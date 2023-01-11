Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to checkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community ProtestsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Former Payroll Manager at the Art Institute of Chicago Charged with Defrauding Museum Out of $2 MillionA. M. RayChicago, IL
Discover the Best Chinese Food in Chicago: A Guide to the City's Top RestaurantsNathalie writerChicago, IL
Related
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WGNtv.com
NFL Wild-Card Lock, Upset and Prop Advice
Our experts provide their favorite locks, upset and player props to bet on for wild-card weekend. Heading into wild-card weekend, a major storyline surrounds the strong potential of blowouts due to the absence of Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson. The quarterbacks’ absence has resulted in massive shifts in their respective...
Kliff Kingsbury ‘Bought a One-Way Ticket to Thailand,’ but May Have to Come Back Sooner Than Planned
Kliff Kingsbury got out of town after the Cardinals fired him, but jobs with the Rams or Patriots could lure him back to coaching. The post Kliff Kingsbury ‘Bought a One-Way Ticket to Thailand,’ but May Have to Come Back Sooner Than Planned appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Announces Transfer Destination
Davis-Robinson was a standout during camp ahead of the 2022 season, receiving tremendous praise from Brian Kelly.
WGNtv.com
The 49ers Showed Just How Tough They’ll Be to Beat
Take a closer look at Deebo Samuel’s 74-yard touchdown, and you can see everything that makes San Francisco so dangerous. Watch Deebo Samuel’s 74-yard touchdown during the 49ers’ 41–23 wild-card win over the Seahawks again. Pause it 1.5 seconds in, while Brock Purdy is whipping a fake toss to his right side. There are nine defensive players in plain view, six of them are barreling toward Christian McCaffrey, all at once entranced with and terrified by the proposition of his getting another touch.
WGNtv.com
Rob Gronkowski Picks Giants to Upset Vikings in Wild-Card Round
CHICAGO — The City of Chicago said it plans to move migrants into the old Wadsworth Elementary School starting later this month as it works to serve “both the homeless and migrant populations.”. Starting Jan. 23, the city said it will start moving people into the shelter. It...
WGNtv.com
Super Bowl LVII Teams Odds and Betting Advice
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire Thursday evening in Schaumburg. Skycam 9 was above the fire near Lunt Avenue and Rodenburg Road. In a tweet, the village said Lunt Avenue is closed between Rodenburg Road and Wright Boulevard due to the fire. The fire is in...
WGNtv.com
Unheralded Rookies Who Could Impact the 2022-23 NFL Playoffs
CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man has died after he was found shot on the city’s Southwest Side. Police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of West 45th Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a man laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front left side of his face.
WGNtv.com
Browns’ Clowney Apologizes to Garrett After Year-End Comments
The defensive end did not play in the Browns final regular season game. Last week, Jadeveon Clowney didn’t appear in the Browns' final regular season game after comments he made to the media. The veteran defensive lineman implied that he was unhappy with his usage, and that Cleveland was instead favoring Myles Garrett in their defensive game plans with easier assignments.
WGNtv.com
Packers’ GM Discusses Rodgers’s Upcoming Retirement Decision
Green Bay will give Rodgers space to decide his future, but there’s no doubt they want him back under center. After a season filled with offensive struggles and lack of team success, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was noncommittal regarding his future despite signing a three-year, $150 million contract extension last March.
WGNtv.com
NFL Playoffs Preview 2022: How All 14 Teams Can Make It to the Super Bowl
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire Thursday evening in Schaumburg. Skycam 9 is above the fire near Lunt Avenue and Rodenburg Road. In a tweet, the village said Lunt Avenue is closed between Rodenburg Road and Wright Boulevard due to the fire. We are working to...
WGNtv.com
Colts Interviewed Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy for Coaching Job
Owner Jim Irsay confirmed the news on Thursday. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been floated as a potential head coaching candidate for years, but has yet to land an opportunity to lead a franchise. With Kansas City poised to make another run at a Super Bowl, he is once again gaining attention from teams with coaching openings, including the Colts.
WGNtv.com
Troy Aikman on Quality of Play: ‘I Had to Ask Myself, Is This Professional Football?’
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire Thursday evening in Schaumburg. Skycam 9 was above the fire at a storage facility near Lunt Avenue and Rodenburg Road. The fire chief in Schaumburg said someone was inside the storage unit, noticed flames and called 911. The fire was...
WGNtv.com
How Tom Brady Has Performed as an Underdog
Tom Brady will be a home underdog in the playoffs for the first time in his career Monday night against the Cowboys and has fared well as an underdog in his career. There’s a first time for everything—even for a 45-year-old quarterback. When Tom Brady takes the field...
WGNtv.com
Saints to Retain Dennis Allen for Second Year
New Orleans is coming off it's first losing season since 2016. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis announced on Friday that the team is retaining head coach Dennis Allen for the 2023 season. In his first season as the team’s head coach, Allen led the team to a 7–10 record and...
WGNtv.com
Jalen Ramsey Sends Cryptic Tweet About End of Rams Season
Could the veteran defensive back be evaluating his future in Los Angeles?. View the original article to see embedded media. It was a tough season for the Rams coming off of last season’s Super Bowl victory. Los Angeles dealt with injuries all over the field, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, most importantly, en route to a 5–12 record.
WGNtv.com
Presenting the 2022 Fabby Awards
It’s award season, and Michael Fabiano presents his list of honorees. The 2022 fantasy football season was the most difficult and challenging campaign that fantasy managers have ever endured, even following a season disrupted due to a pandemic. We saw the statistical fall of several big-name quarterbacks, a tight end position that was about as predictable as the weather in New England, and a terrible tragedy that caused some issues in our fantasy football championships.
Comments / 0