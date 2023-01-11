‘The Watchful Eye’ Trailer: Kelly Bishop Hires Mariel Molino to Solve Suspicious Murder in Freeform Series (VIDEO)

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” has been renewed for another season at Paramount+. A revival of “Criminal Minds,” “Evolution” picked up where the series left off when it concluded on CBS in 2020 after 15 seasons. According to Paramount+, after premiering on Thanksgiving Day in 2022, the series went one to become one of the streamer’s top five originals and has driven the overall “Criminal Minds” franchise to see an increase of nearly six times in month-over-month viewership. “We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ with the order of another season,” said Tanya Giles, chief...

