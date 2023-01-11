Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Bustle
Twitter Can’t Handle The IRL Age Gap Between Mean Girls’ Mum & Daughter Duo
From the iconic Burn Book to the gang’s iconic rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock” early-noughties cult classic Mean Girls is the gift that just keeps on giving. Partly based on the self-help book Queen Bees And Wannabes, which charted the impact of bullying and high school cliques, the story follows naive homeschooler Cady Heron (Lindsey Lohan) as she’s thrown into life at North Shore High School. When the Plastics — a group of shallow teens led by Regina George (Rachel McAdams) — hone in on the new girl and befriend her, Cady secretly plots to topple their rule over the school.
Bustle
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s New Baby Has Arrived: “What A Blessed Day”
The signs were there that Chrissy Teigen was getting ready to deliver her latest child with husband John Legend: On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the model polled her Twitter followers to find out how much “waxing down there while pregnant” would hurt. When one fan responded, “Why even bother,” Teigen wrote she was “trying to do the doctors a solid.”
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Bustle
Miley Cyrus' “Flowers” Lyrics Reveal She’s Done With Liam Hemsworth For Good
Miley Cyrus is doing just fine by herself. The two-time Grammy nominee unleashed her new single “Flowers” on Jan. 13 after weeks of teasing, marking the first release from her upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, out March 10. The track is a post-breakup, self-empowerment anthem that fans suspect is aimed at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth because of the lyrics and because she released it on his 33rd birthday. A deeper dive into its accompanying video also reveals just how far Cyrus has come on her journey of healing and independence.
Bustle
Twitter Is Saying The Same Thing About The All-Male BRIT Nominees
With awards season now in full swing, the 2023 BRITs nominations have officially been announced. Hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, the star-studded ceremony will take place at London’s O2 on Feb. 11, during which fans can expect live performances from Sam Smith and Kim Petras, among many others. Meanwhile, chart-topping acts including Wet Leg, The 1975, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé dominate the show’s most prestigious categories. However, the nominees for one major category were announced as being entirely male — and fans have a lot to say about it.
Bustle
Demi Lovato’s Holy Fvck Album Advert Has Been Banned In The UK
An advert for Demi Lovato’s eighth studio album Holy Fvck has been banned in the UK over concern the imagery used may cause offence. A series of billboards promoting the U.S. singer’s album popped up around London in Aug. 2022 for a four-day period. As well as bearing the album’s provocative title, the ads featured Holy Fvck’s sleeve image, which depicts Lovato lying on a crucifix-shaped bed and wearing a leather, bondage-inspired outfit. During the campaign, four people reportedly complained about the posters.
Bustle
Andrew Garfield’s Flirty Red Carpet Interview Is Like A Mini Rom-Com
Andrew Garfield, the internet’s boyfriend, is no stranger to leaving everyone swooning — from his impeccable style to award-winning projects. But it was a recent flirty interview with a reporter that has fans blushing over the Spider-Man star. On the Golden Globes red carpet on Jan. 10, Garfield had a run-in (his second!) with journalist and comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg and Twitter quickly noticed fireworks between the two.
Bustle
Taylor Swift Surprised The 1975 Crowd With The First Live Performance Of “Anti-Hero”
Taylor Swift is currently preparing to embark on The Eras Tour, and she’s getting in some good practice courtesy of one of her favorite bands. On Jan. 12, Swift surprised fans at The 1975’s At Their Very Best tour stop at London’s O2 Arena, where she gave the first performance of her Billboard No. 1 hit “Anti-Hero.” The 11-time Grammy winner also helped the group perform their 2013 track “The City.”
Bustle
Winter Love Island’s Revamped Fashion Is Heavily Inspired By Kravis
Following the great success of Love Island’s style collab with eBay UK in 2022, stylist and vintage clothing expert Amy Bannerman is back with four new edits for this year’s batch of Islanders. For Winter Love Island 2023, Bannerman has focused on the fashion mindset of “reflective dressing,” in which she hopes to encourage viewers “reflect on the way they shop and the way they dress.” As such, the edits are called Heavy Metal, Tutti Frutti, Business v. Party, and Dressed Up Denim.
Bustle
The Last Of Us Star Bella Ramsey Almost Didn’t Take The Role Of Ellie
A decade after the award-winning release of The Last of Us video game, the TV adaptation is finally here. HBO’s The Last of Us will follow the familiar story of Joel and Ellie, two survivors trying to navigate a post-apocalyptic world. Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel, is no stranger to the world of guiding a child on a quest to safety (see: The Mandalorian), but who plays Ellie, his young charge?
Bustle
Everything To Know About Amanda Seyfried's Thelma & Louise Musical
Amanda Seyfried couldn’t accept her Golden Globe win in person on Jan. 10 because she was “deep in the process of creating a new musical.” Now, after speculating that it could be Mamma Mia 3, fans finally have some insight into the mysterious new project. On Jan. 13, Variety reported that Seyfried is involved in a workshop for a musical adaptation of Thelma & Louise, the 1991 film starring Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon as the titular characters and Brad Pitt in one of his first major film roles.
Bustle
Everything To Know About The Zoey 101 Sequel Movie, Zoey 102
Zoey Brooks is heading back to Pacific Coast Academy. On Jan. 12, Paramount+ announced that a Zoey 101 sequel movie is happening, which is currently going by the working title of Zoey 102. Paramount+ has ordered the new film nearly 15 years after the Nickelodeon series concluded in 2008. Jamie Lynn Spears, 31, will reprise the titular role as key-wearing, fun-loving Zoey Brooks, with most of the original cast set to return. But not all of Zoey’s former classmates are onboard.
Bustle
TikTok Is Just Realizing Taylor Swift's “Untouchable” Is A Cover Of A Rock Song
Nothing usually gets past Swifties. By now, Taylor Swift’s loyal fans know to decode lyrics, music videos, and other would-be teasers that she drops. After all, the 11-time Grammy winner is the queen of Easter eggs. While their expert sleuthing is unparalleled, one of Swift’s songs from 2008 recently surprised her fan base and made the rounds on TikTok.
Bustle
Is Kim Han-bin Still Single After Single’s Inferno?
Between his culinary chops and warm demeanor, it’s easy to see why Kim Han-bin became a fast favorite on Single’s Inferno Season 2 — among his fellow islanders and viewers alike. Potential suitors praised his reliability and knack for working with others in the kitchen (even before they knew that was his literal job) and loved his “fun, relaxed vibe.”
Bustle
Selena Gomez Dismissed Trolls’ Comments About Her Body After The Golden Globes
If you ever needed proof that Selena Gomez is wise to limit her social media use, it came after the 2023 Golden Globes. The “My Mind and Me” singer attended the awards show with her 9-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and unfortunately became the target of some body-shaming comments online. Gomez apparently saw them, because her Instagram live after the show addressed her current size.
Bustle
TikTok Pointed Out A Major Emily In Paris Continuity Error
From that much discussed Starbucks coffee cup in Game Of Thrones to the yellow parking lines in Bridgerton, some of the biggest television shows can slip up from time to time. Now Emily In Paris has joined the conversation after a TikTok user spotted what appeared to be a glaring continuity error in the third episode of Season 3.
Bustle
Nick Kyrgios Wants To Marry His Girlfriend & Start A Family “Soon”
When tennis player Nick Kyrgios’ private jet landed in Melbourne for the 2022 Australian Open, his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, was at his side. “We’ve been together about two and a half months. We met online and we’ve been hanging out every day since,” Hatzi explained at the time, in a clip that’s included in the new Netflix docuseries Break Point. “I never really watched a tennis game in my life, so yeah, this is all new for me.” When the first episode highlighted Kyrgios’ “bad boy” reputation, Hatzi stepped in to assure viewers that “he’s not as crazy as everyone thinks.”
