with a thick frame.

The Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and several Denver metro area police departments are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 .

Comments / 6

 

