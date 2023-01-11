‘Cruel Summer’ Reveals New Season 2 Cast: Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood & More (PHOTO)

Read full article on original website
Related
Single Drunk Female Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Adds Busy Philipps
Single Drunk Female is coming back for more chaotic fun in the spring. Freeform announced Wednesday that the comedy starring Sofia Black-D’Elia will premiere Wednesday, April 12 at 10/9c, with all 10 episodes of Season 2 available to stream on Hulu the following day, April 13. The network also revealed that Busy Philipps (Girls5eva) and Ricky Velez (The King of Staten Island) have been added to the cast in recurring roles. Plus, Charlie Hall (The Sex Lives of College Girls) will return as Sam’s ex-boyfriend Joel. The series centers on Samantha Fink (D’Elia), a twentysomething alcoholic who is forced to sober up and...
Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her
Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
Raven-Symoné Says ‘Everyone Knew’ She Was a Lesbian in Her Disney Days
Disney made Raven-Symoné a big star. The actor says while she wasn't officially out in her younger years, a lot of people knew her sexuality.
Who Is Brendan Fraser’s Girlfriend? Details on the ‘Whale’ Star’s Relationship
You probably recognize Brendan Fraser from 'The Whale.' But what about his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore? Find out more here.
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
Tom Hardy’s Wife Charlotte Riley Admits She Was ‘Unnerved’ When He ‘Switched’ Into Character for ‘Bronson’
Tom Hardy was so incredibly convincing as Charles Bronson that it ‘unnerved’ his wife Charlotte Riley.
Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo
Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Lauren London & Jonah Hill Star In Hilariously Awkward ’You People’ Trailer
Jonah Hill faces off against potential parents-in-law Eddie Murphy and Nia Long in hilariously awkward 'You People' trailer
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Popculture
Why Kevin Costner Had to Skip the Golden Globes
Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, had plans to attend the 80th Golden Globes Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton. They missed the ceremony due to the flooding in Santa Barbara, California which made it impossible to get to Beverly Hills. Costner was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama for Yellowstone.
Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Awkwardly Face Off Over Interfaith Tensions in ‘You People’ Trailer
Netflix has dropped the full trailer for You People, its upcoming Kenya Barris comedy starring and co-written by Jonah Hill. The three-minute teaser for Barris’ directorial debut delivers a fuller look at Hill’s character, Ezra Cohen, and his effort to find love, and more specifically, woo Lauren London’s Amira Mohammed in Los Angeles. At the top of the trailer, Ezra reveals to his friend (played by Sam Jay) his desperation to find partnership amid feeling “alone, on a building, dangling my legs off wondering what it’s like to feel companionship.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Lying Life of Adults' Review: Netflix's Vibrantly...
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Anna Kendrick once found a 'year-long text exchange' that proved her now ex-boyfriend had cheated: 'I was right about everything'
After discovering that her ex was cheating on her with another woman, Kendrick spoke to the woman in question.
Regina Hall Awkwardly Announces Kevin Costner's Golden Globes Absence
Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Teases Ellen Pompeo’s Final Episode With New Promo, Cast Photo
Friends, we all know that this day would eventually come, but now it’s right around the corner. At the Television Critics Association’s 2023 winter tour, ABC spilled more details about Grey’s Anatomy’s return for its 19th season on Thursday, February 23 at 9/8c p.m. That fast-approaching premiere date is the good news. The bad news is that this return will mark Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) final farewell to Grey Sloan Memorial. ABC also included a promo for the fateful episode.
Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'
Reese Witherspoon's latest rom-com "Your Place Or Mine" comes from Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of "The Devil Wears Prada."
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Named the 2023 Golden Globes' Best Actor in a Drama Series
The actor posted an Instagram video on Tuesday explaining why he was absent from the awards ceremony Kevin Costner took home the 2023 Golden Globes' best actor in a television drama series award on Tuesday night for his portrayal of Yellowstone's John Dutton. The 67-year-old actor actor was not in attendance at the ceremony in Lost Angeles, so presenter Regina Hall said, "I'm going to accept the award on your behalf, Kevin." Costner announced via an Instagram video on that he and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, had to miss the...
tvinsider.com
‘The Goldbergs’: See Steve Guttenberg Recreate ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Moment (VIDEO)
The Goldbergs is staying true to its throwback format with the inclusion of upcoming guest star Steve Guttenberg, who is bringing a touch of Three Men and a Baby to the ABC comedy. Set to reprise his role as Dr. Katman in the ’80s-set sitcom, Guttenberg helps recreate Three Men...
Comments / 0