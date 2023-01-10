ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Housing authority scholarships honor local dentist

Dr. Zachary Hairston grew up in public housing in Danville during the ‘50s and ‘60s. Despite his background, Hairston studied hard and became a dentist, and for over the last 15 years he has worked in Danville providing dental care to residents. In his most recent achievement, Hairston...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions

DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
DANVILLE, VA
warrenrecord.com

Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Ronnie and Ruby Downey celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 7, with a surprise vow renewal ceremony given by their daughters, Rhonda Downey-Cooper and Shaneek Downey-Hill, at the Satterwhite Point Community Building in Henderson. Pastor Waverly Mills conducted the renewal of vows. Frasier Williams and his team provided decorations and food, and Junie Boyd and Company provided music.
HENDERSON, NC
WFXR

Danville School bus hits a pedestrian near South Main Street

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says it is investigating a Danville Public Schools bus crash that injured a 43-year-old on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Police say the crash happened near the intersection of South Main Street and Watson Street shortly before 3 p.m. They say the victim was airlifted to a hospital. Their […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Danville firefighters respond to house fire on West Thomas Street

DANVILLE, VA. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department (DFD) says it went to a house fire on West Thomas Street on Monday night. Firefighters say they found the blaze in the basement. Crews report they put the fire out quickly. DFD says while in the home they installed new smoke detectors for the family. There […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Man reported missing found dead in Danville car crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports they are investigating a crash that happened on Monday that killed a person that was reported missing. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on the U.S. 58 exit going towards Martinsville off of West Main St on Jan. 9. At the scene police found an […]
DANVILLE, VA
WITN

Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide

Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Walmart’s Wellness Day provides free health screenings to customers. Updated: 5 hours ago. A national company dedicated a day...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

