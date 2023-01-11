Read full article on original website
Related
Empty Soyuz capsule will be sent to the space station to replace a damaged one
Several people aboard the International Space Station learned yesterday that their stay is being extended by several months after their spacecraft was damaged in orbit. The Russian space agency said it plans to launch an uncrewed Soyuz spacecraft next month. That capsule will replace the one that flew two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut to the station last September. Brendan Byrne of member station WMFE in Orlando has more.
Rare earth minerals deposit found in Sweden
Sweden has announced an unusual discovery - a deposit of rare earth elements. Those minerals can be used in a number of daily items, from phones to TVs and computers to batteries. And the specific metals found in Sweden are important to making electric vehicles and wind turbines. Here to talk us through the significance of this is Planet Money's Paddy Hirsch. Hey there.
Flights were grounded across the U.S. as the FAA scrambled to fix a system outage
The U.S. aviation sector is slowly returning to normal this morning after a computer outage caused disruptions nationwide. Yeah, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all U.S. departing flights yesterday morning for 90 minutes so the issue could be fixed. The outage of a preflight safety notification system called NOTAM forced airlines to cancel more than 1,300 flights and delay nearly 10,000 more. The FAA says it's investigating what happened. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg called it another challenging day for U.S. aviation.
Why architectural marvels from Ancient Rome are still standing
Ancient Rome wasn't built in a day, and some of its architectural marvels have lasted longer than most of us can fathom - like B.J. Leiderman, who writes our theme music. Consider if anything you've seen built in your lifetime would be standing nearly 2,000 years from now, like the Colosseum and Pantheon. The Romans apparently had a secret sauce, a blend of concrete that was a bit of a mystery until now. Admir Masic is a professor of civil and environmental engineering at MIT. Thanks so much for joining us.
Extracting DNA from Neanderthal urine — and other breakthrough technologies of the year
The ground beneath your feet might contain Neanderthal DNA, which scientists can now extract and analyze. The heart, beating in your chest, well, it could, if necessary, be swapped out for the heart of a pig. These are a couple of the 10 entries on this year's annual list of technological breakthroughs that's put out by the MIT Technology Review. And we are joined now by Amy Nordrum, who is executive editor of operations at the Review. Welcome.
Amateur archaeologist deciphers 20,000-year-old cave writing
If I say Stone Age cave paintings, what comes to mind - stick figures, humans hunting woolly mammoths? Well, yes. But more than 20,000 years ago, Ice Age hunter-gatherers also started including symbols in these paintings, lines and dots. And these lines and dots have perplexed modern researchers. Nobody knew what they might represent. Now the ancient code has apparently been cracked and not by an archaeologist but by Ben Bacon, a London-based furniture conservator. He spent hours looking at images of cave paintings from the British Library, then teamed up with a few professors. And they have now published their findings in the Cambridge Archaeological Journal. Ben Bacon joins us now from London. Welcome.
Parts of California are seeing a break from a series of relentless winter storms
Parts of California are seeing a break from a series of relentless winter storms. Businesses in the Santa Cruz area are using the reprieve to clean up spoiled food and debris. But officials say true recovery can't begin until after the last expected storms in the middle of next week. From member station KAZU, Jerimiah Oetting reports.
A scallion pancake recipe is layered with thoughts of family, China and a tiny secret
All Things We're Cooking is a series featuring family recipes from you, our readers and listeners, and the special stories behind them. We'll continue to share more of your kitchen gems throughout the holidays. Lily Liu's parents left China when they were just high school students. It was a quick...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0