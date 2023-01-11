Read full article on original website
beckersdental.com
Patient cancellations remained top barrier for dental practice schedules in December
Patient cancellations were the top barrier preventing dental practice schedules from being 100 percent full in December, according to a recent poll by the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute. The poll was taken as part of the ADA's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report for the...
beckersdental.com
How confident are dentists in economic recovery?
About 39 percent of dentists are "somewhat confident" in the economic recovery of their dental practice, according to a poll by the American Dental Association. The poll was taken as part of the ADA's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report for the week of Dec. 12. The Health Policy Institute surveyed 1,138 dentists about their confidence in economic recovery over the next six months.
beckersdental.com
Dental practice schedules were 84.9% full in December
Dental practice schedules were 84.9 percent full in December, according to a recent poll from the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute. The poll was taken as part of the ADA's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report. Here is the mean percentage of appointment schedules filled during...
beckersdental.com
4 federal government, policy updates for dentists
Here are four recent federal updates for dentists to know:. 1. The American Dental Association asked Congress to consider several proposals to reform student loan payments. 2. Mouhab Rizkallah, DDS, who spearheaded the Massachusetts ballot initiative, said he plans to push for a medical loss ratio in dentistry at the federal level to match the medical industry.
beckersdental.com
How dentists can leverage work culture to attract, retain staff
Staff retainment and recruitment has been one of the largest challenges facing dental practices since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With workforce shortages affecting practices nationwide, many owners have to work at learning the best ways to keep their staff happy, especially when increased pay is becoming less of an advantage.
beckersdental.com
How long do dentists remain at the same practice?
Fifty-one percent of dentists who are owners or partners have stayed at the same practice for more than 20 years, according to DentalPost's "2023 Dental Salary Survey" annual report. DentalPost conducted its survey between July and September 2022 and received participation from 1,216 dentists. The survey addresses topics including compensation,...
beckersdental.com
FTC proposes ban on noncompete agreements: 8 notes for dental leaders
The Federal Trade Commission recently proposed a rule that would ban employers from imposing noncompete agreements on employees. 1. The ban could increase wages by nearly $300 billion each year and expand career opportunities for about 30 million Americans, the American Dental Association said Jan. 13. 2. The rule would...
beckersdental.com
The value of people-centric culture in dentistry, according to 1 dental leader
Creating a people-centric work culture could be the key to attracting and retaining employees at dental practices, Ray Caruso, CEO of Lone Peak Dental Group, says. Denver, Colo.-based Lone Peak Dental Group is a dental partnership organization that operates 65 offices in 15 states. Mr. Caruso recently spoke with Becker's...
beckersdental.com
Dental hygienists were most challenging role to recruit in December
Dental hygienists remained the most challenging role for dentists to recruit in December, according to a poll from the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute. The poll was taken as part of the ADA's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report. The HPI surveyed 1,138 dentists on the roles for which they were recruiting.
beckersdental.com
7 dental payer updates
From increased reimbursement rates to a dental benefits expansion, here are seven dental payer updates Becker's has reported on since Jan. 3:. 1. Dntl Bar began using fintech platform iCreditWorks for patient financing. 2. All adults on Tennessee's Medicaid program, TennCare, are eligible for dental benefits as of 2023. 3....
beckersdental.com
The best way to avoid losing staff to competitors, according to 1 dentist
Establishing a positive workplace culture involves several factors to keep staff happy and at your practice, according to Rajdeep Randhawa, DDS. Dr. Randhawa, owner of Innovative Dentistry in Colts Neck, N.J., recently spoke with Becker's about workplace culture and how it can be used to attract and retain dental staff.
