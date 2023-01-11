Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Top Poli-Sci Expert and Former Professor Compares and Contrasts the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
The richest woman in Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Related
phillyvoice.com
Philly high school students can kickstart nursing careers through Penn's new scholarship program
Philadelphia high school students interested in becoming a nurse can apply to a new program that offers mentorship opportunities, hospital experience and – upon completion – college scholarships. Penn Medicine's new ASPIRE program, set to begin early this year, combines educational sessions on topics like patient safety and...
phillyvoice.com
School District of Philadelphia delays its lottery for special-admissions schools
Students and their families waiting to learn whether or not they had been selected into one of Philadelphia's special admission schools were notified that the school district had postponed its lottery process. A letter was sent to families on Thursday noting that it has taken longer than expected to go...
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists names new CEO
The board of directors at Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists (BCOS) has selected Timothy B. Rimmer as the new CEO of the medical practice. With over 30 years of experience in health care management and administration, Rimmer succeeds CEO Randall Gross, who is retiring. Most recently, Rimmer was the CEO and...
Central Bucks West Senior One of Five Students to Be Admitted into Ivy League School Through Early Decision
A Bucks County student is one of a select few to be accepted into a major Ivy League university through a new acceptance program. Harsha Ravindran wrote about the local student for The Daily Pennsylvanian. Paree Pasi, a senior at Central Bucks High School West, is one of five students...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
Crumbl Cookies Debuts at Lawrence Park Center in Broomall
Crumbl Cookies opens its new store Friday in the Lawrence Park Shopping Center next to PJ Whelihan’s, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. Store owner Charles Terry III is eager to start serving cookie-crazed customers. This will be his third store, joining Crumbl’s in Wayne and Wynnewood.
Montgomery County Has Almost Twice the Number of These Professionals Than Elsewhere in the Region
The Economics Daily, a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics publication, analyzed the distribution of fitness instructors nationwide. The data indicate the prevalence of these professionals in Montgomery County. The study reflects the state of the fitness industry in June 2022, arriving at a national analysis. Data were sorted by “location...
abc27.com
Celebrities to perform at Shapiro inauguration celebration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (HTM) — On Friday, Jan. 13 the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the talent lineup for the Inaugural Celebration which will be held at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. Musical performers will include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson, and the band Mt. Joy. “We are honored and excited to...
Former Sacred Heart Hospital Building in Norristown Sells for $22.5 Million
1430 Dekalb Street, Norristown, site of the former Sacred Heart Hospital. The Sacred Heart Hospital building in Norristown has sold to an undisclosed, out-of-state purchaser for $22.5 million. Ryan Mulligan reported the purchase in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The five-story structure’s current tenants work for the Montgomery County Department of...
phillyvoice.com
COVID-19 cases spike in Philly region as new omicron subvariant spreads across Northeast
COVID-19 cases have spiked in the Philadelphia region during the first two weeks of the year. The increase has partly been driven by a new omicron subvariant that the World Health Organization has called the most transmissible yet. In Philadelphia, new cases have increased by 70% during the last 14...
Fiore Fine Foods to Open Daytime-Focused Location Late Spring, Early Summer
While its flagship outpost on S Front Street offers dinner, the new eatery near Fishtown will serve more as a bakery and gelato operation, with brunch and lunch to boot.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Bryn Mawr Beauty with a Resort-Like Feel
The prime north-side home at 1084 Victor Lane, Bryn Mawr, was built in 1985, but its materials and layout have been timelessly chosen, bringing curb appeal to home shoppers with modern tastes.
Small-Town Life, Big-City Conveniences: West Chester’s Journey to Becoming One of America’s Best Places to Live
West Chester rates as one of the 100 Best Places to Live in America, with a number of factors making the borough a destination for students, families, and tourists, writes Rebecca Treon for Livability. West Chester is home to West Chester University, the crown jewel of the Pennsylvania State System...
Mercer County Clerk Given 'Perfect Score' for Passport Processing
MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- For the third year in a row, the Mercer County Clerk's Office has been awarded a perfect score for their passport services by the National Passport Center. Each year, the U.S. Department of State reviews passport offices across the country. Mercer County Clerk Sollami Covello praised the Passport Services Office which is led by Chris Tozour and supported by Aida Borges. "The staff members are to be commended for their dedicated service, daily commitment to excellence, and a job very well done,” said Sollami Covello. The Mercer County Clerk's Office must pass an annual inspection and audit by the Federal government for its management...
All things new in Philadelphia for the New year
Nydia Han and Ducis Rodgers show you what's new in Philadelphia, from new spots for fried chicken and International cuisine to new theatres and live shows.
Spread Bagelry Details Three New Locations Through Spring
Fresh on the heels of its upcoming opening in King of Prussia, Spread has plans to open outposts in Upper Dublin and Ambler around April.
Philadelphia Region’s Housing Market Primed for Return to Normalcy in 2023
After several years of pandemic-driven frenzy, the Philadelphia region’s housing market is primed for a return to normalcy in 2023, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Most housing experts agree that the current year will be a slower year for the market than the last one, which...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County issues Code Blue
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
PhillyBite
Wokworks Asian Eatery Opening 10th Location in Philadelphia
- The grand opening of Wokworks' new flagship location in Fishtown is scheduled for January 13. The former Pizza A Pie building will be transformed into a modern Asian eatery and takeout joint. Customers can expect to enjoy a menu boasting a hefty selection of sushi, stir-fries, rice bowls, and fresh juice shots. In addition to fried chicken, the menu also features gluten-free and vegan dishes.
phillyvoice.com
34-story high-rise apartment building planned in University City
University City has been an increasingly hot target for developers in recent years, with plans for offices, lab spaces and residential projects continuing to pop up around the emerging life sciences district. Georgia-based Landmark Properties is moving move forward with the construction of a 34-story, high-rise apartment building at 3615...
Comments / 0