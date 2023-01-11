Read full article on original website
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.
These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names
When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for amazing deals too!
Texas Trash: Weird Name but a Snack That Might Surprise You
I consider myself a snack aficionado. I love snacks, and I thought I knew all the snacks that were out there, that is until I came across this article. The article is entitled: Snack Foods Unique To Texas and I thought, while scrolling through it that I would definitely know all the snacks on the list-I was wrong!
If You Move to Texas, You Must Learn This Immediately! It’s Fun!
It’s been common knowledge for years; more and more people are moving to the great state of Texas. It’s beautiful here, there is a lot going on in Texas, and compared to lots of other places in the country it’s relatively inexpensive to live in Texas. But there are a few things that you need to learn or learn about when you move to Texas, but you’ll love all of them.
16 Texas Towns Our Writers Say You Should Visit In 2023
The great state of Texas is one of the top five states our readers want to travel to in 2023, according to our recent State of Travel Survey. It’s no wonder — Texas has it all, from major cities to Hill Country, live music to outdoor activities, Tex-Mex to barbecue, and margaritas to wine. It is home to one of the only UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the U.S. and has a rich history that promotes unrivaled state pride.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
A Universal Studios Theme Park is Coming To Texas!
The Lone Star State just keeps getting cooler. Texas has been selected as the site for the next Universal Studios theme park. Universal Parks & Resorts—the theme park owned entertainment giant NBC Universal—acquired land in Frisco, Texas last month for a kids-themed park which will include a 300-room family-friendly hotel.
Texas deli ranked among best places to get pastrami in US: report
There is no doubt that New York is home to some of the best delis you could ever visit, but you don't have to book a vacation trip to the East Coast to get great sandwiches.
North Texas eatery ranked the best deli in Texas & among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bread, meat, cheese, veggies, and all the sauces you can imagine, put it all together and what do you get? One delicious sandwich, and while it’s always easy to whip one up at home, there’s nothing like a deli-made sammy. Cold or hot, it...
Universal Studios Planning a New Kid Themed Park in Frisco, Texas
(Frisco, Texas): Texas has no shortage of big amusement parks, and most of them are Six Flags or Schlitterbahn locations. But we're a big state with lots of room for more family fun, and for years people have wondered why we can't have a big Universal or Disney resort. Well,...
The Best Breakfast Spots in Texas According to Food & Wine
Ahh, breakfast. The most important meal of the day. I realize that’s debatable. But regardless, pretty much everyone I know agrees that breakfast foods are awesome. Whether we’re talking about good old bacon and eggs, kolaches, breakfast tacos, or international-inspired breakfasts, you can find a little bit of just about anything you’re looking for here in the Lone Star State.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
8 Words Only Texans Know How To Pronounce Correctly
The English language can be tricky sometimes. Words that would appear one way are somehow pronounced differently. In the great state of Texas, we have many words that could easily trip one up in a tongue twister. If you're not from the area or you're new to the state, you may need a quick tutorial. Before long, you'll be talking like a true Texan.
Best Menudo in the world can be found at this Texas restaurant: report
The weather outside isn't so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it's been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it's certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of Menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
Price of eggs continue to soar in Texas and nationwide
Food prices are up all over the grocery store, but the cost of eggs has almost hit the breaking point. In a month's time they've double in price. Eggs are a staple item that's tough to skip on the grocery list – that's why shelling out big bucks per dozen is no yoke.
Texas city ranked among the 24 best places to visit in all of America: report
The United States of America is filled with some of the most beautiful cities in the world and there's truly no shortage of good vacation ideas throughout the country.
Hard Boiled Headache: Why Are Egg Prices So High In Texas?
Sometimes, we all crave a certain type of food. One certain type of food item that many will want is none other than an egg. But right now, many are trying to either hold onto their beloved eggs, or just outright avoid purchasing them all together. But why would Texans...
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
Have You Eaten at Texas’ Most Expensive And Bougie Restaurant?
Hungry people of Texas, are your pockets really as bad and boujee you think they are? With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it’s almost that time of year to take your loved ones out, wine them, and most definitely dine them. If you're looking to treat your sweetheart...
