WSBS

Roughly 2,780 MA Residents Die Each Year from This Silent but Deadly Killer

Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
commonwealthmagazine.org

Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in tenant screening tool

Two Black women from Massachusetts are at the center of what could become a landmark federal case about whether software that screens potential tenants is illegally biased against Black and Hispanic applicants. Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, weighed in on the case, Louis vs. SafeRent Solutions, in a...
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
nbcboston.com

Mass. Reports 9,360 New COVID-19 Cases, 142 Deaths This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 9,360 new COVID-19 cases and 142 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,987,672 cases and 21,533 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
WUPE

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
WCVB

Snow, wintry mix threat along coast of Massachusetts

BOSTON — Massachusetts highway officials are warning drivers of the threat of slippery, icy conditions on some roads across the Commonwealth as snow threatens to make roads slick on Sunday. A band of snow is expected to develop across parts of Cape Cod during Sunday morning, with snow and...
WSBS

One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard

With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
