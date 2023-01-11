ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists names new CEO

The board of directors at Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists (BCOS) has selected Timothy B. Rimmer as the new CEO of the medical practice. With over 30 years of experience in health care management and administration, Rimmer succeeds CEO Randall Gross, who is retiring. Most recently, Rimmer was the CEO and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Crumbl Cookies Debuts at Lawrence Park Center in Broomall

Crumbl Cookies opens its new store Friday in the Lawrence Park Shopping Center next to PJ Whelihan’s, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. Store owner Charles Terry III is eager to start serving cookie-crazed customers. This will be his third store, joining Crumbl’s in Wayne and Wynnewood.
BROOMALL, PA
abc27.com

Celebrities to perform at Shapiro inauguration celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (HTM) — On Friday, Jan. 13 the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the talent lineup for the Inaugural Celebration which will be held at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. Musical performers will include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson, and the band Mt. Joy. “We are honored and excited to...
LITITZ, PA
TAPinto.net

Mercer County Clerk Given 'Perfect Score' for Passport Processing

MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- For the third year in a row, the Mercer County Clerk's Office has been awarded a perfect score for their passport services by the National Passport Center. Each year, the U.S. Department of State reviews passport offices across the country. Mercer County Clerk Sollami Covello praised the Passport Services Office which is led by Chris Tozour and supported by Aida Borges. "The staff members are to be commended for their dedicated service, daily commitment to excellence, and a job very well done,” said Sollami Covello. The Mercer County Clerk's Office must pass an annual inspection and audit by the Federal government for its management...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County issues Code Blue

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Wokworks Asian Eatery Opening 10th Location in Philadelphia

- The grand opening of Wokworks' new flagship location in Fishtown is scheduled for January 13. The former Pizza A Pie building will be transformed into a modern Asian eatery and takeout joint. Customers can expect to enjoy a menu boasting a hefty selection of sushi, stir-fries, rice bowls, and fresh juice shots. In addition to fried chicken, the menu also features gluten-free and vegan dishes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

34-story high-rise apartment building planned in University City

University City has been an increasingly hot target for developers in recent years, with plans for offices, lab spaces and residential projects continuing to pop up around the emerging life sciences district. Georgia-based Landmark Properties is moving move forward with the construction of a 34-story, high-rise apartment building at 3615...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

