MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- For the third year in a row, the Mercer County Clerk's Office has been awarded a perfect score for their passport services by the National Passport Center. Each year, the U.S. Department of State reviews passport offices across the country. Mercer County Clerk Sollami Covello praised the Passport Services Office which is led by Chris Tozour and supported by Aida Borges. "The staff members are to be commended for their dedicated service, daily commitment to excellence, and a job very well done,” said Sollami Covello. The Mercer County Clerk's Office must pass an annual inspection and audit by the Federal government for its management...

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO