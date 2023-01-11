We’re not sad about adding beautiful navy hues to our homes. Navy blue represents trust, stability and conservativism while evoking feelings of tradition and convention. The rich hue comes from the indigo plant, Indigofera tinctoria, which is native to India. The British Royal Navy sailed the world decked out in navy blue, but when they colonized India, they discovered indigo and, with it, a dye that was particularly colorfast and better withstood exposure to sun and salt water.

