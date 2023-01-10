Read full article on original website
Greensville County adds new language regarding erroneous assessments
Greensville County patched a major hole in its county code at Monday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting when it added language to specifically guide the Commissioner of Revenue on what to do in case the county overcharges residents on their taxes — as it did with one unlucky resident last month.
Housing authority scholarships honor local dentist
Dr. Zachary Hairston grew up in public housing in Danville during the ‘50s and ‘60s. Despite his background, Hairston studied hard and became a dentist, and for over the last 15 years he has worked in Danville providing dental care to residents. In his most recent achievement, Hairston...
Second-oldest tree in Virginia recorded in Brunswick County
The Virginia Big Tree Program at Virginia Tech records some of the commonwealth's biggest and oldest trees. Recently, students measured the second-oldest tree in Virginia, a white oak in Brunswick County that is more than 500 years old.
Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions
DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
Foreclosures jump nearly 150% in Raleigh after government lifts moratorium
Foreclosures are starting to pile up in Wake County now that the government's moratorium has been lifted.
Pomp Boys Motors facing lawsuit from 21 customers
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — A Halifax County repair shop that's already been the subject of a 5 On Your Side investigation is now being sued by 21 customers for more than $1.2 million. In November, 5 On Your Side told you Pomp Boys Motors was accused of exploiting customers....
Lucky sandwich leads Pittsylvania County truck driver to win $1 million
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a million-dollar decision when Tim Allen bought two tickets in December for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, as one of his tickets won the big prize. Allen bought the tickets while buying a sandwich at Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount...
Virginia animal shelter could face criminal charges: 'Extremely hard to stomach'
A state investigation into the Brunswick County Animal Shelter could result in criminal charges against the animal control officers at the facility.
Durham barbeque restaurant struggling to keep doors open amid repair and food costs
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fabianne Simmons is passionate about the food and the customers she serves. “I’m here you know. To keep my mom out of nursing home is the reason why we are here. I have to fight for this,” she stated. Simmons opened Backyard BBQ...
Celebrate 50th Anniversary
Ronnie and Ruby Downey celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 7, with a surprise vow renewal ceremony given by their daughters, Rhonda Downey-Cooper and Shaneek Downey-Hill, at the Satterwhite Point Community Building in Henderson. Pastor Waverly Mills conducted the renewal of vows. Frasier Williams and his team provided decorations and food, and Junie Boyd and Company provided music.
Danville School bus hits a pedestrian near South Main Street
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says it is investigating a Danville Public Schools bus crash that injured a 43-year-old on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Police say the crash happened near the intersection of South Main Street and Watson Street shortly before 3 p.m. They say the victim was airlifted to a hospital. Their […]
Halifax County gas station employee stole cash, wrote checks to herself: police
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A gas station employee was arrested for stealing from the cash register, writing money orders, and taking items from the store, according to the Scotland Neck Police Department. On Wednesday, police officers responded to the Duck Thru gas station in Scotland Neck for a...
Danville firefighters respond to house fire on West Thomas Street
DANVILLE, VA. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department (DFD) says it went to a house fire on West Thomas Street on Monday night. Firefighters say they found the blaze in the basement. Crews report they put the fire out quickly. DFD says while in the home they installed new smoke detectors for the family. There […]
Man reported missing found dead in Danville car crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports they are investigating a crash that happened on Monday that killed a person that was reported missing. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on the U.S. 58 exit going towards Martinsville off of West Main St on Jan. 9. At the scene police found an […]
Tractor-trailer crash closes all lanes on Halifax Road in Dinwiddie
The crash was located on Halifax Road near Butler Branch Road. The Virginia Department of Transportation warns drivers in the area to expect delays and plan for alternate routes.
Cocaine seized from truck belonging to retired police officer, home searched
A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
2 nabbed in street fight that turned deadly in Rocky Mount; details revealed about what led to beating
On Friday, Dontarious Whitehead, 32, and Mark Lee Smith, 36, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police said.
Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide
Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Walmart’s Wellness Day provides free health screenings to customers. Updated: 5 hours ago. A national company dedicated a day...
Have you seen them? Durham County Sheriff’s Office releases ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office has released a list of Crime Stoppers’ ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ in the county as of January 2023. They’re reaching out to the public and encouraging anyone with information to come forward. Deputies said anyone...
Stolen car crashes in front of downtown Durham restaurant during drive-by shooting
After gunshots rang out, a stolen car crashed into a potted plant outside Tobacco Road Sports Café in downtown Durham.
