About 39 percent of dentists are "somewhat confident" in the economic recovery of their dental practice, according to a poll by the American Dental Association. The poll was taken as part of the ADA's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report for the week of Dec. 12. The Health Policy Institute surveyed 1,138 dentists about their confidence in economic recovery over the next six months.

2 DAYS AGO