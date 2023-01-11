Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Third arrest made in Saginaw County murder, two more suspects sought
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The search continues for two people in connection with a 2021 Saginaw County homicide as another arrest was made in the case. The October 2021 shooting happened as people were leaving a party at a hotel on Trautner Drive in Kochville Township. A 21-year-old man died from the gunfire and a teenager was injured.
abc12.com
One more arrested in Saginaw County homicide case, two more suspects sought
Surveillance cameras at a gas station captured footage of a possible suspect in the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Darius Jackson outside a Saginaw-area hotel. Third arrest made in Saginaw County murder, two more suspects sought. The latest arrest was made this week as 18-year-old Koryion Welch is now in custody...
abc12.com
Police arrest 'Ripoff Rob' contractor accused of fraud in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of ripping off several clients around Genesee County since last fall was arraigned this week on seven charges. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris Township. He had several warrants out for his arrest.
abc12.com
Trial ordered for Saginaw woman accused of stealing $1 million from mother
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 59-year-old Saginaw woman will stand trial on charges that accuse her of stealing over $1 million from her elderly mother over about a year. A Saginaw County judge bound over Valda Cork to trial this week. She is charged with two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000 and two counts of failing to file or pay taxes.
abc12.com
Wrongfully convicted man shares story to inspire others
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Jimmie C. Gardner was wrongfully convicted for sexual assault and robbery and sentenced to 110 years in prison. His journey to freedom is one of faith, strength and perseverance. Gardner was invited to the Vehicle City to be a keynote speaker at the 44th Citywide Tribute Dinner honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Prior to the event, he toured the Genesee County Jail and learn more about the IGNITE program, Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education.
abc12.com
Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's getting harder and harder for police agencies across the country to hire officers. Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees for breaking their employment contracts. Currently, the county pays about $25,000 to train each recruit in exchange for a five-year commitment to...
abc12.com
Body in Saginaw River identified as 21-year-old missing since November
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities identified a body pulled from the Saginaw River last week as a 21-year-old man who was reported missing two months earlier. Investigators used dental records to identify the partially decomposed body of Midonyis Cosby. The body was spotted in the Saginaw River near the Temple Theatre around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
abc12.com
Car seat inspection and coat drive in Saginaw today
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Fire Department is partnering with the Michigan State Police to conduct a car seat inspection and coat drive today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Fire Station #2 on Gratiot Avenue. Visitors can get help with installing a car seat or have an...
abc12.com
Early morning fire at vacant building in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Fire Department spent the early morning hours battling a fire on the corner of Franklin and Kentucky Avenue. Just before 3 a.m., firefighters responded to a vacant building fire. Genesee County Neighborhood Watch says the fire spread to several nearby vacant homes. EMS was...
abc12.com
Divers find body of man who jumped into Saginaw River from Rust Street
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The search for a man who jumped off the Rust Street bridge into the Saginaw River on Thursday ended with the discovery of his body about four hours later. The Saginaw Police Department says a witness reported seeing the unidentified man jump off the bridge into...
abc12.com
Only one bank left after Huntington closure on Flint's North Side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Another business loss on Flint's North Side on Friday as a popular bank closes its doors. That bank is the The Huntington Branch at Clio and Pierson roads. It comes only months after the closure of the North Side's other Huntington branch on Ballenger Highway. And...
abc12.com
No Flint water settlement money disbursed six months after filing deadline
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - About 43,000 Flint water crisis victims are waiting for payments from the $626 million settlement fund. Many people who applied for a share of the fund received letters in the last two weeks, spelling out the delay since June 2022's filing deadline. It pointed to the long process of reviewing nearly 3 million documents tied to the claims.
abc12.com
Eric Mays' disorderly conduct trial postponed to February
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - City of Flint councilman Eric Mays will be waiting a little longer to stand trial for disorderly conduct. The 67 District's Jury Office called it a "fluke" during a phone call. Three of the 12 summoned jurors failed to show up. And of the remaining nine,...
abc12.com
Lapeer residents concerned about adult novelty store planned near downtown
Lapeer residents packed a Planning Commission meeting to express concerns about an adult novelty store planned near the city's downtown area. Lapeer rejects plans for adult novelty store near downtown. The business was proposed at 208 E. Genesee St. Residents were concerned about the location, because less than a block...
abc12.com
HS Boys Basketball - Grand Blanc at Orchard Lake St. Mary's
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Tae Boyd (18 points) and RJ Taylor (17 points) helped Grand Blanc win a statement game against Flint native Trey McKenney and Orchard Lake St. Mary's. The Bobcats won over the Eaglets, 60-49.
abc12.com
HS Boys Hoops - Durand at Chesaning
CHESANING, Mich. (WJRT) - In our Game of the Week, Chesaning took an early lead and did not look back. Evan List led all scorers with 22 points to help lead the Indians to a 71-35 win.
abc12.com
HS Girls Hoops - Durand at Chesaning
CHESANING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Durand girls haven't had a home game since early December, so they made themselves at home against Chesaning. Jordyn Lawrence led the Railroaders with 17 points in a 40-25 win.
abc12.com
Linden athletics gives equipment manager his own varsity jacket
LINDEN, MICH. (WJRT) - The heart and soul of Linden athletics is not coach or a player, it's sophomore Chris Duncan. "I think the biggest thing is at practice at 8 am when everybody is half asleep," said Jack Kenney, senior point guard. "Chris just comes in 100% ready to go. We're all like oh gosh, but two minutes later we're ready to go. We build off his energy."
