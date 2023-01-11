Read full article on original website
Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
Boston Doctors ‘Looking Forward' to Seeing Gov. Healey's COVID Response Plans
As freshly sworn-in Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey settles into the corner office, top Boston doctors are weighing in on how her administration should prioritize COVID-19 response. In an historic inauguration, Healey took the oath of office earlier this month. Healey's rise to power marks the first time a woman has...
Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in tenant screening tool
Two Black women from Massachusetts are at the center of what could become a landmark federal case about whether software that screens potential tenants is illegally biased against Black and Hispanic applicants. Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, weighed in on the case, Louis vs. SafeRent Solutions, in a...
Mass. Reports 9,360 New COVID-19 Cases, 142 Deaths This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 9,360 new COVID-19 cases and 142 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,987,672 cases and 21,533 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
Gov. Maura Healey pledges to push for strong gun laws in Massachusetts
New Gov. Maura Healey vowed Thursday to advocate for and enforce the commonwealth’s “strong” gun laws, in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision last summer to strike down a strict concealed carry law in New York. “We have some of the strongest gun laws in...
Healey: Monument “means something” in fight against racism
Healey is among the speakers expected at Friday's ceremony and she told the "Java with Jimmy" show Thursday morning that she is grateful "to finally see this happen."
'Tons to do, and we're just going': New western Massachusetts lawmakers settle in on Beacon Hill
Two new state legislators from western Massachusetts say they've learned a lot during their first week on the job. They say they've received the usual "onboarding" items — like learning how to file a bill, to navigating the halls of the Statehouse. New lawmakers also share temporary office space...
Reporter’s Boston accent slips through during newscast on ‘New Hampshah’
The Boston accent can strike when one least expects it. But for Ellen Fleming, the Massachusetts State House reporter for Springfield-based news station WWLP, a “dropped ‘R’” during a news report came with a nod of approval from one of New England’s top public officials.
Rising average temperature in Massachusetts to increase municipal costs
By calculating the relationship between changes in temperature and precipitation and spending by Massachusetts municipalities, a new report concluded that Bay State cities and towns could see their expenditures rise by 30 percent by the end of this century if the climate continues to change at its current pace.
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET, Mass. — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outside
A Massachusetts witness at Boston reported a bright, orb-like object moving upward into the sky followed by strange "men in black" at 2:30 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices
While the state’s marijuana business continues to boom, cannabis growers in Massachusetts — already facing tough business setbacks in a competitive and volatile market — are scrambling to ward off a rapidly spreading and highly infectious crop disease, one with the power to wipe out entire companies.
Snow, wintry mix threat along coast of Massachusetts
BOSTON — Massachusetts highway officials are warning drivers of the threat of slippery, icy conditions on some roads across the Commonwealth as snow threatens to make roads slick on Sunday. A band of snow is expected to develop across parts of Cape Cod during Sunday morning, with snow and...
Impaired driving program reveals rift among cannabis commissioners
Cannabis control commissioners were in sharp disagreement Thursday over a new curriculum on driving under the influence of marijuana.
Anyone who grew up in Boston can relate to this TV reporter's hilarious outtake
BOSTON — On television, reporters are generally expected to speak without a regional accent but when you grew up in the Boston area and you're working in the city, sometimes it just slips out. It happened to Ellen Flemming, a political reporter for WWLP and former team member for...
Massachusetts COVID-19 infections soar after holidays
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nearly three years after the first COVID-19 case in Massachusetts, infections are once again soaring. The state Department of Public Health reported a 27 percent rise in the positivity rate, based on 7-day averaging — since Christmas. As of last week, more than 13 percent of COVID-19 tests were coming back positive.
