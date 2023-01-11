DAVISON TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Township Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver that hit a man, killing him. Police were called to the 1000 block of Gale Road for a welfare check on Friday morning after someone called 911. The caller reported seeing someone walk through a field toward a car with its hazard lights flashing on I-69. When officers arrived, they spoke with two passengers who said the driver, Jose Salcedo, went to get oil. When Salcedo didn't return, his family called police to report him missing.

DAVISON, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO