ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
In Style

Selena Gomez Marked Her Return to Instagram While Wearing an On-Trend Leather Jacket

After handing over her Instagram account to her team more than four years ago, Selena Gomez is officially logged back on as herself, announcing her return to the photo-sharing platform in the most stylish way possible. On Wednesday, the singer-slash-actress shared that she's back in control of her account while...
In Style

Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter

While celebrities have long been known to take weather as a mere suggestion when crafting their OOTDs, Emily Ratajkowski just proved that unseasonable pieces can still find a way to work when paired with the right accessories. Detailing her mid-week ‘fit with an Instagram Story, the supermodel flexed her posing...
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Layered a Super-Slouchy Blazer Over an Even Slouchier Calf-Length Shirt

After months of sporting the fuzziest sweaters and coziest coats. Jennifer Lopez is officially over winter (much like the rest of us). Case in point? Just a day after ushering in all of the spring vibes by posting on Instagram in a bubblegum-pink mididress and matching trench coat, the multi-hyphenate was back again wearing white from head to toe — calf-length linen button-up and all.
In Style

Margot Robbie's Flowing Red Dress Had a Surprise in the Back

The 2023 Golden Globes may have just wrapped, but Margot Robbie and her red carpet style aren't slowing down. Before she ramps up what's sure to be a major collection of looks for the upcoming Barbie movie, she's continuing her fashion tour de force for Babylon, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination and is sure to be a favorite for the awards shows dotting the horizon. Today, she landed in London to promote the film wearing a flowing, floor-sweeping dress by Valentino in its signature (pre-PP Pink, that is) crimson color.
In Style

Gwyneth Paltrow Said Having Children “Ruins” Relationships

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about the realities of parenting — and she’s not holding back. On Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, The Goop Podcast, Paltrow sat down with pop star Katy Perry to talk about the strain having children can put on a partnership. “It's hard...

Comments / 0

Community Policy