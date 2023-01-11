Tim Love’s New Fort Worth Music Festival Rolls Out Major Fun — Who’s Performing, How to Get Tickets and More

Read full article on original website
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Fort Worth Men Arrested for Smuggling Illegal Immigrants in Trunk Along with Drugs and HandgunSilence DoGoodFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches InvestigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
Koe Wetzel To Open New Bar And Restaurant, Koe Wetzel’s Riot Room, In Fort Worth, Texas
Forget all those artist-owned bars on Broadway in Nashville… It looks like Koe Wetzel might be gearing up to open his own bar and restaurant, Koe Wetzel’s Riot Room, in Fort Worth, Texas soon. As of right now, there’s not much information out there, but a fan shared this picture yesterday of what looks to be the front of the building with Koe’s signature logo plastered front and center: @KoeWetzel pretty excited about this!! pic.twitter.com/xooC9MCdZZ — Bradley Winkenweder (@brawink) January […] The post Koe Wetzel To Open New Bar And Restaurant, Koe Wetzel’s Riot Room, In Fort Worth, Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
A new music festival is coming to Fort Worth in March
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new music festival will be taking over the Fort Worth Stockyards this March, and it could be a big opportunity for people in the music industry. The Fort Worth Music Festival and Conference will take place from March 2-4. In addition to live performances, there will be networking opportunities and workshops for aspiring promoters, managers, and Texas-based artists.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Debuts 2023 Commemorative Scarf
There's a lot of shopping that happens at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, especially for souvenirs. The commemorative scarf is perhaps the hottest item at the show. "Basic black background with our fun animals and our FWSSR in here," says art director Amy Myers as she describes the scarf she designed for 2023.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First-Time Contestant Named Grand Champion in Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Art Contest
The first ribbons of the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo have been awarded and a Grand Champion crowned. It's Kate Sherwin, 18, from Montague, a town of about 300 in Montague County. She entered the Stock Show Art Contest for the very first time, and the judges picked...
papercitymag.com
Party Pics — Ylang 23 Hosts VIP Soirée in Honor of Designer Cathy Waterman
Joanne Teichman, Cathy Waterman, Claire Winter, Alysa Teichman. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Ylang 23 sent 2022 out with a bang in the only way it knows how — a fashionable one. The bespoke and beloved Dallas-based jewelry brand hosted a special Cocktails and Luncheon honoring designer Cathy Waterman at the personal residence of Ylang 23 founders Joanne and Charles Teichman on Tuesday, December 6 to conclude one of the city’s most stylish years.
fwtx.com
Stock Show and Rodeo Events Guide
It’s that time of year again when we all have a need to get in touch with our inner cowboy. Of course, this doesn’t apply to any real cowboys or cowgirls reading this article. But for the local few who like to adorn themselves in western wear for the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, the time to get your boots on is just a few days away.
dmagazine.com
The Cuellar Family’s Latest Restaurant is an Ode To Their Legacy
Take a San Antonio native to a Dallas Tex-Mex restaurant if you ever want to have a contentious dinner debate. You will hear all their pet theories: the ways our city’s Tex-Mex is not the same, how strange it is that a cuisine can be so much better only a few hours down the road. Have enough of these meals, and your social life will become a catalog of other people’s disappointments: bland or dry rice, timid salsas, mushy and mysterious enchilada fillings, guacamole overcrowded with ingredients, pico de gallo wilting on scalding-hot plates.
theboxhouston.com
A Universal Studios Theme Park is Coming To Texas!
The Lone Star State just keeps getting cooler. Texas has been selected as the site for the next Universal Studios theme park. Universal Parks & Resorts—the theme park owned entertainment giant NBC Universal—acquired land in Frisco, Texas last month for a kids-themed park which will include a 300-room family-friendly hotel.
Southlake Style
Spring Festival Returns To Southlake
The Spring Festival is back for its second annual event in Southlake. Last year, the city of Southlake organized its first-ever Spring Festival to recognize the beginning of the Lunar New Year and pay tribute to East Asian cultures and traditions. This year’s festival will be just as grand, with all of the food, fanfare and family-friendly activities you’d come to expect.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar bringing premium burgers to Fort Worth
The El Diablo burger is among many handcrafted premium burgers on the Hopdoddy Burger Bar menu. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Hopdoddy Burger Bar is set to open its second Fort Worth location at 3101 Heritage Trace Parkway in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. It will be in the former...
Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut
A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
tourcounsel.com
Highland Park Village | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
If you want to visit luxury stores, Highland Park Village will be the best mall in Dallas that you can visit. This mall is not as big as others on the list, but it is full of exclusive brands. Of course, if you want to go shopping you have to arrive with your wallet loaded and your cards ready, since it is the most expensive in the entire city. And it is that only the best brands in the world of luxury fashion are present here. This includes multiple famous firms such as Tom Ford, Dior, Valentino, Chanel or Celine.
papercitymag.com
Introducing the 13 NorthPark Ambassadors of 2023
In its sixth year, NorthPark Center’s Ambassador program boldly merges all things fashion, art and philanthropy. In its sixth year, NorthPark Center’s Ambassador program boldly merges all things fashion, art, and philanthropy. The assembly of 2023 Ambassadors ― an idea generated in tandem by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman ― shines a spotlight on Dallas’ top influencers and the causes most dear to them.
The Chestnut Tree in Denton is Getting a Makeover
This restaurant has been serving diners since 1994.
papercitymag.com
Where to Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Dallas-Fort Worth
For Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023, there’s already a lot lined up in North Texas to celebrate the most iconic leader of the Civil Rights Movement. From parades to concerts, there are many ways to honor the day. Here are a few top MLK Jr. Day events across Dallas-Fort Worth this week.
keranews.org
Here are 8 places to see stained glass in North Texas
While the origins of stained glass are in the windows of cathedrals, it eventually became popular to install in homes and restaurants. The popularity of stained glass art outside of religious institutions became even more widespread with the help of artists like Louis Comfort Tiffany and, here in Dallas, Octavio Medellin, founder of the Creative Arts Center of Dallas.
Here are 5 businesses to watch in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Horse's Axe is an ax-throwing venue set to open downtown in 2023. (Courtesy The Horse's Axe) Here are five businesses that are coming soon or are now open on the Historic Downtown McKinney square. Collective Coffee, which will be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a...
dallasexpress.com
Portillo’s Opens First Texas Location
Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included
Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
