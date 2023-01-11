FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Jimmie C. Gardner was wrongfully convicted for sexual assault and robbery and sentenced to 110 years in prison. His journey to freedom is one of faith, strength and perseverance. Gardner was invited to the Vehicle City to be a keynote speaker at the 44th Citywide Tribute Dinner honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Prior to the event, he toured the Genesee County Jail and learn more about the IGNITE program, Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education.

