Cleveland Jewish News
Hitler is alive and in hiding in final season of ‘Hunters,’ Amazon’s series about Jews killing Nazis
(JTA) – When Amazon Prime released the first season of “Hunters” in 2020, it advertised its Nazi-hunting TV show as “Inspired By True Events.”. That was true only in the loosest possible sense of the term. Starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman and produced by Jordan Peele, “Hunters” told a bloody, souped-up, almost entirely embellished story of a Jewish-led team of multiracial Nazi hunters in the 1970s trying to stop a “Fourth Reich” from rising in the United States.
Amazon removes Nazi and neo-Nazi items after human-rights group protests
A Jewish human-rights organization is questioning Amazon's system for spotting offensive items after calling the company out yet again.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
The Jewish Press
Israel Trained Cows to Spy on Arab Village, says Palestinian Authority News Site
A Palestinian Authority Arab village elder fabricated a story about Israeli livestock participating in spying activity, which the official Palestinian Authority daily news outlet Al-Hayat Al-Jadida then published as reality, according to a report by Palestinian Media Watch. “On the neck of each cow, they hang a medallion with an...
Group of American Airlines Pilots and Flight Attendants Seriously Injured in Horror Smash During Layover Excursion to Visit the Taj Mahal
Six American Airlines aircrew based in New York have been seriously injured in a horror smash on a six-lane expressway in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The accident happened while the group were travelling together as part of an organised tour in a small bus as part of a layover excursion to visit the world-famous Taj Mahal.
With antisemitism on the rise, American Jewish groups aim to take a stand against threats
Rising antisemitism in the United States, both in terms of violent incidents and remarks from celebrities, is leading Jewish organizations to take action in a variety of ways.
More Americans are buying into antisemitic bile. What does this say about our society?
In 2018 and 2019, antisemitism surged as a mainstream threat in American society, with a significant increase in incidents and the horrific massacre of Jews at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. ADL has been conducting research on antisemitic attitudes since the 1960s, and so to understand this moment, ADL initiated a new study about American opinions about Jews. The findings…
Cleveland Jewish News
New exhibit on DP camps showcases ‘extraordinary energy’ of the Jewish people
Stateless survivors of genocide with nothing left to their names, many of Europe’s remaining Jews began to rebuild their lives in displaced persons camps scattered around the continent. A new exhibit at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, planned in conjunction with the YIVO Institute for Jewish...
Cleveland Jewish News
SJP calls for boycott of University of Chicago course taught by retired Israeli general
In an op-ed published Tuesday by The Chicago Maroon, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) called for a boycott of a course taught by retired Israeli Defense Forces General Meir Elran. “Elran’s course represents nothing less than the incursion of Israel’s military complex onto the University’s campus,” SJP claims. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli NGO finds hopeful signs in first report on Indonesian curriculum
A new report of the Indonesian school curriculum shows that it’s largely tolerant, promoting peace and coexistence, according to Israeli NGO IMPACT-se—The Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education. “This is extremely encouraging, given the size of Indonesia and its influence in Asia and beyond,”...
Cleveland Jewish News
Combat Antisemitism Movement outlines its plans for the coming year
Speaking at the annual Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) Advisory Board meeting Wednesday night, chairman Natan Sharansky underscored the importance of countering the global rise of antisemitism. “For the last 20 years, we could say antisemitism is on the rise, so what makes this year different?” said Sharansky, addressing the online...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shalom, Slurpee: Israel gets its first 7-Eleven in convenience store chain’s planned wave
(JTA) — Yoav Silberstein, 16, waited an hour and a half to get into 7-Eleven’s new flagship — and so far only — store in Israel. Located in the heart of Tel Aviv in Dizengoff Center, the store opening on Wednesday attracted throngs of mostly teenagers hoping to get a taste of America in the shape of a gallon-cup carbonated slushy called a Slurpee.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israelis can now enjoy Slurpees as 7-Eleven opens first store in Jewish state
Following its announcement of a 20-year franchise agreement, the U.S.-based convenience store chain 7-Eleven opened its first Israeli location in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. The flagship store is located at the Dizengoff Center and will be open for 24 hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays. “7-Eleven opened its first store in...
The Jewish Press
ADL Reports Antisemitism in the US Spiked to Highest Level in Decades
Antisemitism in the United States rose exponentially last year, according to a survey of more than 4,000 adults conducted from September through October 2022 published Thursday by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). According to the report, 20 percent of the respondents, representing as many as 52 million people in the United...
French Muslim union sues nation's biggest literary star Houellebecq
The Union of Mosques in France is suing the controversial French novelist Michel Houellebecq for discrimination, hate speech and inciting violence in remarks to an interviewer, the organisation told AFP on Friday. Houellebecq has said the controversial sections would be edited out of the interview online, and in a forthcoming book in which the remarks will feature.
