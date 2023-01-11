If I say Stone Age cave paintings, what comes to mind - stick figures, humans hunting woolly mammoths? Well, yes. But more than 20,000 years ago, Ice Age hunter-gatherers also started including symbols in these paintings, lines and dots. And these lines and dots have perplexed modern researchers. Nobody knew what they might represent. Now the ancient code has apparently been cracked and not by an archaeologist but by Ben Bacon, a London-based furniture conservator. He spent hours looking at images of cave paintings from the British Library, then teamed up with a few professors. And they have now published their findings in the Cambridge Archaeological Journal. Ben Bacon joins us now from London. Welcome.

