Texas State

Mix 97.9 FM

These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names

When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Texas Trash: Weird Name but a Snack That Might Surprise You

I consider myself a snack aficionado. I love snacks, and I thought I knew all the snacks that were out there, that is until I came across this article. The article is entitled: Snack Foods Unique To Texas and I thought, while scrolling through it that I would definitely know all the snacks on the list-I was wrong!
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

If You Move to Texas, You Must Learn This Immediately! It’s Fun!

It’s been common knowledge for years; more and more people are moving to the great state of Texas. It’s beautiful here, there is a lot going on in Texas, and compared to lots of other places in the country it’s relatively inexpensive to live in Texas. But there are a few things that you need to learn or learn about when you move to Texas, but you’ll love all of them.
TEXAS STATE
travelawaits.com

16 Texas Towns Our Writers Say You Should Visit In 2023

The great state of Texas is one of the top five states our readers want to travel to in 2023, according to our recent State of Travel Survey. It’s no wonder — Texas has it all, from major cities to Hill Country, live music to outdoor activities, Tex-Mex to barbecue, and margaritas to wine. It is home to one of the only UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the U.S. and has a rich history that promotes unrivaled state pride.
TEXAS STATE
theboxhouston.com

A Universal Studios Theme Park is Coming To Texas!

The Lone Star State just keeps getting cooler. Texas has been selected as the site for the next Universal Studios theme park. Universal Parks & Resorts—the theme park owned entertainment giant NBC Universal—acquired land in Frisco, Texas last month for a kids-themed park which will include a 300-room family-friendly hotel.
FRISCO, TX
US105

The Best Breakfast Spots in Texas According to Food & Wine

Ahh, breakfast. The most important meal of the day. I realize that’s debatable. But regardless, pretty much everyone I know agrees that breakfast foods are awesome. Whether we’re talking about good old bacon and eggs, kolaches, breakfast tacos, or international-inspired breakfasts, you can find a little bit of just about anything you’re looking for here in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

8 Words Only Texans Know How To Pronounce Correctly

The English language can be tricky sometimes. Words that would appear one way are somehow pronounced differently. In the great state of Texas, we have many words that could easily trip one up in a tongue twister. If you're not from the area or you're new to the state, you may need a quick tutorial. Before long, you'll be talking like a true Texan.
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Price of eggs continue to soar in Texas and nationwide

Food prices are up all over the grocery store, but the cost of eggs has almost hit the breaking point. In a month's time they've double in price. Eggs are a staple item that's tough to skip on the grocery list – that's why shelling out big bucks per dozen is no yoke.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, TX
