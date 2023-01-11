Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: Energy Assistance for Eligible Families
The views stated here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the editors of this newspaper. We welcome supporting or opposing views on any published item. Received January 12, 2023. Submitted by State Sen. Norm Needleman. It’s clear we need to act on reducing the...
I-TEAM: Tenants, advocates across CT want rent cap, ban on no-cause evictions; State Senator introduces bill
(WFSB) - Tenants across the state of CT say rent is simply too high, and each year, they face rent increases they can’t afford. Now, a proposed bill in the legislature would put a 2.5% cap on annual increases. CAP THE RENT CT CAMPAIGN:. Several dozen tenants, tenant unions,...
Lamont outlines long-term plans to curb energy costs
On Wednesday, Gov. Lamont outlined both a short and long-term plan to lower energy costs within the state, relying on both state and federal funding. The post Lamont outlines long-term plans to curb energy costs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
New bill would require Connecticut job ads to include salary range
A new bill would require Connecticut employment postings to include a salary range.
Enrollment for Affordable Care Act cover ends Sunday
Conn. (WTNH) – The deadline to sign-up for coverage under the Affordable Care Act ends Sunday at midnight. Sign-ups have already hit record levels with 16 million people across the country choosing policies. Those who enroll before Sunday’s deadline will have coverage starting February first. Part of the reason why numbers are higher this year is because it’s […]
Connecticut to receive more federal funding to help residents pay heating bills
Some new federal money is coming to Connecticut to help people deal with a spike in energy costs.
$5M in funding announced for Willimantic Housing Authority complex
Finding solutions for affordable housing is one of the critical priorities of this legislative session. On Friday, a funding announcement set the ball rolling for a community in Eastern Connecticut.
Real Deal: Real estate expert predicts 2023 will be another sellers' market in Connecticut
Will 2023 be the year to buy a home in Connecticut? News 12 talks to the experts in this week's Real Deal. According to Caleb Silver, of Investopedia, Connecticut has experienced a slowdown in the housing market along with the rest of the country. "Like the rest of the country,...
Connecticut teachers unions urge lawmakers to use surplus to increase pay
Connecticut was short 1,200 teachers at the beginning of the school year. The union wants funds to make salaries more attractive.
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices
While the state’s marijuana business continues to boom, cannabis growers in Massachusetts — already facing tough business setbacks in a competitive and volatile market — are scrambling to ward off a rapidly spreading and highly infectious crop disease, one with the power to wipe out entire companies.
Home heating oil costs in Connecticut steadily rising again
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil in Connecticut is increasing again following a month of steep declines. The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil was $4.527 on Jan. 2, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The highest price was […]
The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks
ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New...
Some Connecticut lawmakers want to make free lunches at public schools permanent
Many Connecticut school districts have run out of federal funding that allowed them to provide free school lunches to all students earlier in the pandemic. The state Senate has proposed a bill to make free lunches permanent, and in the meantime, some lawmakers are pushing for emergency funding to keep lunches free through the end of the school year.
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut
Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
Dispensaries are busy for the first week of recreational marijuana sales in CT
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Sales of adult-use marijuana started this week and Connecticut dispensaries say they’ve been busy. Seven dispensaries are now selling both medical weed and adult use, and many will soon be up and running. Eyewitness News visited Fine Fettle in Newington. Fine Fettle is what’s called...
The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut
The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
Community groups host virtual legislative meeting to expand conversation about legal cannabis in Connecticut
The coalitions stressed that education and awareness are key for consumers of recreational cannabis.
Witch trial resolution introduced in state senate
The Connecticut legislature will consider whether to officially exonerate the state’s witch trial victims during the 2023 session. On Thursday, Sen. Saud Anwar introduced a joint senate resolution to the newly convened general assembly. The text of the resolution reads: “That the General Assembly recognizes that residents of colonial Connecticut were falsely accused of practicing […] The post Witch trial resolution introduced in state senate appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
I live in Connecticut and got an eviction notice from my landlord. Now what?
If your landlord files an official eviction case against you, you’ll get a summons to court. Here's what that process looks like.
'Tons to do, and we're just going': New western Massachusetts lawmakers settle in on Beacon Hill
Two new state legislators from western Massachusetts say they've learned a lot during their first week on the job. They say they've received the usual "onboarding" items — like learning how to file a bill, to navigating the halls of the Statehouse. New lawmakers also share temporary office space...
