‘The Watchful Eye’ Trailer: Kelly Bishop Hires Mariel Molino to Solve Suspicious Murder in Freeform Series (VIDEO)

TVLine Items: Wheel and Jeopardy! Renewed, Watchful Eye Trailer and More
Two syndicated game show mainstays will be staying on the airwaves: Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! have been renewed for five years, taking both shows through the 2027-2028 season on ABC stations, our sister site Deadline reports. The renewals will bring Wheel of Fortune to Season 45, while Jeopardy! will reach Season 44. On a semi-related note, ABC on Wednesday renewed its Fun & Games primetime lineup of Celebrity Family Feud (for Season 9), Press Your Luck (Season 5) and Claim to Fame (Season 2). Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Harry: The Interview, a one-hour special featuring the Duke of...
Alert: Missing Persons Unit Cast: Where You Know The Stars Of The Fox TV Show From
Everything you need to know about Fox's Alert: Missing Persons Unit cast.
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
soapoperanetwork.com
RUMOR REPORT: ‘The Rachael Ray Show’ to Conclude After 17 Seasons
Page Six reports that after 17 seasons in syndication, “The Rachael Ray Show” is on the “chopping block” and will likely conclude its run this season. Citing TV insiders, the publication’s sources say of the Rachael Ray hosted talker, “Her show is ending. This will be the last season.” Another source notes they wouldn’t be surprised if this were the show’s last season because “it hasn’t been doing well for a while. It’s easy to forget that it’s even on.”
‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer Hints at Gory Series Finale (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for the second and final season of “Carnival Row” today, foreshadowing the bloodshed to come as a result of a continuous power struggle between humans and mythical creatures. The 10-episode season sees ex-inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) continue to make headway in a serial murder investigation as his former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) plots revenge against humanity with a group of faes called the Black Raven. “If they shoot at us, nail our heads against the wall, they will pay for it in their own blood,” Delevingne says threateningly in the trailer. The three-time Emmy-nominated series...
How to watch ‘Velma,’ adult animated series about Scooby Doo character on HBO Max
Velma is a new adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under-appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. The series will is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max, Thursday, Jan. 12. Viewers looking to watch can only do so on HBO Max. The platform does not offer a free trial but HBO Max subscriptions start at $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year with ads, or $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year with no ads.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Fear the Walking Dead stars react to news that the show will end with season 8
"It has changed our lives to say the least. Thank you to the fans. We are a family forever"
Dave Burd’s Comedy ‘Dave’ Season 3, More Get Premiere Dates At FX
Well over a year after Dave Burd’s comedy series Dave wrapped its second season, FX has announced a premiere date for Season 3. It will debut Wednesday, April 5 at 10 pm ET/PT on FXX and stream the next day on Hulu. Additionally, Dave will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories internationally. The news was revealed Thursday during FX’s presentation at the TCA winter press tour. Co-created by Burd and Jeff Schaffer, in Season 3, Dave (Burd) is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But...
‘Slow’ Trailer: Moving Relationship Drama Exploring Intimacy & Asexuality Debuts In Sundance
EXCLUSIVE: Can a new romantic relationship survive when one of the partners declares they are asexual in its early stages? That is the driver of Lithuanian filmmaker Marija Kavtaradze’s touching relationship drama Slow which debuts in Sundance’s World Dramatic Competition this month. Paris-based sales company Totem Films have unveiled the international trailer for the work co-starring Greta Grinevičiūtė (Runner) and Kęstutis Cicėnas (The Last Czars) as a dancer and a sign language interpreter who meet and are immediately drawn to one another. The fledgeling relationship quickly enters unexpected waters when one of the partners announces they are asexual. Slow is Kavtaradze’s second feature after Summer Survivors, following a...
What TV channel is ‘The Last of Us’ on? What is it about, what to know to watch premiere, date, time, cast
The Last of Us, the new highly-anticipated TV series based on a popular video game with the same name, is set to premiere this Sunday, January 15 on HBO Max at 9 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. The series will follow characters Joel and Ellie, who are brought together as they try to survive an apocalypse that breaks out across the United States. Written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the post-apocalyptic drama thriller stars actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. For a sneak peek of the exciting season, check out the trailer video provided below.
It’s time to leave the Strong Black Woman trope in the past. Meet the Soft Black Girl
The soft life is about more than aesthetics.
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Renewed at Paramount+
“Criminal Minds: Evolution” has been renewed for another season at Paramount+. A revival of “Criminal Minds,” “Evolution” picked up where the series left off when it concluded on CBS in 2020 after 15 seasons. According to Paramount+, after premiering on Thanksgiving Day in 2022, the series went one to become one of the streamer’s top five originals and has driven the overall “Criminal Minds” franchise to see an increase of nearly six times in month-over-month viewership. “We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ with the order of another season,” said Tanya Giles, chief...
‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Drops Major News on Fans Following Epic Crossover Event
After the big-sized NCIS crossover event aired on Monday night on CBS, star Brian Dietzen was sharing some good news. Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the show, headed over to Twitter. He celebrates the record response to the crossover that brought the Washington, D.C., Hawaii, and Los Angeles branches of NCIS together.
Perry Mason Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The HBO Series' Return
Perry Mason Season 2 is right around the corner. Here's everything we know about the iconic TV attorney's latest case.
SFGate
Tubi to Launch Four New Original Black Cinema Thrillers From Footage Films (EXCLUSIVE)
The four upcoming thrillers are directed by Christopher B. Stokes (“You Got Served,” “The Stepmother”) from scripts the filmmaker co-wrote with Marques Houston. Stokes and Houston also serve as executive producers on the films, with Footage Films president Juanita Stokes as producer. Tubi has previously worked with Footage Films on several original films, including “The Stepmother” and “The Stepmother 2.”
M3gan review – top-of-the-range murderous teen robot
M3gan is the ultimate prestige toy: a precision-engineered prototype cyborg doll with limpid blue eyes and the capacity to learn from and empathise with her “primary user”. She comes with a price tag that would buy you a midsized family car, a full gamut of judgmental tweenager eye rolls and a taste for casual slaughter. And right now, she’s a lifeline for her creator, robotics engineer Gemma (Allison Williams). Following the deaths of her sister and brother-in-law, Gemma finds herself caring for her traumatised eight-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). It’s a job that Gemma is only too happy to outsource to Frankenstein’s 4ft devil Barbie, a decision that comes back to bite her (and to attack her with a hammer).
iheart.com
‘Skinamarink’ Called Scariest Horror Film Of All Time [ TRAILER ]
'“Skinamarink,” a microbudget horror film that has received buzz online after debuting at this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival, has been acquired by horror streamer Shudder and will receive a theatrical run via IFC Midnight, starting Jan. 13. It will debut on Shudder later in 2023' more via VARIETY.
‘Phineas and Ferb’ Revival From Dan Povenmire Ordered Under New Overall Deal With Disney Branded Television
A revival of “Phineas and Ferb” from original series creator Dan Povenmire has been ordered under Povenmire’s new overall deal with Disney Branded Television. 40 new episodes of the iconic animated series will be produced, which will be split up into two seasons. The announcement was made by Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, during the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Under the deal, Povenmire’s most recent show “Hamster & Gretel” will also return for a second season. “Dan is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and characters with both heart and humor,” said Davis. “We...
