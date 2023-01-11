Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Billy Bush feels ‘awful’ over Lisa Marie Presley interview, thought ‘something’s off’
Billy Bush is saddened over having done one of Lisa Marie Presley’s final interviews before she died. “It feels awful,” the “Extra” host, 51, told People on Friday of speaking with the late songstress, less than two days before she passed away. “I feel my heart is very heavy for pretty much anyone in pain.” Bush also told Fox LA Friday of the interview, “She was very uneven in her balance.” “The speech was very slow,” the journalist added. “And, definitely, when the interview was over, I turned to my producer next to me and said, ‘Something’s off here.’” Bush interviewed Presley at the 2023 Golden...
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
