ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

This offensive weapon might be a headache for Chiefs' next opponent

Could a trade-deadline pickup be among the Chiefs' best players in the postseason?. During the TV broadcast of the Chiefs' Week 18 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Louis Riddick said Kansas City GM Brett Veach told him Kadarius Toney may soon be the team's best wideout. In 2008 and 2009, Riddick and Veach worked together for the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Andy Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers DT Phil Hoskins lands with Chiefs

It appears as though the Kansas City Chiefs were a bit hungry, because they just got themselves a “Big Snacc.”. On Thursday, shortly after parting ways with the Carolina Panthers, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins landed with the Kansas City Chiefs on a deal to their practice squad. The second-year defender had his contract terminated by the Panthers on Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy